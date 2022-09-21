The Southern Charm bride-to-be showed off the stunning invites for her November nuptials. This year, Madison LeCroy has been in full wedding planning mode. In February, the Southern Charm bride-to-be and her fiancé, Brett, went to their venue for a food tasting, which Madison shared was “one of the best parts about the planning.” The following month, she told BravoTV.com that she “found the dress” she will wear as she walks down the aisle in November. Now, the couple is finally ready to send their gorgeous invitations to their guests.

