Green Bay, WI

In the Zone: Getting to know rookie WR Samori Toure

By Kyle Malzhan
 4 days ago

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – In this week’s edition of ‘In the Zone with Kyle Malzhan’ – rookie wide receiver Samori Toure shares his love for the city of Green Bay, gives insight about the wide receiver room, and what working with Aaron Rodgers is like week in and week out.

