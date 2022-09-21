Read full article on original website
West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine assists MSHA with International Mines Rescue Competition
LEWISBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — When miners from eight nations came together in Beaver, West Virginia, to test their ability to respond to emergencies, the West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine was there to help. The school provided scenario design, staffing and state-of-the-art educational technology for the first aid...
Restored Salem (West Virginia) Depot to serve community as library, museum after ribbon cutting Saturday
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — The Salem Depot welcomed guests for the first time since the facility burned in 2008, only now with the addition of the Clarksburg-Harrison Public Library’s Salem branch located inside. People from the community gathered on the North Bend Rail Trail for the official...
Harrison County (West Virginia) Schools sets menus for October
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Harrison County Schools’ menus for August and September, as provided by the office of Child Nutrition Director Bobbi Jo Harbert and Superintendent Dora Stutler. (Fruit, juice and milk also provided unless otherwise noted)
Buckhannon-Upshur sweeps individual titles at Bearcat Invitational; B-U girls, Fairmont Senior boys claim team crowns
FLEMINGTON, W.Va. (WV News) — The face at the front of the field in the girls race at the Bearcat Invitational was a familiar one, even if the uniform wasn’t. A 2020 Class AA state champion at Fairmont Senior, Lydia Falkenstein is wearing a different shade of blue these days, that of Buckhannon-Upshur.
Huntington prepares to see influx of visitors with Charleston’s Capital Sports Center project
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — A plan to build an $80 million indoor sports complex in Charleston will generate a ripple effect of increased visitors in nearby cities like Huntington. Tyson Compton, president of the Huntington Convention and Visitors Bureau, said the city is preparing for more traveler spending at hotels and restaurants when the Capital Sports Center is complete in the next two years.
West Virginia circuit judge retiring after 13 years on bench
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — A West Virginia circuit judge is retiring at the end of the year.Judge Phillip D. Gaujot will retire from the 17th Judicial Circuit, which covers Monongalia County, on Dec. 31, the Supreme Court said.Then-Gov. Joe Manchin appointed Gaujot to the bench in 2009, and he was elected in 2012 and reelected in 2016.Gaujot graduated from West Virginia University in 1968 and received his law degree from WVU College of Law in 1971. He began practicing as an assistant attorney general, and was in private practice from 1974 until his appointment to the bench.
