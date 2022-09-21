ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Frisco, TX

Rangers Prospect Ties Frisco Hits Record

By Matthew Postins
 4 days ago

Texas' No. 22 prospect was just named the organization's co-defender of the month as the RoughRiders begin the Texas League Playoffs.

Texas Rangers prospect Jonathan Ornelas tied the record for most hits in a season in Frisco RoughRiders history in their final regular-season game on Sunday.

Ornelas and the RoughRiders are facing San Antonio in the Texas League playoffs , which started Tuesday night.

Ornelas finished with 157 hits , which tied him with Joaquin Arias for the record. Arias had 157 hits for the Riders in 2005.

Ornelas was also named the organization’s co-defender of the month earlier this week.

Ornelas wrapped up the regular season batting .299/.360/.425/.785 with 20 doubles, two triples, 14 home runs and 64 RBI. He’s considered one of the most versatile infielders in the Texas organization. His home runs and RBI were career highs.

He didn’t start the season among the Rangers’ Top 30 prospects at MLB.com , but he’s now No. 22.

The Rangers have one of the best systems in baseball, one that includes their No. 2 prospect, pitcher Jack Leiter , and their first-round pick from earlier this month, pitcher Kumar Rocker.

Leiter is part of the Frisco roster.

The Rangers selected Ornelas in the third round of the 2018 MLB Draft out of Kellis High School in Glendale, Ariz. He played 48 games with the Arizona League Rangers after he signed, batting .302/.389/.459/.848 with three home runs and 28 RBI.

The Rangers promoted him to Class-A Hickory in 2019 and he batted .257/.333/.373/.706 with six home runs and 38 RBI.

After the 2020 minor league season was canceled due to COVID-19, Ornelas returned to Hickory for a second season in 2021 and batted .261/.310/.394/.704 with eight home runs and 38 RBI.

