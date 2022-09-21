ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Surfside Beach, SC

WMBF

Remembering Hurricane Hugo 33 years after it devastated South Carolina

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - On September 22nd, 1989, Hurricane Hugo made landfall just north of Charleston Category 4 hurricane. The damage left behind was staggering. Eighty percent of South Carolina was without power. Four and a half million acres of trees were demolished. The 20-foot storm surge north of Charleston still holds the record of the highest ever observed on the east coast. Closer to home, the surge reached 13 feet in Surfside Beach and it 10 feet along the Grand Strand.
CHARLESTON, SC
WMBF

FIRST ALERT: Tropical Storm Ian expected to strengthen into major hurricane next week

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Tropical Storm Ian is expected to strengthen into Hurricane by end of the weekend. At 5 p.m., the center of Tropical Storm Ian was located near latitude 14.3 North, longitude 77.0 West. Ian is moving toward the west near 16 mph, and this general motion is expected to continue through early Sunday. A turn toward the northwest and north-northwest is forecast on Sunday and Monday, followed by a northward motion on Tuesday.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WMBF

What better way to bring in fall than the Beach ’N Chili Fest?

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - In its 55th year in existence and 2nd year in Myrtle Beach, The International Chili Society season finale – the World Championship Chili Cook-off is back. Every year hundreds of chili cooks compete nationwide to qualify. This cook-off determines who can claim the title...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WMBF

3-year-old reunited with parents after spending the night alone in Poinsett State Park

SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - A 3-year-old is now reunited with her parents after being missing for nearly 20 hours in Poinsett State Park in Wedgefield. Ruby Heider went missing during a camping trip with family and friends. The FBI, the Air Force, the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office, the Sumter Police Dept., DNR, and SLED searched through the night and into the next morning to find the little girl.
WEDGEFIELD, FL
WMBF

Who’s the Conway Idol? Conway Superstar is underway to find just that!

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - You are invited to join the City of Conway Parks & Recreation Department’s annual Conway Superstar event!. Categories will include Junior Star, Teen Star, Super Star and People’s Choice. For more information and ticketing, visit www.conwayparksandrecreation.net or call 843-488-7679.
CONWAY, SC
WMBF

MYR hosts large-scale emergency response training

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) -- The training exercise simulates what would happen if an aircraft were to crash on the runway at Myrtle Beach International Airport giving first responders real-life situations on how to respond if something catastrophic were to ever happen. “It’s vital it gives you that muscle memory,”...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WMBF

2 hurt, vehicle collides with building in Loris-area crash

LORIS, S.C. (WMBF) - Two people were hurt after a crash in the Loris area on Saturday. Horry County Fire Rescue said crews were called to the two-vehicle wreck in the area of Highway 66 and Daisy Road at around 5:15 p.m. HCFR added one of the vehicles involved collided...
LORIS, SC

