ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Behind Viral Videos

Comments / 0

Related
E! News

Hilaria Baldwin Gives Birth, Welcomes Baby No. 7 With Alec Baldwin

Watch: Alec & Hilaria Baldwin EXPECTING Baby No. 7. The It's Complicated actor, 64, and wife Hilaria Baldwin welcomed their seventh child together, a baby girl named Ilaria Catalina Irena. The Living Clearly Method author, 38, confirmed their daughter's arrival on Set. 24, sharing an Instagram video which included the...
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy