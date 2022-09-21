Read full article on original website
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — One person was injured in a shooting in North Charleston late Friday afternoon, according to North Charleston Police Department. Just before 5 p.m., officers responded to South Kenwood Drive to find a female victim suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg, police say. The victim was transported with non-life-threatening injuries.
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — One person has died following a crash in Georgetown County Friday night. The crash happened around 9:59 p.m. on SC-51, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol Lance Cpl. Tyler Tidwell. Tidwell said a 1999 Dodge Grand Caravan van was traveling east and a 2021...
GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCIV) — The Berkeley County Coroner's Office released new information on Friday regarding Thursday night's shooting that left one person dead and another injured at a Taco Bell in Goose Creek. Coroner Darnell Hartwell announced Friday afternoon that the victim who died from their injuries in...
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — North Charleston Police say a suspect has been charged with attempted murder in connection to a shooting on Stall Road Monday morning. Brandon Rashad Cuttino, 34, was charged with attempted murder, first-degree burglary, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime.
MEGGETT, S.C (WCIV) — September 23, 2022, marks one month since 31-year-old Brandon Hardwick was killed in a hit and run in the Meggett area. The Charleston County Sheriff's Office and his family are still searching for answers. "It was God's will that he's not here, but who did...
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — You wouldn't expect to see high school students analyzing a crime scene in the school hallway, even if the victim isn't real. That's exactly what some Charleston County teens are doing. ABC News 4 got an exclusive look at the class at the West Ashley...
GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCIV) — UPDATE: The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim as 43-year-old Wyatt Dobbs of Summerville. He was pronounced deceased on scene. Goose Creek Police are investigating a fatal collision involving a bicyclist who was lying in the roadway at the time. Officers...
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — For the first time in its history, the Charleston County Sheriff's Office has sworn in a detention deputy under the age of 21. Darin Mowry, 20, swore an oath on Thursday in front of Sheriff Kristen Graziano and other employees of the sheriff's office and Al Cannon Detention Center to protect and serve in his new role.
MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCIV) — A woman was found dead in a house fire after the Moncks Corner Fire Department responded to a call at 6 a.m. According to Chief Robert Glass, someone called the department about smoke in a unit at Woodlock Apartments. Crews saw smoke and a...
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCIV) — A staffing agency that works with the Charleston County School District has confirmed to ABC News 4 that a background check of a substitute teacher who police say showed up intoxicated to a Mount Pleasant elementary school on Thursday failed to show a previous charge the woman had.
GEORGETOWN (WCIV) — What happens to the money from selling the property where Alex Murdaugh is accused of murdering his wife and son in June 2021? A probate court hearing scheduled for September 30 in Georgetown County looks to bring some clarity to the question. Colleton County property records...
GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WPDE) — After Thursday, a late Georgetown County Sheriff will always have a place in the county. A highway dedication ceremony is took place at 11 a.m., designating part of Pleasant Hill Drive as Sheriff A. Lane Cribb Memorial Highway. It would start at the intersection of...
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCIV) — UPDATE: According to MPPD, Lori Mandarino has been charged with Public Intoxication. Mandarino's bond was set at $262, and is out of jail. ORIGINAL STORY: The Mount Pleasant Police Department reportedly arrested a substitute teacher at James B Edwards Elementary School after arriving intoxicated on campus.
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Terrific weather and delicious food, a great way to spend the weekend in the Holy City. Gather Charleston, a food tasting event, is hosting an event today and tomorrow. The events are from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. at 375 Meeting Street. To view the...
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — The Dorchester Road Regional Library will reopen Monday after months of renovations. Charleston County Public Library officials said a ribbon cutting ceremony is scheduled for Monday, Oct. 3 at 9 a.m. “We’re excited to show patrons the incredible transformation that has taken place at...
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — North Charleston Police Chief Reggie Burgess was presented with the First Responders Award by the National Chaplains Association of the United States (NCA) on Thursday. According to NCPD, Burgess was chosen by the Senate and President Joe Biden out of police chiefs from 14...
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Plans are finally in motion to replace the old Lincoln High School with a brand new school in McClellanville. It's been nearly a decade since Lincoln High closed. At a board meeting Wednesday night, there was finally talk of what a new school would bring the community.
The Omar Shriners Pirate Unit will be hosting the 1st Annual Car , Truck & Bike Show, located at the New Stokes Chevrolet in Moncks Corner SC. Stokes Chevrolet & Firehouse Towing are Coporate Sponcers of the event and we expect this Car Show to be one of the largest held in the Charleston area.
Woodland defeats Colleton County, 49-0. Woodland 49, Colleton County 9 | Highlights | Friday Night Rivals.
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Some decals and registration are delayed at the DMV. If you paid your property taxes after September 1st via mail or online, you might notice a delay in getting your decal and registration. The DMV said that is due to a supply chain shortage of...
