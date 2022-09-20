Read full article on original website
Pirates' pitcher who gave up 60th HR to Aaron Judge wants 'cleared out' of record books
On Tuesday night, New York Yankees All-Star slugger Aaron Judge hit his 60th home run of the season off of Pittsburgh Pirates reliever Wil Crowe to equal a mark famously reached by legend Babe Ruth during the 1927 campaign. It was later learned that Crowe's great-great uncle was Hall of Fame pitcher Red Ruffing, one of Ruth's teammates with the Yankees during the 1930s.
Yankees finally drop reserve outfielder after disappointing showing
The New York Yankees have plenty of outfield depth heading into the postseason, especially with the expected return of Andrew Benintendi at some point. They also have Aaron Hicks as a primary reserve option and have found incredible value in Oswaldo Cabrera. Cabrera has been one of the best defensive...
Albert Pujols celebrated with Adrian Beltre immediately after hitting 700th HR
On Friday night, Albert Pujols made history. And he didn’t go to join his St. Louis Cardinals to celebrate right after crossing home plate. Rather, he went behind home plate to celebrate with a former All-Star who was sitting in the first row: Adrian Beltre. Take a look at...
‘I’m not surprised’: Jose Ramirez drops truth bomb on Guardians teammates with AL Central crown within reach
The Cleveland Guardians are starting to run away with the AL Central title. The young squad has wrapped up a nine-game stretch against their two biggest competitors, the Minnesota Twins and the Chicago White Sox, winning seven of them. With a seven-game lead in the division, it seems like the...
Yankees Insider Reveals Shocking Harrison Bader Comparison
The New York Yankees are finally getting the chance to see what their newest acquisition Harrison Bader can do on a baseball field. Bader was acquired from the St. Louis Cardinals in the Jordan Montgomery trade mere minutes before the trade deadline. At the time, Bader was recovering from plantar...
Matt Barnes: Ime Udoka situation is '100 times uglier' than we thought
Matt Barnes has done a 180 with his opinion on Ime Udoka. The former NBA player spoke on Instagram Thursday about the situation and defended the coach. On Friday, he shared a new video on Instagram where he took back his defense of Udoka and apologized for previously speaking without knowledge of the facts.
Mookie Betts’ blunt message to Dodgers after delivering walk-off hit
Another day, another win for the Los Angeles Dodgers. Mookie Betts’ walk-off hit in the bottom of the ninth inning lifted the Dodgers over the Arizona Diamondbacks for the team’s 104th win of the season. The Dodgers has lost their last two games, so picking up the win...
Dave Roberts' Reaction to Pujols' 700th HR Will Have You Confused And Laughing
Friday, September 23, 2022 will go down in history for being the night that Albert Pujols reached the 700 HR plateau in his prominent career. In the top of the fourth with two men on, Pujols launched a bomb to left field which ended up accomplishing the feat and extended the Cardinal lead from 2-0 to 5-0. Dodger Stadium went crazy, immediately applauding Pujols both fans and players.
White Sox announce news on Tony La Russa’s future
“After undergoing additional testing and medical procedures over the past week, doctors for Tony La Russa have directed him to not return as manager of the Chicago White Sox for the remainder of the 2022 season,” the statement said. “Bench coach Miguel Cairo will continue to serve as acting...
Pedro Martinez Believes Highly-Touted Red Sox Pitcher Has Cy Young Potential
Although the Boston Red Sox are officially eliminated from playoff contention this season, the future is looking bright. Thursday night’s loss to the New York Yankees means the Red Sox officially won’t be playing come October, as they fall to 72-77 on the season. While this is disappointing...
Watch: Aaron Judge shows off arm, guns down Tommy Pham with laser to second base
While the New York Yankees All-Star slugger didn't tally historic home run No. 61 Thursday night against the Boston Red Sox, he did find another way to wow the Yankee Stadium crowd. With the Yankees and Red Sox tied 4-4 in the top of the ninth inning, Judge turned a...
Yankees GM Brian Cashman struck gold with one genius decision
New York Yankees general manager Brian Cashman has made polarizing moves this season to help boost the team. The squad went into the 2022 campaign having a few weaknesses, executing multiple trades prior to the start of the season to help reinforce those vulnerabilities. Some may point to the acquisition...
Watch: Cardinals' Albert Pujols blasts two home runs against Dodgers to reach historic No. 700 mark
St. Louis Cardinals future Hall of Famer Albert Pujols has reached baseball immortality. Friday night, Pujols blasted home runs No. 699 and No. 700 against the Los Angeles Dodgers in front of a raucous crowd at Dodger Stadium. In the top of the third inning, Pujols laced a 1-2 pitch...
Tony La Russa will not return to manage White Sox this season
The Chicago White Sox announced on Saturday afternoon that manager Tony La Russa will not be returning to the dugout this season and will not manage the team for the remainder of the season. Bench coach Miguel Cairo will continue to serve as interim manager in La Russa's absence. The...
Dodgers make tough decision on Dustin May ahead of 2022 MLB playoffs
Dustin May was not himself in his most recent start, as he allowed five earned runs on seven hits with two free passes issued in just 4.0 innings of a 6-1 home loss to the Arizona Diamondbacks on Sept. 21. The culprit it turned out for his poor performance was back tight tightness that the Dodgers will heal sooner than later, with the 2022 MLB postseason just less than two weeks away from kicking off.
Hanser Alberto Wanted To Give Up 700th Home Run To Albert Pujols
Albert Pujols was recognized along with Yadier Molina before the St. Louis Cardinals and Los Angeles Dodgers played their series opener at Dodger Stadium, and he then went on to make MLB history by reaching 700 career home runs. The 22-year-veteran entered the game on Friday with 698 home runs...
Cardinals Fan Offers An Important Silver Lining
The St. Louis Cardinals finally snapped out of their offensive rut yesterday with a 5-4 comeback win at Petco Park. Down 3-1 in the top of the seventh, Brendan Donovan launched his first career grand slam to put St. Louis ahead. And so, the Redbirds snapped a three-game losing skid...
Mariners hit with brutal Julio Rodriguez injury update amid fierce AL Wild Card battle
At the moment, the Mariners are in sole possession of the third and final American League wild-card spot. And with a record of 82-67, they have a four-game cushion over the Baltimore Orioles. But the Mariners are now without their best player, and this could impact their play. Although Julio...
