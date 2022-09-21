ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Comments / 0

Related
bitcoinmagazine.com

You Can Believe The Maximalists: Bitcoin Is Seperate From Crypto

This is an opinion editorial by Stephan Livera, host of the “Stephan Livera Podcast” and managing director of Swan Bitcoin International. Financial Times Columnist Jemima Kelly published an article titled “Don’t Believe The ‘Maximalists: Bitcoin Can’t Be Separated From Crypto” earlier today and I’d like to share some reactions from a Bitcoiner perspective. Quoted text below is all from Kelly’s article.
MARKETS
bitcoinmagazine.com

Is The Bottom In For The Bitcoin Price?

The below is an excerpt from a recent edition of Bitcoin Magazine Pro, Bitcoin Magazine's premium markets newsletter. To be among the first to receive these insights and other on-chain bitcoin market analysis straight to your inbox, subscribe now. Maximum Pain: Still Ahead Of Us. The word of the day...
MARKETS
bitcoinmagazine.com

How Improving The UI And UX Of Bitcoin Nodes Could Benefit Everyone

This is an opinion editorial by Ram, a twenty year old student, soldier and storyteller. Your baby girl is fiddling with her laptop, and she’s yelling, “Wow!” and “Oh!” You wonder what’s going on. Is it a cartoon? Is it anime? Why’s she so excited?
COMPUTERS
bitcoinmagazine.com

Bahrain Approves Bitcoin, Crypto Payments For Over 5,000 Merchants

The Kingdom of Bahrain approved EazyPay to enable Bitcoin payments for over 5,000 merchants in the MENA region. EazyPay partnered with Binance enabling instant POS and online payments in bitcoin and crypto. Bahrain recently began testing bitcoin payments through the central bank’s financial services testing platform. The Central Bank...
MARKETS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jordan Peterson
WashingtonExaminer

Stimulus: Direct inflation relief checks worth $1,050 to be sent out in a few weeks

Eligible Californians are set to receive direct payments of up to $1,050 as part of an inflation relief effort to fight against rising costs for consumers. The direct payments are called the Middle Class Tax Refund by the state and will be sent out to eligible residents beginning in October via direct deposit or state-issued debit cards. The state expects all payments to be issued by January 2023.
CALIFORNIA STATE
bitcoinmagazine.com

How Using Bitcoin Enhances Customer Experiences

This is an opinion editorial by Frankie Wallace, a freelance writer from the Pacific Northwest. Bitcoin has been much in the news recently, for reasons both good and bad. Recent declines in bitcoin values engendered intense speculation over the future of the currency. At the same time, the expansion of bitcoin into markets worldwide and rapid developments in system capabilities suggest that the reports of bitcoin’s death have been greatly exaggerated.
CURRENCIES
bitcoinmagazine.com

Estonia Approves First Bitcoin, Crypto Bank After New Legislation

Striga gains regulatory approval to operate in Estonia as a VASP. The company is the first VASP to be approved following the country’s reworked legislation for VASPs. The law requires KYC information, capital requirements, and affiliation with Estonia. Striga, a bitcoin and cryptocurrency bank, became the first virtual asset...
PERSONAL FINANCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bitcoin Magazine#Linus Investment#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#The Finance Corps#Gpu
bitcoinmagazine.com

Singapore’s Largest Bank Expands Bitcoin, Crypto Trading To 100,000 More Clients

DBS Group Holdings expands bitcoin and crypto trading to 100,000 of its wealthiest clients. The bank requires capital requirements and a minimum investment of $500. The expansion follows the central bank of Singapore’s release of a digital asset framework from earlier this month. DBS Group Holdings Ltd., Singapore’s largest...
WORLD

Comments / 0

Community Policy