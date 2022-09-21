ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ellsworth County, KS

KWCH.com

One injured in bus crash in Hesston

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Note: A previous version of this story said a student was injured in the crash. That information has since been clarified by the Hesston Police Department. Update: One person was injured in a bus crash in Hesston Friday morning, the Hesston Police Department confirmed. The crash...
HESSTON, KS
Hays Post

Sheriff: SUV strikes, kills 2 horses on Kansas highway

SALINE COUNTY- Two horses were killed in a single vehicle accident just north of Gypsum Wednesday morning. Edward Conway, 60, of Gypsum, had just left Gypsum and was headed west on Kansas Highway 4 when his 2020 Kia Sportage struck two horses in the roadway at approximately 5:50 a.m. Wednesday, according to Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan.
GYPSUM, KS
kiwaradio.com

Hartley Man Taken To Hospital After Accident In Central Kansas

Ellsworth, Kansas — A Hartley man was taken to the hospital after an accident near Ellsworth, Kansas on Tuesday, September 20, 2022. The Kansas Highway Patrol reports that at about 1:45 p.m., 70-year-old Rodney Keller of Hartley was driving a 2016 Western Star semi pulling a 2021 Great Dane trailer eastbound on Kansas Highway 156, just south of Ellsworth, Kansas.
ELLSWORTH, KS
KSNT News

Semi goes airborne in Ellsworth County

ELLSWORTH COUNTY (KSNT) – A 70-year-old man was seriously injured in Ellsworth, Kansas when his semi left the road and launched into the air. The Iowa truck driver was eastbound on Highway 156 Tuesday afternoon just before 2 p.m. when he drifted off the right-hand side of the road, hit a bridge rail, and went […]
ELLSWORTH COUNTY, KS
Hutch Post

Kansas man hospitalized after semi tire fails

SALINA, Kan. —A McPherson man was injured in an accident Wednesday morning in Saline County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a semi driven by 52-year-old William G. Ingels of McPherson was northbound on Interstate 135 exiting to eastbound Interstate 70 when he lost control as a drivers side tire failed. The semi slid off the east side of the roadway, traveled down an embankment and came to rest facing east on I-70.
SALINA, KS
Salina Post

Saline County Booking Activity, Sept. 24

Following is recent booking activity for the Saline County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Saline County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: Allen, Kristofer Tyler; 25; Salina. CHARGES REQUESTED:. Probation Violation. Probation Violation. Probation...
SALINE COUNTY, KS
KSN News

Fire destroys Hutchinson home, firefighter taken to hospital

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) — A Hutchinson firefighter had to be treated at a hospital after helping at a house fire Wednesday afternoon. The fire department responded to a home on fire in the 1200 block of East 11th Avenue around 4:40 p.m. The first crews on the scene saw flames through the front door and […]
HUTCHINSON, KS
KWCH.com

3 killed in Dickinson County crash

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Three people died from their injuries in a Tuesday afternoon crash south of Abilene. The Kansas Highway Patrol said a 2006 Dodge Dakota and a semi hauling a trailer were traveling south on K-15 at 1500 Avenue when the pickup’s driver made U-Turn at 1500 Avenue. The highway patrol said the semi hit the pickup which then entered the east ditch and flipped onto its roof. The semi also entered the east ditch and stopped in a field.
DICKINSON COUNTY, KS
St. Joseph Post

Child dies after trapped in Kansas house fire

ELLIS COUNTY —Authorities are working to determine the cause a fatal house fire in Hays. Just after 3 p.m. Wednesday, the Hays Emergency Communication Center received a report of a house fire in the 100 Block of West 37th Street in Hays, according to a media release from the Hays Fire Department.
HAYS, KS
kiwaradio.com

Semi’s Cargo Sustains Over $100,000 In Damages In Highway 60 Accident

Alton, Iowa — No injuries were reported but hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of damage was done to the cargo a truck was hauling when an accident occured near Alton on Monday, September 19. The Sioux County Sheriff’s Office tells us that shortly after 1:00 p.m., 41-year-old Nicholas...
ALTON, IA
WIBW

Three killed in two-vehicle crash near Abilene

DICKINSON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Three people were killed Tuesday afternoon when a semi crashed into a pickup truck in Dickinson County, just south of Abilene. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, just after 3:30 p.m., a 2006 Dodge Dakota and a semi-truck were travelling southbound on K15 at 1500 Ave. The pickup truck attempted to make a U-turn at 1500 Ave when it was hit by the semi-truck. The pickup truck entered the east ditch and flipped onto its roof. The semi-truck came to rest in a field.
ABILENE, KS
Hays Post

Safe stolen from restaurant in Salina

SALINA —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a burglary in Salina and asking the public for help to ID a suspect. On Sept. 16, officers with the Salina Police Department responded to a burglary at Wingstop, 1621 S. Ohio Street in Salina, according to a statement from CrimeStoppers. An employee...
SALINA, KS
Great Bend Post

Man convicted of DUI from 2020 Great Bend case

On Tuesday morning a Barton County jury convicted Gavin Allen of driving under the influence of alcohol, a felony, and transporting an open container, a misdemeanor. The DUI conviction is a felony in this case because it is a third or subsequent conviction within the last 10 years. On Sept....
GREAT BEND, KS
Hays Post

Police: Teen accused of making bomb threat at Kansas high school

Police arrested a Salina teen on Wednesday after a bomb threat allegedly was made at a local high school. A staff member reported to the school resource officer that a 16-year-old boy had made a verbal threat concerning a bomb in the school to a group of people at Salina South High School, 730 E. Magnolia Road, on Wednesday, Salina Police Captain Gary Hanus said this morning.
SALINA, KS
Salina Post

Overnight storms give much of area a good soaking

Rainfall was plentiful throughout the area as storms rolled through overnight. At the Salina Regional Airport, 1.50 inches of rain was reported as of 7 a.m. Thursday. That same amount was reported in southeastern Salina, near the Eagle Radio studios. Following are 24-hour rainfall totals as of 7 a.m. Thursday...
SALINA, KS
KSN News

Hutchinson brewery no longer on the brink of closing

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) — On Wednesday, Sept. 21, KSN introduced you to Sandhills Brewing, a brewery located in Hutchinson that was on the brink of closing. On Saturday, Sept. 21, they announced that with help of the community, that is no longer true: It is official, we have reached and surpassed the 30% food sales requirement. This […]
HUTCHINSON, KS
