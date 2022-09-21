Read full article on original website
thedp.com
Football leans on defense to defeat Lafayette 12-0
The Quakers may not have turned many heads today, but they did enough. In a game that featured little offensive fanfare, the Red and Blue came away with the victory with a 12-0 win over Lafayette at Franklin Field, improving their record to 2-0 on the season. Penn looked ready...
thedp.com
Tejera | It’s now or never for Penn field hockey
Resilience: The ability to recover from or adjust easily to misfortune or change. The Penn field hockey team has faced a ton of misfortune in the past three weeks as it is off to an 0-6 start to begin its 2022 campaign. Not only has it had the second-toughest strength...
thedp.com
Over 350 undergraduates present summer research at the Fall Research Expo 2022
Undergraduate students who were involved in research over the summer presented their work at a research exposition and reflected on their research experiences. Over 350 undergraduates presented their research at the Fall Research Expo 2022, hosted by the Center for Undergraduate Research and Fellowships on Sept. 19. Posters were displayed from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. throughout Houston Hall. Poster topics ranged from historical analyses of literature to identifying genetic markers for diabetes.
