In the Zone: Getting to know rookie WR Samori Toure
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – In this week’s edition of ‘In the Zone with Kyle Malzhan’ – rookie wide receiver Samori Toure shares his love for the city of Green Bay, gives insight about the wide receiver room, and what working with Aaron Rodgers is like week in and week out.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
