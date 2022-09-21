Read full article on original website
bitcoinmagazine.com
You Can Believe The Maximalists: Bitcoin Is Seperate From Crypto
This is an opinion editorial by Stephan Livera, host of the “Stephan Livera Podcast” and managing director of Swan Bitcoin International. Financial Times Columnist Jemima Kelly published an article titled “Don’t Believe The ‘Maximalists: Bitcoin Can’t Be Separated From Crypto” earlier today and I’d like to share some reactions from a Bitcoiner perspective. Quoted text below is all from Kelly’s article.
bitcoinmagazine.com
Is The Bottom In For The Bitcoin Price?
The below is an excerpt from a recent edition of Bitcoin Magazine Pro, Bitcoin Magazine's premium markets newsletter. To be among the first to receive these insights and other on-chain bitcoin market analysis straight to your inbox, subscribe now. Maximum Pain: Still Ahead Of Us. The word of the day...
bitcoinmagazine.com
How Improving The UI And UX Of Bitcoin Nodes Could Benefit Everyone
This is an opinion editorial by Ram, a twenty year old student, soldier and storyteller. Your baby girl is fiddling with her laptop, and she’s yelling, “Wow!” and “Oh!” You wonder what’s going on. Is it a cartoon? Is it anime? Why’s she so excited?
bitcoinmagazine.com
Bahrain Approves Bitcoin, Crypto Payments For Over 5,000 Merchants
The Kingdom of Bahrain approved EazyPay to enable Bitcoin payments for over 5,000 merchants in the MENA region. EazyPay partnered with Binance enabling instant POS and online payments in bitcoin and crypto. Bahrain recently began testing bitcoin payments through the central bank’s financial services testing platform. The Central Bank...
bitcoinmagazine.com
Israel Grants Its First Bitcoin, Crypto Trading License To Local Exchange Bits of Gold
Israeli regulators grant the first VASP license to Bits of Gold after 5 years of waiting. The company is launching two new products in the near future. One of the products will be custodial while the other integrates its services with legacy finance in the region. The Israeli Insurance and...
Stimulus: Direct inflation relief checks worth $1,050 to be sent out in a few weeks
Eligible Californians are set to receive direct payments of up to $1,050 as part of an inflation relief effort to fight against rising costs for consumers. The direct payments are called the Middle Class Tax Refund by the state and will be sent out to eligible residents beginning in October via direct deposit or state-issued debit cards. The state expects all payments to be issued by January 2023.
bitcoinmagazine.com
How Using Bitcoin Enhances Customer Experiences
This is an opinion editorial by Frankie Wallace, a freelance writer from the Pacific Northwest. Bitcoin has been much in the news recently, for reasons both good and bad. Recent declines in bitcoin values engendered intense speculation over the future of the currency. At the same time, the expansion of bitcoin into markets worldwide and rapid developments in system capabilities suggest that the reports of bitcoin’s death have been greatly exaggerated.
bitcoinmagazine.com
Estonia Approves First Bitcoin, Crypto Bank After New Legislation
Striga gains regulatory approval to operate in Estonia as a VASP. The company is the first VASP to be approved following the country’s reworked legislation for VASPs. The law requires KYC information, capital requirements, and affiliation with Estonia. Striga, a bitcoin and cryptocurrency bank, became the first virtual asset...
bitcoinmagazine.com
Singapore’s Largest Bank Expands Bitcoin, Crypto Trading To 100,000 More Clients
DBS Group Holdings expands bitcoin and crypto trading to 100,000 of its wealthiest clients. The bank requires capital requirements and a minimum investment of $500. The expansion follows the central bank of Singapore’s release of a digital asset framework from earlier this month. DBS Group Holdings Ltd., Singapore’s largest...
bitcoinmagazine.com
Russia One Step Closer To Using Bitcoin, Crypto In International Trade as Central Bank, Finance Ministry Agree On Draft Bill
The Russian Ministry of Finance and its central bank have agreed on a draft bill allowing bitcoin and cryptocurrency payments for international trade settlements, per a report from Russian news outlet Tass. The bill “as a whole writes out how cryptocurrency can be purchased, what can be done with it,...
Some investors backing out of SPAC merging with Trump's media firm
Sept 23 (Reuters) - Some investors are backing out of Digital World Acquisition Corp's (DWAC.O) plan to acquire former U.S. President Donald Trump's social media firm Truth Social, the blank-check firm said on Friday.
