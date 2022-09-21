If it feels like everything has lost its magic over the past few years, that might actually be true! According to a new survey, “The Most Magical Place On Earth,” aka Disney World, isn’t like it used to be. The park’s most loyal fans say a visit now leaves them disappointed, and the reasons might not be all that shocking. Increasingly, if you want to have a great time at Disney World, chances are you’re going to need to be very rich.

TRAVEL ・ 3 DAYS AGO