Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Make Plans To Attend This Caribbean-Inspired Festival in Myrtle Beach in OctoberKennardo G. JamesMyrtle Beach, SC
Make Plans To Attend This Exciting Event in North Myrtle Beach This WeekendKennardo G. JamesNorth Myrtle Beach, SC
A Taste of Majesty at Royal RamenJ.M. LesinskiMyrtle Beach, SC
Make Plans To Attend This Exciting Chili Event in Myrtle Beach This WeekendKennardo G. JamesMyrtle Beach, SC
Make Plans To Attend This Exciting Food Event at Market CommonKennardo G. JamesMyrtle Beach, SC
Related
WMBF
Remembering Hurricane Hugo 33 years after it devastated South Carolina
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - On September 22nd, 1989, Hurricane Hugo made landfall just north of Charleston Category 4 hurricane. The damage left behind was staggering. Eighty percent of South Carolina was without power. Four and a half million acres of trees were demolished. The 20-foot storm surge north of Charleston still holds the record of the highest ever observed on the east coast. Closer to home, the surge reached 13 feet in Surfside Beach and it 10 feet along the Grand Strand.
WMBF
FIRST ALERT: Tropical Storm Ian expected to strengthen into major hurricane next week
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Tropical Storm Ian is expected to strengthen into Hurricane by end of the weekend. At 5 p.m., the center of Tropical Storm Ian was located near latitude 14.3 North, longitude 77.0 West. Ian is moving toward the west near 16 mph, and this general motion is expected to continue through early Sunday. A turn toward the northwest and north-northwest is forecast on Sunday and Monday, followed by a northward motion on Tuesday.
WMBF
What better way to bring in fall than the Beach ’N Chili Fest?
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - In its 55th year in existence and 2nd year in Myrtle Beach, The International Chili Society season finale – the World Championship Chili Cook-off is back. Every year hundreds of chili cooks compete nationwide to qualify. This cook-off determines who can claim the title...
WMBF
Study ranks Myrtle Beach as top fall travel destination as bookings stay busy
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Hotels and restaurants will be staying busy well into the fall season, according to new data. Lodging data from the Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce and Convention and Visitors Bureau shows bookings for the next 60 days are about 11 points ahead of 2019 and just one point behind 2021.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WMBF
SC raccoon in the running to be America’s Favorite Pet advances to Top 5
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A rescued raccoon from South Carolina is vying for the title of America’s Favorite Pet - and a prize to help the nonprofit he represents. Wildlife Rehab of Greenville rescued Tico as a baby after the raccoon was hit by a car. Due to...
WMBF
Grand Strand Humane Society tackles capacity issues with free adoption event
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The Grand Strand Humane Society is currently home to many furry friends looking for their forever homes, but they’ve reached their capacity preventing them from helping future dogs in need. To combat capacity issues, the humane society is hosting a free dog adoption event...
WMBF
Myrtle Beach receives Arbor Day Foundation grant, gives away 400 trees
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The City of Myrtle Beach gave away 400 trees to the community on Thursday morning at Myrtle’s Market. In just two hours most of the trees were gone before the event wrapped up. The City of Myrtle Beach, Arbor Day Foundation and Meritage Homes...
WMBF
3-year-old reunited with parents after spending the night alone in Poinsett State Park
SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - A 3-year-old is now reunited with her parents after being missing for nearly 20 hours in Poinsett State Park in Wedgefield. Ruby Heider went missing during a camping trip with family and friends. The FBI, the Air Force, the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office, the Sumter Police Dept., DNR, and SLED searched through the night and into the next morning to find the little girl.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WMBF
New state law expands kinship care to help more children in SC foster care system
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WIS) - It takes someone with a big heart to step in and care for a child if their parents can’t. The state agency that oversees South Carolina’s foster care system said, in many cases, the best person to do that is someone the child already has a relationship with and who knows them.
WMBF
Crews respond to 2nd Friday morning fire in Carolina Forest area
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Firefighters were called to a second residential fire in the Carolina Forest area Friday morning around 5:30 a.m. Crews with Horry County Fire Rescue were dispatched to the 400 block of Emerson Drive where an outside fire had spread to the exterior of the home.
WMBF
Two-alarm fire displaces 20 from Carolina Forest apartment building
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Twenty people are without homes after a two-alarm fire broke out at a Carolina Forest apartment building Friday morning. Horry County Fire Rescue said crews responded around 1:30 a.m. to the building in the River Oaks Condos, off River Oaks Drive. Nine units in one...
WMBF
‘This is their Super Bowl’: Beach ‘n Chili Fest returns to Myrtle Beach this weekend
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - You can get a taste of the best chili in the country at this year’s Beach ‘n Chili Fest this weekend. Nearly 400 teams from across the country will face off against one another in the 55th Annual Chili Championship, competing for a trophy and prize money.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WMBF
Who’s the Conway Idol? Conway Superstar is underway to find just that!
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - You are invited to join the City of Conway Parks & Recreation Department’s annual Conway Superstar event!. Categories will include Junior Star, Teen Star, Super Star and People’s Choice. For more information and ticketing, visit www.conwayparksandrecreation.net or call 843-488-7679.
WMBF
MYR hosts large-scale emergency response training
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) -- The training exercise simulates what would happen if an aircraft were to crash on the runway at Myrtle Beach International Airport giving first responders real-life situations on how to respond if something catastrophic were to ever happen. “It’s vital it gives you that muscle memory,”...
WMBF
Police: Missing man believed to be in Myrtle Beach area found safe
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Horry County police say the man who was reported missing and last seen Sept. 16 has been found safe. The Horry County Police Department said 25-year-old Wallace Denzel Richardson was last seen walking toward Loris at around noon on Sept. 16. Stay with WMBF News...
WMBF
Myrtle Beach city staff to paint new mural in Arts & Innovation District
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – The Myrtle Beach city staff will be putting their artistic talents to the test. They will be painting a new mural in Myrtle Beach’s Art & Innovation District. The new mural will be on the south-facing wall at 522 Broadway Street. It will...
WMBF
Some new things are cooking up at the International Culinary Institute of Myrtle Beach
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - If you like to cook or have an interest in the food business, you can follow your passion at The International Culinary Institute of Myrtle Beach. It’s a new program that’s offered at the Horry-Georgetown Technical College. You can explore diversified cuisines, cultures,...
WMBF
2 hurt, vehicle collides with building in Loris-area crash
LORIS, S.C. (WMBF) - Two people were hurt after a crash in the Loris area on Saturday. Horry County Fire Rescue said crews were called to the two-vehicle wreck in the area of Highway 66 and Daisy Road at around 5:15 p.m. HCFR added one of the vehicles involved collided...
WMBF
‘A friend to all’: Road renamed in honor of late Georgetown County sheriff
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – One road in Georgetown County now bears the name of its native son and longtime Georgetown County Sheriff Lane Cribb. Pleasant Hill Road was renamed on Thursday to Lane Cribb Highway. Cribb was brought up in Pleasant Hill where friends said his main ambition...
Comments / 0