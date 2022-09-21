Read full article on original website
The McDonald's Celebration of Gospel Tour Comes to North CarolinaVeronica Charnell MediaRaleigh, NC
Eagles flying high; Bears get their growl onThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
North Carolina Civil Rights Trail honors Raleigh familyThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
Raleigh forum hosts District C City Council candidatesThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
Muslim residents speak out at Shaw meetingThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
North Carolina vs. Notre Dame Live updates Score, results, highlights, for Saturday's NCAA Football game
The North Carolina Tar Heels will be returning home after a two-game road trip. They will take on the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Kenan Memorial Stadium after a week off. UNC is expected to win -- but not by much -- so they will need to come into the game prepared for a fight.
Game Thread: Notre Dame Fighting Irish VS North Carolina Tar Heels
It kind of feels like deja vu this week for the Notre Dame Fighting Irish as they go up against the North Carolina Tar Heels. The Irish couldn’t go down 0-3 last week — and they can’t go down 1-3 this week. But hey... they’ve won 24 straight regular season ACC games.
Notre Dame Notebook: Plenty of good things from an Irish win over North Carolina
After three weeks of having a long list of issues for the Notre Dame Fighting Irish to fix, a 45-32 win over the North Carolina provided plenty of brights spots — bright enough to table a few of the lingering issues. I’ll preface everything here with of course we know UNC’s defense is bad, but that doesn’t matter right now. Notre Dame needed to execute and they did.
QUICK RECAP: Notre Dame finds its offense with a 45-32 win over North Carolina
Notre Dame needed a big win to get its house back in order, and they did just that with a solid 45-32 win over the odds on favorite of the day, North Carolina. It was an omnious start for the Notre Dame Fighting Irish and quarterback Drew Pyne. The North Carolina Tar Heels took the opening possession and put it in the endzone quickly, and Drew Pyne couldn’t get his initial passes over the outstretched arms of the UNC defenders. The Irish tried countering the UNC score with a 44 yard field goal from Blake Grupe — but it went wide right.
OFD Reacts: Your Predictions For Today’s Football Game vs. UNC
Welcome to another edition of OFD Reacts, where you the readers offer your input on Notre Dame football each week. Before we dive into your responses, a reminder to check out DraftKings Sportsbook, the official sportsbook partner of SB Nation. First up, we asked you to predict today’s result against...
Tar Heels lose game and their cool, and one is more worrisome than the other
Mack Brown had one of UNC’s six personal fouls in the 45-32 loss to Notre Dame as frustration boiled over on the sideline.
Notre Dame Football: Don’t Fear The (Carolina) Reaper
Who is this Notre Dame football team? Are they really the 114th ranked offense or did the second half of the Cal game signal that a corner has been turned? Are they the team that hung tough for four quarters with Ohio State or the team that struggled to keep pace with Marshall? We’ll find out a little bit more this weekend as they square off against the team the ACC loves to put on Notre Dame’s schedule above all others. For the third straight year, the North Carolina Tar Heels and Notre Dame meet the week after a UNC bye week. A bye week that the Tarheels have used to get healthier with the potential return of their best player, Josh Downs. Sadly for North Carolina, Downs doesn’t play on the offensive line nor is linebacker to assist in their porous rush defense. If you couldn’t already tell, I’m still not ready to fully write this season off and if Cal served as the start of them turning the corner, UNC serves as the launch pad for what is to come.
Duke finally gets the memo about high-flying NC prep
The recruiting strategy of Duke basketball head coach Jon Scheyer appears to center on prioritizing mostly wings and forwards who possess floor-spreading skill sets, long limbs, and high doses of athleticism. Combine Academy (N.C.) small forward Rakease Passmore could fit the bill. According to a ...
High School Football Round-Up: Week 6
Every week during the season, Chapelboro will post the scores of local high school football games. Here are the scores from Week 6! Results from Week 5 can be found here. Chapel Hill (4-0): Game vs. East Chapel Hill postponed. Up next: at Southern Alamance. Cedar Ridge (1-4): Lost to...
Chapel Hill vs. East Chapel Hill Football Game Postponed Due to Safety Threat
Chapel Hill High School and East Chapel Hill High School officials are postponing Friday’s football game between the two schools. A release from the two principals, Jesse Casey of East Chapel Hill High and Charles Blanchard of Chapel Hill High, shared the news with students and families Friday afternoon. The schools said several students came forward and described hearing “a threat involving the safety of those” set to attend the football game, which was slated to kick off at Chapel Hill High at 7 p.m.
Friday Football Frenzy: All your scores & highlights, 09-23-22
My40/WLOS — Welcome back to another week of prep football action!. This week, the 3-2 Warriors of Erwin travel to Asheville to take on the 3-1 Cougars, with both schools trying to extend a winning streak. Pregame coverage begins at 6:30 pm on My40, and kick-off is set for...
24 hour guide to visiting Chapel Hill, North Carolina
Heading to Chapel Hill and don't know where to start? Here's what we recommend for a day trip.Where to stay: Chapel Hill has a lot of options — unless it's parent's weekend, move-in weekend or graduation day at UNC. The Carolina Inn is the nicest, though usually the priciest. Downtown Chapel Hill is walkable and has free-and-popular bus transit. Other walkable options include: the AC Hotel, the Graduate Hotel and a Hampton Inn. Breakfast: Want something on the go? Sunrise Biscuit Kitchen sells one of the state's most famous biscuits. Brandwein's Bagels is another good option. It exploded onto the...
Coach Talk: Seth Baxter, head coach of Southwestern Randolph High School
This week’s Coach Talk features Seth Baxter, head coach of Southwestern Randolph High School.
Chapel Hill schools postpone high school football game over ‘threat involving the safety’ of those at game
A new date for the football game has not been selected.
Friday Night Lights Preview: Lots of in-county action – Eastern at Western, Southern at Cummings
Here’s a look at Friday night’s matchups involving Alamance County teams:. These teams have played monumental conference and postseason games through the years. This year’s Eastern Alamance team should be accustomed to playing notable games given its schedule across the past month. The Eagles (3-1) had a week off following their loss at state-power Reidsville.
Southern rolls over Cummings; Eastern tops Western
Nothing fancy for Southern Alamance’s football team, but keeping it basic helped churn out an extraordinary result Friday night. The Patriots scored on their first five possessions and received a boost from senior running back Stanley Eno’s four first-half touchdowns in a 58-28 romp past host Cummings to wrap up non-conference competition for both teams.
Bush, Clinton, and more show up in NC at Presidents Cup golf tournament
Charlotte-Mecklenburg police tweeted a video with former President Bush, explaining they're working diligently to provide safety for both former presidents and others attending the Cup.
‘I can’t live in fear:’ Lesa Pamplin speaks out on fallout from BYU investigation
It took one day for racial slurs to fill Lesa Pamplin’s text messages, voicemail and inbox. On the morning of Sept. 2, the Tarrant County Criminal Court 5 judge candidate was out with some volunteers. She got a call from her goddaughter’s mother asking Pamplin if she saw her Facebook post. Pamplin, 58, said she had not but checked it when she got home.
NC Governor Announces Plans For New $60 Million Sterilization Facility in North Carolina
NC Governor Cooper has just announced plans for SteriTek to build a new $59.9 million East Coast sterilization facility right here in North Carolina. The new facility will be build in Burlington, about 90 miles northeast of Charlotte. Contract sterilization firm SteriTek supports the medical, biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and tissue industries...
This Triangle housing market is cooling off at one of the fastest rates in the US
The report from Redfin is based on changes in year-over-year housing market statistics.
