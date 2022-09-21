ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cedar Rapids, IA

K92.3

Eastern Iowa Workers Continue To Strike After 20 Weeks

On May 1st, 1,000 workers in Burlington, Iowa, and Racine, Wisconsin took to the picket line after labor contract negotiations faltered… that was 20 weeks ago. Fast forward to today and workers are still on strike. But the end could be near as negotiators return to the bargaining table.
BURLINGTON, IA
K92.3

Substance Abuse Story and The New Cedar Rapids Recovery Center

Addiction is something that can affect individuals, families, and entire communities. If you don't know the struggles of an addict, consider yourself lucky. Cedar Rapids opened a new Recovery Community Center yesterday (9-21-2022) whose goal is to help individuals and families on the road to recovery. *I did ask Todd's...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
K92.3

Cedar Rapids School District Leader Makes Difficult Announcement

The Cedar Rapids community is rallying around Noreen Bush this morning. According to KCRG, after announcing earlier this month that she was taking medical leave to focus on her cancer treatment, the Cedar Rapids Community School District Superintendent has made the difficult decision to submit her resignation from her position, effective at the end of the current school year. An announcement from the President of the district's board of directors stated:
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
State
Iowa State
Cedar Rapids, IA
Government
Local
Iowa Government
Cedar Rapids, IA
Society
Local
Iowa Society
City
Cedar Rapids, IA
K92.3

Without New Buyer, Favorite Iowa Restaurant Closing Soon

In the current economy, it is no doubt going to be difficult for anyone to start a new business, and unfortunately, that challenge may extend to stepping in to take over a highly-established one as well. Dan and Deb Klouda, owners of Joensy's Restaurant in Center Point, have been looking...
CENTER POINT, IA
K92.3

Iowa Tractor Accident Claims The Life Of Motorcyclist

THE FEATURED IMAGE IS A STOCK IMAGE, NOT FROM THE ACCIDENT. Harvest has been underway in many areas of Iowa this week which means there has been a lot more heavy machinery out and about. But, it’s only the beginning of the season which means not every farmer is in their tractors or trucking around their grain.
IOWA STATE
K92.3

PETA Asks Waterloo Facility To Livestream Its Slaughterhouse

A famous animal rights group is calling out a Waterloo meatpacker asking that they install live-stream cameras. The request comes after federal reports were released documenting pigs being mutilated by machinery. On September 12th, the USDA Food Safety and Inspection Service inspection program personnel were doing an inspection of Tyson...
WATERLOO, IA
#Nonprofit Organization#Innovation#Charity#The Freedom Foundation#Kcrg#Local Craft Ale House#Nonprofit Innovation Fund#The American Rescue Plan
K92.3

Another Cedar Rapids Business For Sale Due to Staffing Issues [PHOTOS]

What's been the reaction to the news that a Cedar Rapids business is looking for a buyer? Noooooooooooooooooooo!. The word came via Facebook Tuesday afternoon that the owner of a popular bakery on the city's southeast side wants to sell his business. The post was accompanied simply by the word "Unfortunately" and an emoji with a tear dripping from one eye.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
K92.3

The Best Hidden Gem in the State of Iowa [PHOTOS]

Whether you're a native Iowan, a transplant, or even someone passing through to see family, or on business... well, welcome! And, I have a place you HAVE to check out. There's a chance you haven't even heard of this Iowa hidden gem. This unique Iowa treasure is located in Gladbrook...
GLADBROOK, IA
K92.3

Unthinkable Tragedy: Eastern Iowa 2-Year-Old Suffocates to Death

A truly heartbreaking story from eastern Iowa, where a 2-year-old died after suffocating while at a city park. According to the Muscatine Police Department, they were called to Eversmeyer Park on Orange Street in Muscatine just a few minutes after 6 p.m. on Friday, September 16. The 911 caller had reported a child was unconscious and not breathing.
MUSCATINE, IA
K92.3

Wide Variety of Fall Into Marion Events Happening This Weekend

Marion promises to be an excellent place to enjoy a cup of hot coffee, cocoa, or perhaps your favorite pumpkin-spice drink this weekend. A lot is going on. A series of events kicks off Friday night as pianists from Midwest Dueling Pianos take to the Klopfenstein Amphitheater at Lowe Park. The outdoor event is from 6 to 8 p.m. Food vendors will be on-site, but you're also welcome to bring your own food and drinks.
MARION, IA
K92.3

Iowan Voice Contestant Has Helped Raise Millions For Alzheimer’s

Last night a musician born in Cedar Falls, Iowa, performed on the 22nd season of the Voice. His name is Jay Allen and he performed a cover of the Cody Johson song "Til You Can't." His performance earned him a chance to pick between either being a part of team Blake or Team Gwen. He told his 55 thousand followers on Instagram it was a moment that changed everything.
CEDAR FALLS, IA
K92.3

‘The Voice’ Breakout Star Is Proud Of Cedar Falls Roots [LISTEN]

One Cedar Falls native is making major waves on one of the biggest singing competition shows in the country. On September 19th, an Iowa born artist finally got the attention of people all across the country. Jay Allen, a Nashville based country artist with Iowa roots stunned the judges of the hit NBC show 'The Voice' with his performance of Cody Johnson's 'Til You Can't'
CEDAR FALLS, IA
K92.3

Lost Island Theft Might Have Been An Inside Job

There's been a whole lot of drama surrounding one of the most well known attractions in Waterloo over the past few months. Earlier this year, Lost Island opened up a brand new amusement park. It was an expansion of the already well-established water park that had been located there for years.
WATERLOO, IA
K92.3

Eastern Iowa Man Stable After Vehicle Hits Horse-Drawn Buggy

***Above is a stock photo and does not represent any individuals, horses or locations involved in the following story. An elderly man strolling down the road in rural Iowa in a horse-drawn carriage on a bright, warm, late-summer day might have been a pleasant, if not odd, sight. It turned into a remarkably frightening one for all involved due to a collision with a vehicle, but thankfully no one including the horse was seriously injured.
KALONA, IA
K92.3

Linn County Wants Input on Second Pedestrian Bridge Over Cedar River [IMAGES]

Bike and pedestrian trails have made incredible progress across Linn County in recent years. Julie and I biked from the east edge of Marion this morning on a busy trail filled with walkers, bikers, and even a guy on a hoverboard. Now, there's news on another new addition coming in the future. In this case, you can provide feedback now on what you want it to look like.
LINN COUNTY, IA
K92.3

Eastern Iowa Woman Hits It Big AGAIN with Iowa Lottery

This eastern Iowa woman has a magical touch when it comes to the Iowa Lottery. Earlier this week, Mary Starks of Davenport claimed another lottery prize. Another BIG prize from a scratch ticket. In March 2020, just as the COVID-19 pandemic was beginning, Starks won $100,000 from an Iowa Lottery...
DAVENPORT, IA
Waterloo, IA
K92.3 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Waterloo, Iowa.

 https://k923.fm/

