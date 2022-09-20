Katharine Gay Blake, 82, of Orange, passed away on September 20, 2022, in Beaumont, Texas. Katharine was born in Springfield, Massachusetts, on April 4, 1940, she was the daughter of Theodore and Rosemarie Kresser. She absolutely loved her cats and spending her time outside. You could often find Katharine working out in her garden. Other days, she would enjoy a walk through Shangri La watching all the different birds. Katharine was a very avid reader and hardly went a day without a book in her hands. She was truly an amazing woman and will be missed dearly by so many for years to come.

