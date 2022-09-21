HILLSBORO Ore. (KPTV) – Two Cornelius women are in custody after running from deputies in a high-speed chase on Friday night. According to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, deputies first got word around 6:30 p.m. that 26-year-old Ana Juarez Santoyo was spotted getting into the passenger seat of a car. Officers say Santoyo was wanted for an incident in early September when she threatened to shoot an adult and four children.

HILLSBORO, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO