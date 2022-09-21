Read full article on original website
Related
95.5 FM WIFC
Schofield Recieves Three Proposals for City Hall Property
SCHOFIELD, WI (WSAU) — The City of Schofield will hold a joint Community Development Authority and Economic Development Committee meeting next Monday for a closed-session discussion on what to do with the property that’s currently occupied by City Hall. All three proposals call for multi-family housing to be...
95.5 FM WIFC
Habitat for Humanity dedicates 70th Wausau-area home
WAUSAU, WI (WSAU-WAOW) – A dream came true an area family Thursday. Mai Vang and her family received the keys to their new home, built through help from Habitat For Humanity and D.C. Everest Construction Trades students. Construction began last September. The home was moved to its current spot...
95.5 FM WIFC
US Marshals Make Make Central Wisconsin Arrests
WAUSAU, WI (MetroSource-WSAU)– U.S. Marshals arrest more than a dozen accused criminals during a four-day operation this week. The U.S. Marshals Service says 15 suspects were arrested in Marathon and Wood Counties. The U.S. Marshals Service also says many of them are facing drug charges and at least one...
95.5 FM WIFC
Foremost Farms Shutting Central Wisconsin Plants
BARABOO, WI (WSAU-WAOW) –Foremost Farms says they will discontinue operations in their Milan and Plover plants at the end of this year, they told WAOW-TV in an email Friday night. Employees were notified of the decision earlier in the day. In all, more than 100 employees will be impacted...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
95.5 FM WIFC
“Clean it up, Wausau” This Weekend
WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) — The city of Wausau is giving residents a chance to get rid of those items that are taking up space in a basement or garage. “Clean it up, Wausau” begins Friday at the yard waste site on Chellis Street. Large items including tires, small and large appliances, and furniture will be accepted from 9 AM to 5 PM, according to Chad Abviehl with the Public Works Department.
95.5 FM WIFC
Students Return to Class After Smelling Gas at Lincoln High School
WISCONSIN RAPIDS, WI (WSAU) – Students were briefly evacuated from Lincoln High School in Wisconsin Rapids after the strong smell of gas filled the building. It was caused by a boiler that was being turned on at the start of the heating season. One of the boiler’s valves malfunctioned.
95.5 FM WIFC
Body Found in Rib Mountain Identified
WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) — The Marathon County Sheriff’s Office has announced that they have identified the body that was found near Cloverland Lane last month. The deceased man was identified as Robert Wenitschka, a 74-year-old homeless man with no known ties to the Wausau area. Autopsy results confirm that he died of natural causes, as no signs of trauma or foul play were present.
95.5 FM WIFC
Double Badger 5 Jackpot Won in Wisconsin Rapids
WISCONSIN RAPIDS, WI (WSAU) — A Wisconsin Rapids lottery player got lucky twice on Thursday. A winning Badger 5 ticket was sold at Kwik Trip on 8th Street, good for a $40,000 jackpot. Then as part of a month-long promotion, the lottery conducted a second drawing which resulted in a double jackpot.
IN THIS ARTICLE
95.5 FM WIFC
Three generations of army vets from Plover travel to Korea
PLOVER, WI (WSAU-WAOW) – Three generations of United States Army Veterans are preparing for a trip like no other. David Hanson, his father John and his son Nicholas are packing their bags and getting their passports as they get ready to fly to Korea. Just recently, David learned he...
Comments / 0