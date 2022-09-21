Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Students get up-close lesson at sixth grade forestry days
ASTORIA, Ore. (KPTV) - Students at Astoria Middle School got an all-around look at Oregon’s forests during the return of sixth grade forestry days. The class has not been put on for the last two years because of the pandemic. Teacher Carrie Kaul said this is an important program.
Racial disparities in education factor in pandemic scores drop, Portland schools say
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Local officials with Portland Public Schools said the COVID-19 pandemic wasn’t the only factor impacting students’ assessment results, which were released Thursday. Superintendent Guadalupe Guerrero said some of the known issues go deeper than the pandemic. “Our academic disparities at PPS are persistent, generational...
Portland Police hires 20 new police officers
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - The Portland Police Bureau swore in 20 new community police officers Thursday. The bureau is now up to 793 sworn members, 537 of them being officers. PPB expects to be hiring more than it is losing going forward. “This is truly a great day for the...
Police begin first night of patrol for Old Town safety initiative
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Just a few days ago Mayor Ted Wheeler and city leaders met in Old Town and announced the resurgence of a program to enhance safety. It will bring six officers and a Sergeant to dangerous streets and occasionally close them off to thru traffic on weekends.
Clackamas Co. parents welcome baby in car, thank fire department for help
CLACKAMS COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) - Forest Shuman came into the world at 8 pounds, 7 ounces, but not in a hospital as his mom Tristan and dad Dustin had hoped. “It was only 30 minutes to the hospital, but it took him 10,” Tristan Shuman said. He decided to...
Hieb will not face charges after fair arrest
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - James Hieb, a state representative from Oregon, won’t be held accountable for his arrest in August at the Clackamas County Fairgrounds on suspicion of disorderly conduct and other offenses. According to a memo obtained by FOX 12, the Clackamas County district attorney is choosing not...
On the Go with Joe at Northwest Fencing Center
TIGARD, Ore. (KPTV) - A new facility all about the sport of fencing just opened in Tigard. The Northwest Fencing Center has been in the Portland area for 50 years and just opened a new facility at 11117 Southwest Greenburg Road. The new facility features 21 new inset strips, a...
‘I’m ready to live’: Hundreds of people gather in Downtown Portland for Walk for Recovery
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Cathy McInnis’s daughter Katie died two years ago from an alcohol addiction. “She struggled with it for a number of years,” she said. “She loved helping the homeless and giving to others. She was just the kindest human being.”. Research from the National...
TriMet closing I-84 this weekend to work on new light rail bridge
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - From 10 p.m. Friday, Sept. 23, to 4 a.m. Monday, Sept. 26, a 1.5-mile stretch of I-84 will be closed in both directions near the I-205 interchange to work on a new light rail bridge over the freeway. A small section of the MAX Blue Line...
On the Go with Joe at Bauman Farms Harvest Festival
GERVAIS, Ore. (KPTV) - A popular fall event is back in full swing, and Joe V. was in Gervais Friday morning for Bauman Farms Harvest Festival. Bauman Farms, located at 12989 Howell Prairie Road Northeast, has transformed into an activity center with mazes, obstacle courses, rides, farm animals, delicious fall food, and an apple cannon!
Construction starts on new Shake Shack location in Downtown Portland
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Construction is underway on Shake Shack’s second Oregon location. The new restaurant is being built in the heart of Downtown Portland on Burnside, right across from Powell’s Books. The announcement originally came in 2020, right as the COVID-19 pandemic was getting underway. Local construction...
Glencoe HS senior makes school history as first female to score in varsity football game
HILLSBORO, Ore. (KPTV) - It’s not often that one student can tackle the challenge of competing in two different sports at once. In this High School Spotlight, FOX 12 meets a senior from Glencoe High School who is doing just that. “What my dad always says is, I am...
2 arrested after high-speed chase through Washington County
HILLSBORO Ore. (KPTV) – Two Cornelius women are in custody after running from deputies in a high-speed chase on Friday night. According to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, deputies first got word around 6:30 p.m. that 26-year-old Ana Juarez Santoyo was spotted getting into the passenger seat of a car. Officers say Santoyo was wanted for an incident in early September when she threatened to shoot an adult and four children.
Mail carrier robbed at gunpoint in NE Portland; $50K reward offered
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - The United States Postal Inspection Service is offering a reward for information that leads to the arrest of a man who robbed a mail carrier at gunpoint in northeast Portland on Tuesday. The armed robbery occurred near Northeast 10th Avenue and Northeast Hancock Street just after...
Police car hit while responding to call in SE Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Two Portland Police Bureau officers were taken to the hospital after their car was hit by a speeding driver while responding to a call late Friday night. PPB said the officers were responding to a call with their lights and sirens on when they were hit...
Woman killed in shooting at NW Portland park
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A woman died after being shot in northwest Portland on Friday night, according to the Portland Police Bureau. PPB said just after 11 p.m. Friday, officers responded to Wallace Park. When they arrived, they found a woman who had been shot. She was treated on the scene, but died before being taken to a hospital.
Milo McIver reopens to camping and day use two weeks after 15 acre fire
ESTACADA Ore. (KPTV) – Milo McIver State Park has reopened its campground following a fire that burned 15-acres two weeks ago. Earlier this week, park officials reopened the day-use area to the public, including the viewpoint, dog park, equestrian area, Estacada Lake and upper boat launch. Despite the recent...
North Portland’s Mendelssohn’s makes classical music casual
PORTLAND, Ore (KPTV) – Mississippi Avenue in North Portland is now home to a classical music bar: Mendelssohn’s!. Owned by a descendant of famed classical composer, Felix Mendelssohn, the bar offers a chance for people to listen to live classical music in a relaxed setting. FOX 12′s Ayo Elise stopped by the bar to find more.
92K fentanyl pills, cocaine, meth seized by Multnomah County deputies
MULTNOMAH COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - Deputies with the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office Special Investigations Unit recently seized a massive amount of fentanyl pills and other drugs during an investigation. The sheriff’s office said deputies learned a person with a “substantial” amount of illegal drugs was driving to the Portland...
3 hospitalized after multi-vehicle crash in Multnomah County
MULTNOMAH COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - Three people were hospitalized early Thursday morning following a crash involving multiple vehicles in Multnomah County. Just after 5 a.m., emergency crews were called out to Southeast Troutdale Road and Southeast 282nd Avenue on the report of a crash. Gresham Fire said the crash involved three vehicles, a sedan, van and SUV.
