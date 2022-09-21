Moorhead School Board Candidate Clint Rossland hopes to bring data-based decision making to the district

Read full article on original website
School board candidate for Moorhead Area Public Schools wants to "keep education about education"
(Fargo, ND) -- One candidate running for school board for Moorhead Area Public Schools says she wants schools to focus on the basics. "One thing that I am really passionate about is that we keep education about education, not other topics, and that those other topics can be for parents at home with their kids. Parents are free to teach their kids what they want to teach them, but I believe schools are the place where we learning reading, writing and arithmetic, science, math, history," said Lisa Hahn.
Scientist aims to bring mental health advocacy, transparency, and passion for education to Moorhead School Board
(Moorhead, MN) -- A trained ecologist is looking to become a member of the Moorhead School board, and is looking to be an advocate for students, staff, and transparency within the district. Marissa Ahlering joined WDAY Midday to speak about her campaign and her priorities for the district. She says...
Nearly 300 Fargo Public Schools students were homeless during 2021-2022 school year
(Fargo, ND) -- Officials with Fargo Public Schools say 299 students were experiencing homelessness within the district. Fargo Public Schools Homeless Liaison Jan Anderson wrote a report on homelessness within the district, saying the number is a 20% increase from the previous year, or roughly 60 additional students. "Being homeless...
Fargo candidate for state representative wants to end using property taxes to fund public schools
(Fargo ND) -- A republican candidate for state representative in District 11 says property taxes should not be used to fund education. "So I believe that to follow our constitutional mandate, which is the contract between the people of the state and the state government, we need to use that state funding to fund schools instead of property taxes," said Carter Eisinger.
Moorhead School Board Candidate Ken Lucier voices strong opposition to outside influences affecting local decisions
(Moorhead, MN) -- One school board candidate is looking to keep decisions local and find ways to limit influence from both the state of Minnesota and Washington D.C. Ken Lucier is a Moorhead School Board candidate running in the November election. He says policies currently in place are slowly eating away at parental choice within Moorhead schools.
LIVE: NDSU SAE Students Walking From Grand Forks To Fargo For Men’s Health
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – The drive from Grand Forks to Fargo can be a lot. Imagine trying to walk it. That’s what the men of NDSU’s Sigma Alpha Epsilon fraternity are doing. Groups of six to 10 member are taking turns in a relay walk down old highway 81 raising awareness for men’s health.
School bus carrying students plunges into river southwest of Fargo
Students and a bus driver were injured when the school bus they were in crashed and plunged into a river southwest of Fargo on Friday. According to the Cass County Sheriff's Office, the bus driver with the Enderlin Area School District crashed at about 4:11 p.m. The bus was eastbound on 50th Street in rural Leonard when it went through a guardrail east of 146th St. SE and then down a ditch, over an embankment and into the Maple River.
A look at the businesses at the heart of the Nome Schoolhouse
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A couple of industrious women are embodying what it means to ‘get back to the basics.’ People have been shearing sheep and turning it into clothing for thousands of years. That practice is still embraced at the Nome Schoolhouse. Many of us have no...
A new chapter for an old schoolhouse in Nome, ND
NOME, N.D. (KFYR) - As more and more people move to urban areas, abandoned schools in rural North Dakota have become the norm. But there’s one in eastern North Dakota that’s gotten a second life. It could be said a thriving school is the soul of a town....
Fargo, ND Commissioner “We Have To Take Back Our Downtown”
The city of Fargo and the rest of the state of North Dakota might not always see eye-to-eye on social issues, but it's safe to say we all agree that we should all enjoy the right to feel safe in our communities. Fargo City Commissioner Dave Piepkorn has concerns about...
Walz, Fischbach & state DFL & GOP candidates push voters to get to the polls
MOORHEAD, Minn. (KVRR) – DFL and Republican leaders come to Moorhead on the first day of early voting in Minnesota to let people know they have options to cast their ballot. “Today is the first day of early voting which is pretty much a holiday,” DFL Minnesota House District 4B candidate John Hest said.
Rural school bus enters Maple River, leaving four non-seriously injured
(Leonard, ND) -- Three students are hospitalized following a school bus crash outside of Leonard. Cass County Sheriff's Office officials say the school bus was taking seven students from the Enderlin Area School District home around 4:11 p.m when it left the roadway while traveling eastbound on 50th st SE. The bus passed through a guardrail, into a ditch and over an embankment, and landed in the Maple River.
23 Best & Fun Things to Do in Fargo (ND)
In search of the best and most fun things to do in Fargo, ND?. Fargo, North Dakota, United States, is a historic city that no one should miss visiting. Fargo is the seat of Cass County in North Dakota. Fargo is the most populated in North Dakota, having a population...
Judge Nick Chase seated on North Dakota District Court
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – Judge Nick Chase gets his spot on North Dakota’s East Central Judicial District Court. The former Acting U.S. Attorney for North Dakota received his robe and gavel at an investiture. Chase took his time to thank everyone who helped get him to where he...
Some fear stronger restrictions for downtown Fargo
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — As Fargo City Commissioner Dave Piepkorn expresses concern over public safety downtown, some feel the city commission is approaching issues downtown too aggressively. “We have to take back our downtown. Right now, the perception is our downtown is not safe and we have to address...
Racially-Divisive Materials Found in West Fargo, Fargo
WEST FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — Police in West Fargo are asking for help in identifying the people responsible for littering the city’s neighborhoods with racially-divisive materials. Hundreds of small bags were found containing a postcard with language relating to the Jupiter Paulsen murder case. They were found on...
Family: Connor Erickson, injured in football game, shows improvement
FARGO, North Dakota –- After two weeks of fighting, Conner Erickson is showing improvement.The Brainerd high school football player suffered a serious head injury Sept. 9 during a game against Moorhead. Erickson was taken by ambulance to Sanford hospital in Fargo, where he underwent surgery on his head immediately. According to an update given by the family's GoFundMe organizer, Erickson was moved to an ICU shortly afterward.Despite the surgery going well, Erickson has had to fight through high fevers, little to no muscle response, and high blood pressure. According to an update by the family, Erickson has struggled to use the muscles on the right side of his body.RELATED: Brainerd high school senior suffers serious head injury during football gameToday, however, came a beam of hope - Erickson wrote his name and smiled for the first time since his injury. He also took part in a physical therapy session, and can now sit on the edge of his bed with assistance.Erickson's family says, "No words can express how much we appreciate Conner's medical team, therapy teams, our family, friends, businesses, teammates, students, school faculty, and community."Erickson will be transferred to Mayo inpatient rehabilitation early next week.
Multiple homeless people arrested in Fargo house set to be torn down
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — Seven homeless people were arrested at a north Fargo house that has been scheduled for demolition by the property owner. Around 11:15 Tuesday morning, Fargo Police responded to the house in the 200 block of 6th Avenue North after a report of a disturbance. They...
Rise in STDs locally and nationally sparking major concern
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Sexually transmitted infections are on the rise both in the metro and across the country, and it’s sparking major concern with healthcare officials calling on more screenings and better communication on safe sex among partners and families. The CDC says 2.5 million STI...
We Talk Spirits With The Long Island Medium Before Her Grand Forks Appearance
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — Fans of the Long Island Medium get a chance to see her live and in action Thursday night at the Chester Fritz Auditorium in Grand Forks. Wednesday afternoon, TJ Nelson had a chance to talk with Theresa Caputo about talking to the dead. “Maybe you...
