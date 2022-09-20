Read full article on original website
Related
usf.edu
FPL proposes plan to refund customers nearly $400 million in federal corporate tax savings
Florida Power & Light Company plans to refund nearly $400 million to its 5.8 million customers, money to be given back as a result of savings from the new federal tax law. FPL’s announcement Friday said the savings are the result of a federal production tax credit for the development of solar energy centers the power company continues to build across Florida. FPL now has 50 operational solar sites that began serving customers in 2022.
usf.edu
Florida's head of election security Pete Antonacci suddenly dies
Pete Antonacci, a political fix-it man who garnered bipartisan praise during a career in public service that spanned more than three decades, died of a heart attack Friday afternoon. Antonacci, a former prosecutor and supervisor of elections, most recently headed a controversial new state office charged with probing voting irregularities.
usf.edu
DeSantis issues a state of emergency ahead of an approaching tropical system
Gov. Ron DeSantis issued a state of emergency Friday for 24 counties — including much of the greater Tampa Bay region — as Tropical Depression Nine is poised to approach the state as a potential major hurricane next week. DeSantis also requested a federal pre-landfall emergency declaration ahead...
usf.edu
Florida is not seeing a post-Roe registration surge among women
The results of a Kansas referendum on abortion are still reverberating in political circles. A 16 percent jump in women voter registrations after Roe v Wade was overturned helped defeat a measure restricting abortions in that red state. Swing states like Ohio and Pennsylvania have seen an increase in female...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
usf.edu
Florida begins preparing for Tropical Depression Nine
Tropical Depression Nine is currently projected to impact Florida's southwest coast as a hurricane by the middle of next week. As of publishing, South Florida and Central Florida also are within the cone. Governor Ron DeSantis declared a state of emergency for the 24 potentially affected counties on Friday. The governor cites the storm’s potential to escalate into a major hurricane in his declaration.
usf.edu
A national union president says DeSantis has 'dehumanized' teachers
The president of the nation’s second largest teachers union called out Gov. Ron DeSantis for his "divisive" education agenda, as she visited Broward County this week. American Federation of Teachers President Randi Weingarten says she and her members are focused on helping students recover from the disruptions and the trauma of virtual learning — and she’s asking DeSantis to work with them, rather than trying to “divide parents and teachers”.
usf.edu
FWC reminds boaters to prepare vessels in case of severe weather
When a tropical storm or hurricane affects our state, Florida's boat owners and operators have more to be concerned about than just their homes and families. The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) has gathered the following informational resources to help boaters prepare for storms and be better able to deal with the aftermath. Visit the BoatUS Hurricane Resource Center and University of Florida websites for additional resources.
usf.edu
Tropical Depression Nine forms, is on an early path toward Florida as a hurricane
Tropical Depression Nine formed overnight Friday in the southeastern Caribbean and is on a path to threaten Florida as a hurricane next week. As of Friday at 5 a.m., the system had maximum sustained winds of 35 mph — with higher gusts — and was located around 600 miles east-southeast of Jamaica. It is moving to the west-northwest at 13 mph, according to the National Hurricane Center.
RELATED PEOPLE
usf.edu
Healthy Start is considering a free doula service but wants community feedback
Healthy Start in Central and North Central Florida is considering launching a free doula program for expectant mothers in the area. But they’re looking for feedback from pregnant people first. The coalition in partnership with the University of Florida School of Public Health has set up a quick, five-minute...
usf.edu
How to read a spaghetti model, before you start worrying
With a tropical system brewing in the Caribbean, it may become the first storm of the season to reach the Gulf of Mexico. No doubt you have by now seen a bevy of graphics and conversation on social media featuring brightly colored spaghetti models, or spaghetti plots, scattered all around the Gulf and the Florida peninsula.
usf.edu
Time to roll up your sleeve for two vaccines this fall. Hint: One's a flu shot
Now is the time to get a flu shot in with health experts expecting flu season to start within the next few weeks. Health leaders are recommending people get the flu shot along with their COVID booster to be protected against both. The flu shot is recommended for anyone 6...
usf.edu
USF weather update
The University of South Florida is monitoring the projected path of the tropical system currently developing in the Caribbean and the possibility of any impacts to the Tampa Bay region. The safety of students, faculty and staff is our highest priority as we track the storm. At this time, normal...
Comments / 0