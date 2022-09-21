ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

‘Temporary setback’ Lubbock’s Garden and Arts Center closed for two weeks after fire

By Ryan Chandler
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1l1obJ_0i3dhn1q00

LUBBOCK, Texas — The City of Lubbock announced in a press release the Garden and Arts Center will remain closed until Monday, October 3 following a fire on Monday night.

The press release also said the fire started just before 7:00 p.m. and Lubbock Fire Rescue responded to the community center in Clapp Park and extinguished the flames. The building remains intact with most of the damage isolated to charred beams, bricks, and bushes on the south side.

Jacqueline Bober, Lubbock’s Director of Municipal Museums, told EverythingLubbock.com a cleaning crew was inside when the fire broke out, but nobody was injured.

She says the community was worried but remains hopeful that the center will be back to normal soon.

Iconic university bookstore to close its doors by the end of 2022

“From those that we’ve heard from they are distressed and saddened that this would have occurred to a most beloved facility and city structure,” Bober said. “This place has been here since 1959. It is the site of weddings and graduation gatherings and wonderful art exhibitions and classes for citizens of all ages.”

The center rescheduled all classes and group events as they assess the damage The building is scheduled to return to normal hours in early December just in time to host the annual National Arts Program Exhibition.

“It’s a little temporary setback, but yes, it will be back,” Bober said.

The building will be closed to both staff and visitors, but community members can reach staff at the Buddy Holly Center by calling (806) 775-3561.

LFR told EverythingLubbock.com the Fire Marshall’s office investigation is ongoing and there are no new updates.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLBK | KAMC | EverythingLubbock.com.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KCBD

One injured in crash on N Loop 289 near Idalou Road

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Fire Rescue and LPD are responding to a crash that occurred on northeast Loop 289 near Idalou Road. LPD and LFR received a call at 9:34 p.m. that a vehicle had crashed in the eastbound service lane of Loop 289 just north of Idalou Road.
LUBBOCK, TX
FMX 94.5

24 People Were Arrested in Lubbock on September 23

Today is the day everyone has been waiting for all week, aside from the fair. It is game day for Texas Tech as they face off against the University of Texas. It is also a Red Out game which means wear that red! Eat red foods, drink red drinks, and go all out today to show the University of Texas that Lubbock's Red Raider fanbase means business.
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Prominent communicator Eddie Owens dies

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Family, friends and colleagues are mourning the loss of an award-winning writer and public relations specialist who was well known throughout the South Plains. Eddie Owens has died. At various points in his award-winning career, Owens handled marketing and public relations for St. Mary’s of the...
LUBBOCK, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Center, TX
State
Texas State
City
Art, TX
Local
Texas Government
Lubbock, TX
Government
City
Lubbock, TX
KCBD

More than 2,000 without power in Northwest Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - More than 2,000 residents in Northwest Lubbock are without power late Friday morning, according to Lubbock Power & Light’s outage map. As of 11:41 a.m., 2,089 customers are without power near 4th and Milwaukee. The cause of the outage is unknown. To view the outage...
LUBBOCK, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fire Rescue#Art Exhibitions#Everythinglubbock Com#Iconic University
KCBD

Lubbock police responding to 3 vehicle crash at 74th and Indiana

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock PD is on the scene of a crash involving three vehicles near the intersection of 75th and Indiana Avenue. The crash occurred around 6:15 p.m. As of now, no injuries have been reported. Motorists are advised to drive with caution in the area as emergency...
LUBBOCK, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Arts
102.5 KISS FM

Video: Lubbock Thief Flees the Scene, Immediately Crashes Bike Into Trailer

Sometimes I believe that karma might actually be a thing. Lubbock resident Nichole Shipman has been dealing with a couple of thieves breaking into her home. She caught the guys on camera sneaking into her backyard. She came home and while she was still sitting in her car in the driveway, she allegedly noticed a man trying to steal one of her bikes. She "spooked" him and he took off on his bicycle.
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

One killed after 50th street shooting overnight in Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas — Reports of shots fired in the 1500 block of 50th Street, between Avenue N. and P. around 11:00 p.m., prompted a response from the Lubbock Police Department Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit. LPD confirmed one person died. This is a developing story.
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

Frenship ISD names new principal for fourth middle school

WOLFFORTH, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — Frenship ISD is excited to announce Rebecca Whipkey has been selected as the new principal of Frenship’s fourth middle school that is scheduled to open in August of 2023. Whipkey takes on the new role with a wealth of knowledge and 23 years of educational experience.
WOLFFORTH, TX
KCBD

After nearly losing leg, Plainview senior makes full recovery

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Taylee Watson was a senior at Plainview High School in 2021, when a frightening incident with a show steer nearly ended her stock show career and much more. Now, she is thankful for a full recovery after treatment at University Medical Center and love from a...
PLAINVIEW, TX
KCBD

2 injured in crash on 50th and University

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - LPD and LFR are on the scene of a two-vehicle crash on 50th and University Avenue. Lubbock PD received the call around 3:22 p.m. PD confirms that the victims sustained minor and moderate injuries. They could not confirm if anyone has been transported to the hospital at this time.
LUBBOCK, TX
Awesome 98

9 Creepy Places In and Around Lubbock to Check Out

Lubbock is home to plenty of creepy places. I'm a fan of creepy stuff and horror to begin with, so I've always been fascinated with weird abandoned places that give you the chills. I'm aware that you can't go inside most of the places, as it would be trespassing, but it's still cool to check 'em out.
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

Driver described moments leading to deadly collision, LPD report says

LUBBOCK, Texas— A report from the Lubbock Police Department revealed new details in a pedestrian crash that left 73-year-old Mary Balderas dead. According to the police report, Kotton Bednarz, 18, was in the left turning lane of Broadway Street. The report said his pickup truck hit Balderas when he tried to turn left.
LUBBOCK, TX
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

10K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Here at EverythingLubbock.com, we tell local news, weather and sports stories for Lubbock and the South Plains.

 https://www.everythinglubbock.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy