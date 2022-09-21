ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chapel Hill, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
onefootdown.com

Notre Dame Notebook: Plenty of good things from an Irish win over North Carolina

After three weeks of having a long list of issues for the Notre Dame Fighting Irish to fix, a 45-32 win over the North Carolina provided plenty of brights spots — bright enough to table a few of the lingering issues. I’ll preface everything here with of course we know UNC’s defense is bad, but that doesn’t matter right now. Notre Dame needed to execute and they did.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
onefootdown.com

QUICK RECAP: Notre Dame finds its offense with a 45-32 win over North Carolina

Notre Dame needed a big win to get its house back in order, and they did just that with a solid 45-32 win over the odds on favorite of the day, North Carolina. It was an omnious start for the Notre Dame Fighting Irish and quarterback Drew Pyne. The North Carolina Tar Heels took the opening possession and put it in the endzone quickly, and Drew Pyne couldn’t get his initial passes over the outstretched arms of the UNC defenders. The Irish tried countering the UNC score with a 44 yard field goal from Blake Grupe — but it went wide right.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chapel Hill, NC
Football
State
North Carolina State
City
Chapel Hill, NC
Chapel Hill, NC
Sports
onefootdown.com

OFD Reacts: Your Predictions For Today’s Football Game vs. UNC

Welcome to another edition of OFD Reacts, where you the readers offer your input on Notre Dame football each week. Before we dive into your responses, a reminder to check out DraftKings Sportsbook, the official sportsbook partner of SB Nation. First up, we asked you to predict today’s result against...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
onefootdown.com

Notre Dame Football: Don’t Fear The (Carolina) Reaper

Who is this Notre Dame football team? Are they really the 114th ranked offense or did the second half of the Cal game signal that a corner has been turned? Are they the team that hung tough for four quarters with Ohio State or the team that struggled to keep pace with Marshall? We’ll find out a little bit more this weekend as they square off against the team the ACC loves to put on Notre Dame’s schedule above all others. For the third straight year, the North Carolina Tar Heels and Notre Dame meet the week after a UNC bye week. A bye week that the Tarheels have used to get healthier with the potential return of their best player, Josh Downs. Sadly for North Carolina, Downs doesn’t play on the offensive line nor is linebacker to assist in their porous rush defense. If you couldn’t already tell, I’m still not ready to fully write this season off and if Cal served as the start of them turning the corner, UNC serves as the launch pad for what is to come.
NOTRE DAME, IN
BlueDevilCountry

Duke finally gets the memo about high-flying NC prep

The recruiting strategy of Duke basketball head coach Jon Scheyer appears to center on prioritizing mostly wings and forwards who possess floor-spreading skill sets, long limbs, and high doses of athleticism. Combine Academy (N.C.) small forward Rakease Passmore could fit the bill. According to a ...
DURHAM, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Espn#American Football#Abc#Odds#Draftkings Sportsbook#Moneyline#Irish#T C
chapelboro.com

High School Football Round-Up: Week 6

Every week during the season, Chapelboro will post the scores of local high school football games. Here are the scores from Week 6! Results from Week 5 can be found here. Chapel Hill (4-0): Game vs. East Chapel Hill postponed. Up next: at Southern Alamance. Cedar Ridge (1-4): Lost to...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
chapelboro.com

Chapel Hill vs. East Chapel Hill Football Game Postponed Due to Safety Threat

Chapel Hill High School and East Chapel Hill High School officials are postponing Friday’s football game between the two schools. A release from the two principals, Jesse Casey of East Chapel Hill High and Charles Blanchard of Chapel Hill High, shared the news with students and families Friday afternoon. The schools said several students came forward and described hearing “a threat involving the safety of those” set to attend the football game, which was slated to kick off at Chapel Hill High at 7 p.m.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
WLOS.com

Friday Football Frenzy: All your scores & highlights, 09-23-22

My40/WLOS — Welcome back to another week of prep football action!. This week, the 3-2 Warriors of Erwin travel to Asheville to take on the 3-1 Cougars, with both schools trying to extend a winning streak. Pregame coverage begins at 6:30 pm on My40, and kick-off is set for...
ASHEVILLE, NC
Axios Raleigh

24 hour guide to visiting Chapel Hill, North Carolina

Heading to Chapel Hill and don't know where to start? Here's what we recommend for a day trip.Where to stay: Chapel Hill has a lot of options — unless it's parent's weekend, move-in weekend or graduation day at UNC. The Carolina Inn is the nicest, though usually the priciest. Downtown Chapel Hill is walkable and has free-and-popular bus transit. Other walkable options include: the AC Hotel, the Graduate Hotel and a Hampton Inn. Breakfast: Want something on the go? Sunrise Biscuit Kitchen sells one of the state's most famous biscuits. Brandwein's Bagels is another good option. It exploded onto the...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
University of Notre Dame
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
DraftKings
NewsBreak
Sports
alamancenews.com

Friday Night Lights Preview: Lots of in-county action – Eastern at Western, Southern at Cummings

Here’s a look at Friday night’s matchups involving Alamance County teams:. These teams have played monumental conference and postseason games through the years. This year’s Eastern Alamance team should be accustomed to playing notable games given its schedule across the past month. The Eagles (3-1) had a week off following their loss at state-power Reidsville.
ALAMANCE COUNTY, NC
alamancenews.com

Southern rolls over Cummings; Eastern tops Western

Nothing fancy for Southern Alamance’s football team, but keeping it basic helped churn out an extraordinary result Friday night. The Patriots scored on their first five possessions and received a boost from senior running back Stanley Eno’s four first-half touchdowns in a 58-28 romp past host Cummings to wrap up non-conference competition for both teams.
GRAHAM, NC
fortworthreport.org

‘I can’t live in fear:’ Lesa Pamplin speaks out on fallout from BYU investigation

It took one day for racial slurs to fill Lesa Pamplin’s text messages, voicemail and inbox. On the morning of Sept. 2, the Tarrant County Criminal Court 5 judge candidate was out with some volunteers. She got a call from her goddaughter’s mother asking Pamplin if she saw her Facebook post. Pamplin, 58, said she had not but checked it when she got home.
PROVO, UT

Comments / 0

Community Policy