Read full article on original website
Related
spectrumnews1.com
High-profile LA prosecutors allege transfers are retaliation
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — A high-profile deputy district attorney who successfully prosecuted rapper Nipsey Hussle's killer said he is being transferred from the office's elite Major Crimes Division to supervise misdemeanor cases in East Los Angeles in what he believes is retaliation for his criticism of Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón and his policies.
spectrumnews1.com
LA agencies failed to spend nearly $150M in federal homeless grants
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — The three main housing agencies tasked with reducing homelessness in the Los Angeles area failed to spend nearly $150 million in federal grants between 2015 and 2020 and the money was returned to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, according to a newspaper report Saturday.
spectrumnews1.com
LA County lifts mask requirement for mass transit, airports
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — With COVID-19 transmission falling, Los Angeles County has lifted its requirement that face masks be worn on buses, trains and other mass transit vehicles, as well as at airports and other transportation hubs. What You Need To Know. Los Angeles County was the only jurisdiction...
spectrumnews1.com
LAUSD to provide all schools with Narcan doses in response to recent overdoses
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — Responding to recent fentanyl overdoses by students, including the death of a 15-year-old girl in a Hollywood school bathroom, the Los Angeles Unified School District announced Thursday it will make the anti-overdose medication Narcan available at all of its campuses by mid- October. What You...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
spectrumnews1.com
Climate change groups push city of Irvine to make more aggressive policy
IRVINE, Calif. — Two youth action groups advocating for stronger environmental and climate policy protested Friday, holding colorful signs at an Irvine intersection. Roughly 30 attendees stood on a grassy patch along the intersection of Culver Drive and Alton Parkway at 10 a.m., the first of two planned protests. One group, a local chapter of Fridays for the Future, hopes to influence politicians to increase climate aid to poorer countries. The other group, Reform and Sustain, had more specific local policies in mind.
spectrumnews1.com
Low riders in Orange County cruisin' for a cure
Los Angeles is known for many things. One of them being one of SoCal’s most celebrated pastimes — low riders. Yes, they’re misunderstood, but we took an inside look at how one group in Orange County promotes it for a special cause. Watch “The SoCal Scene” at...
spectrumnews1.com
Tiny home village for families opens in Baldwin Park
BALDWIN PARK, Calif. (CNS) — Officials celebrated the grand opening a 16-unit family bridge housing project in Baldwin Park Saturday that will cater to the needs of families with children experiencing homelessness. Serenity Homes is the second tiny home village in Baldwin Park, following the opening of the 25-unit...
spectrumnews1.com
Understanding the 'low rider' culture
Los Angeles is known for many things — and as the capital of car culture, one of our city’s most celebrated pastimes and sometimes, one of the most misunderstood is cruising around town in low riders. “The SoCal Scene’s” Kelvin Washington takes a ride to see how the...
RELATED PEOPLE
spectrumnews1.com
Spotlight: The Sunset Strip
The stretch of Sunset Boulevard, known as the Sunset Strip, is less than 2 miles long, but its reach as an iconic Los Angeles destination is worldwide. From its early days of speakeasies and clubs, to the rock and roll mecca it became in the 60s and 70s, the Sunset Strip is constantly evolving.
Comments / 0