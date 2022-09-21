Who is this Notre Dame football team? Are they really the 114th ranked offense or did the second half of the Cal game signal that a corner has been turned? Are they the team that hung tough for four quarters with Ohio State or the team that struggled to keep pace with Marshall? We’ll find out a little bit more this weekend as they square off against the team the ACC loves to put on Notre Dame’s schedule above all others. For the third straight year, the North Carolina Tar Heels and Notre Dame meet the week after a UNC bye week. A bye week that the Tarheels have used to get healthier with the potential return of their best player, Josh Downs. Sadly for North Carolina, Downs doesn’t play on the offensive line nor is linebacker to assist in their porous rush defense. If you couldn’t already tell, I’m still not ready to fully write this season off and if Cal served as the start of them turning the corner, UNC serves as the launch pad for what is to come.

NOTRE DAME, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO