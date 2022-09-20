ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

Rookie OT Blaise Andries among 6 to workout for Packers

By Zach Kruse
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
The Green Bay Packers worked out offensive linemen Blaise Andries, Myron Cunningham and Ryan Hunter and linebackers DQ Thomas, Clarence Hicks and Joel Iyiegbuniwe on Tuesday, according to the league’s daily transaction report.

Of the six, the Packers signed Thomas to the team’s practice squad.

Andries, an undrafted rookie from Minnesota, was with the Miami Dolphins until final cutdowns. He started 46 games for the Golden Gophers, with starts at every position along the offensive line except for center. Brennen Rupp of Packers Wire wrote about Andries in his draft series “Unpacking Future Packers.”

Cunningham is an undrafted free agent from Arkansas. He started 13 games at left tackle and was a team captain in 2021. Overall, Cunningham started 33 games.

Hunter, a first-round pick in the CFL draft in 2018, has spent time with the Kansas City Chiefs and Los Angeles Chargers, playing in three regular season games. At Bowling Green, he started games at left and right tackle but is labeled a guard at the NFL level.

While the Packers have 11 offensive linemen on the 53-man roster, there isn’t one on the practice squad currently. Rookie Caleb Jones was signed from the practice squad last week.

Thomas signed with the Packers on Tuesday. He set the school record at Middle Tennessee State for career tackle for losses. He’ll join Ray Wilborn as the two inside linebackers on the team’s practice squad.

Two others worked out. One is an edge rusher, the other is an inside backer.

Hicks is an undrafted free agent from UT-San Antonio. He started 21 games over his final two collegiate seasons. As a senior, he set the school record with 10.5 sacks while adding 16.5 tackles for loss.

Iyiegbuniwe (6-1, 235) was a fourth-round pick of the Chicago Bears in 2018. He played in 58 games over four seasons in Chicago, tallying 29 tackles, one pass breakup and one forced fumble.

The Spun

Look: Texas Fan's Racy Photo Went Viral

Two weeks ago, the Texas Longhorns took the field for a battle against the Alabama Crimson Tide. Nick Saban's team entered as the heavy favorite, but the Longhorns gave the Tide everything they could handle. In the end, Alabama won the game 20-19 thanks to an injury to quarterback Quinn Ewers.
TEXAS STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

4 ruled out, 1 questionable in Colts vs. Chiefs

The Indianapolis Colts (0-1-1) and Kansas City Chiefs (2-0) released their injury report with designations Friday ahead of the Week 3 game at Lucas Oil Stadium. In total, four players were ruled out due to injuries and one player is listed as questionable for the matchup. Here’s a look at the players with injury designations entering Sunday’s game:
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
