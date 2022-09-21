ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, SC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
abcnews4.com

1 injured in shooting on South Kenwood Drive; NCPD 'pursuing person of interest'

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — One person was injured in a shooting in North Charleston late Friday afternoon, according to North Charleston Police Department. Just before 5 p.m., officers responded to South Kenwood Drive to find a female victim suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg, police say. The victim was transported with non-life-threatening injuries.
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
abcnews4.com

1 dead following crash in Georgetown County

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — One person has died following a crash in Georgetown County Friday night. The crash happened around 9:59 p.m. on SC-51, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol Lance Cpl. Tyler Tidwell. Tidwell said a 1999 Dodge Grand Caravan van was traveling east and a 2021...
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Charleston, SC
Crime & Safety
City
Charleston, SC
abcnews4.com

Mother of man killed in Meggett hit and run searching for answers

MEGGETT, S.C (WCIV) — September 23, 2022, marks one month since 31-year-old Brandon Hardwick was killed in a hit and run in the Meggett area. The Charleston County Sheriff's Office and his family are still searching for answers. "It was God's will that he's not here, but who did...
MEGGETT, SC
abcnews4.com

West Ashley C.A.S. students examine crime scenes in class

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — You wouldn't expect to see high school students analyzing a crime scene in the school hallway, even if the victim isn't real. That's exactly what some Charleston County teens are doing. ABC News 4 got an exclusive look at the class at the West Ashley...
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
abcnews4.com

Youngest-ever Charleston County detention deputy sworn in

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — For the first time in its history, the Charleston County Sheriff's Office has sworn in a detention deputy under the age of 21. Darin Mowry, 20, swore an oath on Thursday in front of Sheriff Kristen Graziano and other employees of the sheriff's office and Al Cannon Detention Center to protect and serve in his new role.
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police#West Ashley#Violent Crime#Palmilla Apartments#Abc News#Cpd
abcnews4.com

Body found in apartment after small fire in Moncks Corner

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCIV) — A woman was found dead in a house fire after the Moncks Corner Fire Department responded to a call at 6 a.m. According to Chief Robert Glass, someone called the department about smoke in a unit at Woodlock Apartments. Crews saw smoke and a...
MONCKS CORNER, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
abcnews4.com

Publicly intoxicated substitute teacher arrested at elementary school: MPPD

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCIV) — UPDATE: According to MPPD, Lori Mandarino has been charged with Public Intoxication. Mandarino's bond was set at $262, and is out of jail. ORIGINAL STORY: The Mount Pleasant Police Department reportedly arrested a substitute teacher at James B Edwards Elementary School after arriving intoxicated on campus.
MOUNT PLEASANT, SC
abcnews4.com

Gather Charleston food tasting event today & this weekend

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Terrific weather and delicious food, a great way to spend the weekend in the Holy City. Gather Charleston, a food tasting event, is hosting an event today and tomorrow. The events are from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. at 375 Meeting Street. To view the...
CHARLESTON, SC
abcnews4.com

Dorchester Road Library to reopen Monday October 3rd: CCPL

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — The Dorchester Road Regional Library will reopen Monday after months of renovations. Charleston County Public Library officials said a ribbon cutting ceremony is scheduled for Monday, Oct. 3 at 9 a.m. “We’re excited to show patrons the incredible transformation that has taken place at...
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
abcnews4.com

Omar Shriners Pirate Unit

The Omar Shriners Pirate Unit will be hosting the 1st Annual Car , Truck & Bike Show, located at the New Stokes Chevrolet in Moncks Corner SC. Stokes Chevrolet & Firehouse Towing are Coporate Sponcers of the event and we expect this Car Show to be one of the largest held in the Charleston area.
MONCKS CORNER, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy