Ridgefield, WA

kptv.com

Students get up-close lesson at sixth grade forestry days

ASTORIA, Ore. (KPTV) - Students at Astoria Middle School got an all-around look at Oregon’s forests during the return of sixth grade forestry days. The class has not been put on for the last two years because of the pandemic. Teacher Carrie Kaul said this is an important program.
ASTORIA, OR
kptv.com

Racial disparities in education factor in pandemic scores drop, Portland schools say

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Local officials with Portland Public Schools said the COVID-19 pandemic wasn’t the only factor impacting students’ assessment results, which were released Thursday. Superintendent Guadalupe Guerrero said some of the known issues go deeper than the pandemic. “Our academic disparities at PPS are persistent, generational...
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

Portland Police hires 20 new police officers

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - The Portland Police Bureau swore in 20 new community police officers Thursday. The bureau is now up to 793 sworn members, 537 of them being officers. PPB expects to be hiring more than it is losing going forward. “This is truly a great day for the...
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

Hieb will not face charges after fair arrest

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - James Hieb, a state representative from Oregon, won’t be held accountable for his arrest in August at the Clackamas County Fairgrounds on suspicion of disorderly conduct and other offenses. According to a memo obtained by FOX 12, the Clackamas County district attorney is choosing not...
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
kptv.com

On the Go with Joe at Northwest Fencing Center

TIGARD, Ore. (KPTV) - A new facility all about the sport of fencing just opened in Tigard. The Northwest Fencing Center has been in the Portland area for 50 years and just opened a new facility at 11117 Southwest Greenburg Road. The new facility features 21 new inset strips, a...
TIGARD, OR
kptv.com

On the Go with Joe at Bauman Farms Harvest Festival

GERVAIS, Ore. (KPTV) - A popular fall event is back in full swing, and Joe V. was in Gervais Friday morning for Bauman Farms Harvest Festival. Bauman Farms, located at 12989 Howell Prairie Road Northeast, has transformed into an activity center with mazes, obstacle courses, rides, farm animals, delicious fall food, and an apple cannon!
GERVAIS, OR
kptv.com

Construction starts on new Shake Shack location in Downtown Portland

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Construction is underway on Shake Shack’s second Oregon location. The new restaurant is being built in the heart of Downtown Portland on Burnside, right across from Powell’s Books. The announcement originally came in 2020, right as the COVID-19 pandemic was getting underway. Local construction...
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

2 arrested after high-speed chase through Washington County

HILLSBORO Ore. (KPTV) – Two Cornelius women are in custody after running from deputies in a high-speed chase on Friday night. According to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, deputies first got word around 6:30 p.m. that 26-year-old Ana Juarez Santoyo was spotted getting into the passenger seat of a car. Officers say Santoyo was wanted for an incident in early September when she threatened to shoot an adult and four children.
HILLSBORO, OR
kptv.com

Mail carrier robbed at gunpoint in NE Portland; $50K reward offered

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - The United States Postal Inspection Service is offering a reward for information that leads to the arrest of a man who robbed a mail carrier at gunpoint in northeast Portland on Tuesday. The armed robbery occurred near Northeast 10th Avenue and Northeast Hancock Street just after...
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

Police car hit while responding to call in SE Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Two Portland Police Bureau officers were taken to the hospital after their car was hit by a speeding driver while responding to a call late Friday night. PPB said the officers were responding to a call with their lights and sirens on when they were hit...
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

Woman killed in shooting at NW Portland park

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A woman died after being shot in northwest Portland on Friday night, according to the Portland Police Bureau. PPB said just after 11 p.m. Friday, officers responded to Wallace Park. When they arrived, they found a woman who had been shot. She was treated on the scene, but died before being taken to a hospital.
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

Milo McIver reopens to camping and day use two weeks after 15 acre fire

ESTACADA Ore. (KPTV) – Milo McIver State Park has reopened its campground following a fire that burned 15-acres two weeks ago. Earlier this week, park officials reopened the day-use area to the public, including the viewpoint, dog park, equestrian area, Estacada Lake and upper boat launch. Despite the recent...
ESTACADA, OR
kptv.com

North Portland’s Mendelssohn’s makes classical music casual

PORTLAND, Ore (KPTV) – Mississippi Avenue in North Portland is now home to a classical music bar: Mendelssohn’s!. Owned by a descendant of famed classical composer, Felix Mendelssohn, the bar offers a chance for people to listen to live classical music in a relaxed setting. FOX 12′s Ayo Elise stopped by the bar to find more.
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

92K fentanyl pills, cocaine, meth seized by Multnomah County deputies

MULTNOMAH COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - Deputies with the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office Special Investigations Unit recently seized a massive amount of fentanyl pills and other drugs during an investigation. The sheriff’s office said deputies learned a person with a “substantial” amount of illegal drugs was driving to the Portland...
MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR
kptv.com

3 hospitalized after multi-vehicle crash in Multnomah County

MULTNOMAH COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - Three people were hospitalized early Thursday morning following a crash involving multiple vehicles in Multnomah County. Just after 5 a.m., emergency crews were called out to Southeast Troutdale Road and Southeast 282nd Avenue on the report of a crash. Gresham Fire said the crash involved three vehicles, a sedan, van and SUV.
MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR

