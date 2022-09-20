ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

Former Packers QB Kurt Benkert to sign with 49ers practice squad

By Zach Kruse
 4 days ago
After a workout on Tuesday, former Green Bay Packers quarterback Kurt Benkert is headed to San Francisco to join the 49ers practice squad, according to Mike Garafolo of NFL Network.

Benkert spent the 2021 season with the Packers. He was released on June 17 of this year.

The 49ers will be Benkert’s first team since leaving Green Bay. He previously worked out for the Houston Texans and Chicago Bears.

While with the Packers, Benkert played in just one game – kneeling twice for -1 yard in the final moments of a win over the Bears last season. He spent the rest of the year on the practice squad as the No. 3 quarterback behind Aaron Rodgers and Jordan Love.

The Packers replaced him with Danny Etling in 2022.

In San Francisco, Benkert will slot in as the third quarterback behind new starter Jimmy Garoppolo and backup Brock Purdy. Trey Lance broke his ankle in Week 2 and is expected to miss the rest of the season, meaning he’s headed for injured reserve.

Benkert’s experience in the Matt LaFleur offense should provide an easy transition into Kyle Shanahan’s scheme with the 49ers.

An undrafted free agent out of Virginia in 2018, Benkert spent three seasons with the Atlanta Falcons before arriving in Green Bay.

The 49ers worked out five quarterbacks on Tuesday – including AJ McCarron, Kevin Hogan, Mike Glennon and Garrett Gilbert – but picked Benkert.

