Dr. Kelly receives scholarship to Thompson Executive Leadership Institute
AUSTIN – The Thompson Executive Leadership Institute (TELI) in Austin, Texas has announced that Mike Kelly, Superintendent at Bridge City ISD, is the recipient of an academic scholarship to attend the 30th annual Superintendent Academy sponsored by the Thompson Executive Leadership Institute at Education Service Center (ESC) Region 13 in Austin, Texas. The TELI Superintendent Academy is a nationally known advanced leadership development program for school superintendents from Texas and surrounding states.
Robert Joseph McLaughlin, Jr. (Bob), 71, Orange
Robert Joseph McLaughlin, Jr. (Bob) 71, of Orange, passed away after his courageous battle with cancer on September 20, 2022, at Baptist Hospital in Beaumont, Texas. He made the best of his circumstances with his humor and sarcasm. Bob always showed his appreciation to everyone he encountered, be it a neighbor who helped around the house or the countless doctors and nurses who cared for him. So many commented what a “bright light” he was, even through his suffering.
Katharine Gay Blake, 82, of Orange
Katharine Gay Blake, 82, of Orange, passed away on September 20, 2022, in Beaumont, Texas. Katharine was born in Springfield, Massachusetts, on April 4, 1940, she was the daughter of Theodore and Rosemarie Kresser. She absolutely loved her cats and spending her time outside. You could often find Katharine working out in her garden. Other days, she would enjoy a walk through Shangri La watching all the different birds. Katharine was a very avid reader and hardly went a day without a book in her hands. She was truly an amazing woman and will be missed dearly by so many for years to come.
Theresa Guillotte, 93, Orange
Theresa Guillotte, 93, of Orange, passed away on September 21, 2022, at her home. Funeral services will be 2:30 p.m., Tuesday, September 27, at St. Mary Catholic Church in Orange. Burial will follow at St. Mary Cemetery in Orange. Visitation will be held prior to the service from 12:30 p.m....
Jill Marie Jackson Peveto, 70, Orange
Jill Marie Jackson Peveto, peacefully took her final breath and passed on to her eternal home on the night of Monday, September 19, 2022 in Orange, Texas with her family at her side. She was born on March 14, 1952 in Houston, Texas to the late Robert "Bob"Jackson and Emma...
