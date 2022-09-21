WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) — The city of Wausau is giving residents a chance to get rid of those items that are taking up space in a basement or garage. “Clean it up, Wausau” begins Friday at the yard waste site on Chellis Street. Large items including tires, small and large appliances, and furniture will be accepted from 9 AM to 5 PM, according to Chad Abviehl with the Public Works Department.

WAUSAU, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO