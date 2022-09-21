Read full article on original website
‘The White Lotus’ Season 2: Everything We Know About The Cast, Premiere Date, & More
The White Lotus was one of the best shows on television in 2021 — and it’s returning for season 2 in 2022! Mike White created the HBO comedy-drama series which follows guests and employees at the fictional White Lotus resort. The first season was set in Hawaii and featured an all-star cast including Jennifer Coolidge, Connie Britton, Sydney Sweeney, Murray Bartlett, and Molly Shannon. It scored huge ratings for HBO and won ten Emmy Awards, including Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series. Following the surprise success of the show, HBO renewed The White Lotus for a second season.
Christie Brinkley Shared Rare Snapshots of a Beautiful Day on the Ocean With Daughter Alexa Ray & Son Jack
Christie Brinkley is often spotted hanging out with her lookalike daughter Sailor Brinkley-Cook, 24, but she recently spent time with her oldest daughter, Alexa Ray Joel, 36, from her marriage to Billy Joel, and son Jack Brinkley-Cook, 27, from her relationship to Richard Taubman. The 68-year-old supermodel shared rare snapshots and video of the gorgeous day they spent out on the ocean together on her Instagram account. The carousel of images showed that it was a brisk day out on the water as the family bundled up in light jackets to stay warm. Joel’s adorable black-and-white polka-dot crop top was soon...
Shania Twain Offers a Shot of Caffeinated Bliss in New Song ‘Waking Up Dreaming’
Shania Twain wants to embrace the thrill of being in love in her new song “Waking Up Dreaming,” which was released on Friday. It’s the country-pop icon’s first new music since 2017 and first under a recording agreement with Republic Nashville. “Do you know I adore you?/A million ways to show you, I do,” Twain sings at the top of “Waking Up Dreaming,” propelled by a hydraulic “Mickey”-style drum beat and subtle washes of synth. It gradually builds to a Shania-worthy maximalist sound, a dance party of gleaming guitars and unfettered bliss. “Let’s start waking up dreaming/And dress up crazy...
KTLA's Mark Mester Fired After On-Air Reaction to Co-Anchor Lynette Romero's Departure
The local news anchors are now making national news. E! News can confirm Mark Mester is no longer employed by KTLA. The news comes less than a week after he criticized on-air how the Southern California station went about his co-anchor and close friend Lynette Romero's sudden departure. "I want...
Kyle Richards Shares an Update on Her Relationship with Kathy Hilton Today Following the Aspen Trip
The RHOBH cast member also shares what she thinks happened with her sister during the Season 12 trip. The Aspen trip may officially be over, but the ladies are now reeling from the tensions that bubbled up on the last night of the vacation that became a hot topic on the private jet ride back to the 90210.
Florence Pugh Shares Photo With Olivia Wilde Amid Don’t Worry Darling Gossip
Watch: All the Don't Worry Darling Drama EXPLAINED!. All is well in the town of Victory. Florence Pugh shared behind-the-scenes photos from the set of Don't Worry Darling, out in theaters now, including one image with director Olivia Wilde—who has been the subject of rumors regarding onset drama with the actress. The Midsommar star shared a screenshot of a monitor which shows her in character alongside Wilde, who also acts in the movie, while tagging the director in the Instagram post.
A Look Back At The Guts And Glory Of Actress Diana Rigg: From "The Avengers" To "Game of Thrones"
[Note: This article is based on entertainment and media reports from IMDB.com, biography.com, The New York Times, and the book, Glamour, Gidgets, and the Girl Next Door: Television's Iconic Women From The '50s, '60s, and '70s.]
Olivia Wilde Hits The Streets of New York in Stella McCartney Gown & Casadei Platforms After ‘The Late Show With Stephen Colbert’ Interview
Olivia Wilde was spotted out in New York yesterday leaving the “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert”, the actress dressed down in a white Stella McCartney gown and Casadei sky-high boots. Keeping cool and casual, Wilde’s dress featured thin spaghetti straps, a risky plunging neckline, and a floral shaped cut out across Wilde’s midsection. The director donned shady black sunglasses and accessorized with a couple of long layered chain necklaces in black and gold and bracelets in the same style that offered the actress a welcomed shine. Wilde wore her light brown locks down and parted in the middle styled in...
Madison LeCroy Shares a Peek at Her “Amazing” Wedding Invitations: “I’m Speechless”
The Southern Charm bride-to-be showed off the stunning invites for her November nuptials. This year, Madison LeCroy has been in full wedding planning mode. In February, the Southern Charm bride-to-be and her fiancé, Brett, went to their venue for a food tasting, which Madison shared was “one of the best parts about the planning.” The following month, she told BravoTV.com that she “found the dress” she will wear as she walks down the aisle in November. Now, the couple is finally ready to send their gorgeous invitations to their guests.
Craig Conover Has a “Beautiful” New Porch and Deck: See the Before-and-After Photos
The Southern Charm cast member showed off his new screened-in porch, deck, and another “long-awaited” addition. In the video above, which shows a look inside Craig Conover’s home renovation, the Southern Charm cast member reveals his plan to upgrade his backyard with “a deck that will eventually connect with the screened-in porch,” an outdoor pavilion with a fireplace, and a pool. Since then, he’s made some big progress, and he took to Instagram on September 20 to show it off.
'Your Honor' Reveals Season 2 Release Date on Showtime
Showtime has announced the release date for Your Honor, the drama series starring and executive produced by Oscar nominee and Emmy winner Bryan Cranston (Breaking Bad). The second and final season of the show will arrive on the Showtime streaming service on Friday, December 9 before making its on-air debut on Sunday, December 11 at 9 p.m. ET/PT.
Succession Season 4: Release Date, Cast, and Everything You Need to Know
Succession recently won a handful of Emmys for its outstanding third season, which was no surprise to any true slime puppies out there, but it also serves as a reminder that we're still in the middle of an excruciating hiatus. Production on the HBO drama's fourth season is well underway, and new episodes can't come soon enough.
