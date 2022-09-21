ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Comments / 6

Related
99.1 WFMK

Look Inside This Now Abandoned Northern Michigan Home

You probably don't have plans to up and leave your home with your personal belongings, but it doesn't mean it doesn't happen. Watching videos of people exploring abandoned houses around Michigan is always interesting. Some homes will have a fridge full of expired products, while others have clothes that were left by their previous owners.
MICHIGAN STATE
Detroit News

MI Dream Home: One of Michigan's priciest listings has rich history

If a visitor comes onto the property at 4265 Balsam Lane in Boyne City by water, the first thing they'll notice is the more than 2,100 feet of waterfront along Walloon Lake. They'll see the sandy beach and the fire pit, the boathouse and the covered porch and the 15.5 acres of Randall's Point sprawling before them.
BOYNE CITY, MI
Alina Andras

3 Great Burger Places in Michigan

What comes to mind when you think about comfort food? If the answer is a nice burger with some crispy fries on the side then this article is for you because I have put together a list of three amazing burger spots in Michigan that you should definitely visit you want to see what a good burger should taste like. All of these places are approved by locals and we all know that if a local personal recommends a restaurants, then the food has to be really good. However, you don't have to take my word for it. Go check them out yourself.
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Entertainment
City
Sturgis, MI
City
Detroit, MI
City
Grand Rapids, MI
City
Kalamazoo, MI
City
Lansing, MI
Local
Michigan Society
City
Flint, MI
WILX-TV

Of Heumann Interest: Ann Emmerich’s family broadcasting ties

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - This week’s Of Heumann Interest story is a little different. It’s not a sports story, but the story of one family that produced two notable Michigan broadcasters. When I was a kid in Detroit, one of my broadcast idols was a man named Jerry...
DETROIT, MI
99.1 WFMK

Oh Dear: Michigan Driver Completely Unscathed as Deer Leaps Over His Car

A daredevil deer is on the loose in Michigan, caught on camera Thursday (9/22) jumping right over a car as it drove down a Michigan highway. The incident was captured on Trooper Anderson's dashcam video earlier this week. The Michigan State Police officer was patrolling near Lakeshore Drive in St. Joseph when a small herd of deer attempted to cross the road.
MICHIGAN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fixer Upper#Northern Michigan#Trading Spaces#Home Edition#Renovation Impossible
Travel Maven

This Fall Foliage Train Ride is One of the Most Relaxing Ways to Enjoy Michigan

When it comes to seeing the outdoors, there is no shortage of options. From climbing up cliffs and hiking through forests to tubing down rivers and fishing in lakes, Michigan offers limitless ways to spend time enjoying nature. In this article, we'll talk about one of the most amazing ways to take in all the natural beauty the Great Lake State has to offer along the gorgeous The Southern Michigan Railroad.
CLINTON, MI
The Flint Journal

Thousands of these dinosaur-like birds will soon be migrating through Michigan

In the coming weeks, Michigan will witness the spectacular migration of one of the oldest bird species in the world. Sandhill cranes are often compared to living dinosaurs, and for good reason: not only are they believed to have existed in their present form for more than 2.5 million years, their bright yellow eyes, six-foot wingspans and trumpeting calls make them seem like creatures from Jurassic Park.
MICHIGAN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Relationships
MLive.com

Michigan's Best Local Eats: Renzema's Bakery

Loaves of bread sit on display at Renzema’s Bakery on Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022, at 214 Link Ln in Parchment. Renzema's Bakery sells different types of bread for people to order the night before or purchase the next morning.Get Photo. 8 / 16. Michigan’s Best Local Eats: Renzema’s Bakery...
MICHIGAN STATE
MLive

Masks advised in 7 Michigan counties this week, CDC says

Michigan has seven counties at a high COVID-19 Community Level this week, according to calculations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. That’s down from 14 counties last week. The CDC uses Community Levels to determine COVID risk, putting counties in one of three buckets: low (green), medium...
MICHIGAN STATE
TMZ.com

Michigan Radio Anchor Killed In Murder-Attempted Suicide

A Michigan radio host was murdered Friday after he and his family were savagely attacked in their home by a guest who then tried to kill himself, this according to local reports. WWJ 950 overnight anchor Jim Matthews was with his girlfriend and 2 children in their Detroit-area condo around...
DETROIT, MI
99.1 WFMK

The Ghost Town of Copper Falls, Michigan

It seems that there’s a never-ending supply of ghost towns in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula…more and more seem to be found or hidden in past archives. Here’s one that’s another of the old mining villages: Copper Falls. Sitting in Keweenaw County, Copper Falls grew around the...
MICHIGAN STATE
99.1 WFMK

99.1 WFMK

Lansing, MI
11K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

99.1 WFMK plays the best light rock and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lansing, Michigan‎. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://99wfmk.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy