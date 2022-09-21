ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Northwood, OH

sent-trib.com

Two motorcyclists injured in crashes

County law enforcement agencies handled two serious injury crashes involving motorcycles in the last week. On Sunday, the Wood County Sheriff’s Office was called to Liberty Hi Road and U.S. 6 for a two-vehicle crash. At 10:25 a.m., Albert Potter, 70, Napoleon, was traveling east on Route 6, approaching...
WOOD COUNTY, OH
sent-trib.com

Jackets Giving Back is back in Perrysburg

PERRYSBURG – After a two-year hiatus, Jackets Giving Back will be back in business this year. Jackets Giving Back is a student-driven volunteer day during which Perrysburg High School seniors spend time volunteering throughout the community. This year’s participating organizations include the 577 Foundation, Bethany House, the Cocoon, Hospice...
PERRYSBURG, OH
sent-trib.com

Geraldine “Gerry” Schetter

Geraldine “Gerry” Schetter, 83, of Bowling Green, Ohio and formerly of Weston, Ohio passed away Thursday September 22, 2022. She was born October 23, 1938 in Fort Benjamin Harrison, Indiana. She married Eugene O. Schetter in 1957 and he preceded her in death in 1988. Gerry worked as...
BOWLING GREEN, OH
sent-trib.com

Herbert L. Kratzer

Herbert L. Kratzer, 102, long-time resident of Bowling Green, Ohio passed away September 21, 2022 at Wood Haven Health Care Center. He was born September 15, 1920 in Liberty Township, Putnam County, Ohio to the late Ernest and Velma (White) Kratzer. He graduated from Crawfis High School in 1938 and married the love of his life, Virginia Jacobs, on August 16, 1946 in Deshler, Ohio.
BOWLING GREEN, OH
sent-trib.com

VIDEO: Long-time BGHS employee leaves funds for students

Funds from a memorial left for Bowling Green High School by a long-time employee is being used to boost student learning opportunities. Carolyn Ulsh died in 2020 and left the high school “a significant amount of money to be used for students,” said Principal Dan Black at Tuesday’s school board meeting.
BOWLING GREEN, OH
sent-trib.com

Ghost hunting with the pros, go on historical cemetery walk

PEMBERVILLE — The Pemberville Public Library welcomes back the Toledo Ghost Hunters Society for an evening of ghost hunting. The event will be held at the Pemberville-Union Cemetery in Freedom Township on Saturday, Oct. 1 at 7 p.m. to investigate spirits with the professionals. Participants will learn about the different tools that the ghost hunters use and potentially interact with some spirits in the cemetery.
PEMBERVILLE, OH
sent-trib.com

Lloyd W. Daman

Lloyd W. Daman, 88, of Pemberville, Ohio passed away peacefully on September 22, 2022 at Hospice of Northwest Ohio in Toledo. Lloyd was born on May 17, 1934 to William and Helen (Kaemming) Daman, in Scotch Ridge, Ohio. He married Mary Morgan on June 27,1959 in Perrysburg, OH. Lloyd and Mary raised 3 sons and recently celebrated their 63rd anniversary this year.
PEMBERVILLE, OH
sent-trib.com

Ethel Marie (Hall) Huntley

Ethel Marie (Hall) Huntley, 94, of Perrysburg, passed away Monday, September 19, 2022 at Elizabeth Scott Community. Ethel Marie was born December 3, 1927 in Robinson, Illinois to George and Ethel (Shirkliff) Hall. She married Frank Huntley, Sr. on September 4, 1949 and they shared 63 years together until he passed on May 30, 2012.
PERRYSBURG, OH
sent-trib.com

BGSU's Rogers receives raise, donates $100,000 bonus

The annual base pay of Bowling Green State University President Rodney Rogers was raised to $512,000 by the board of trustees at the Friday meeting. The board of trustees also awarded Rogers a discretionary cash bonus of $100,000, acknowledging his management of the university. For the fourth consecutive year, Rogers...
BOWLING GREEN, OH
sent-trib.com

Dolores M. Eckel

May 4, 1932 - Sep 20, 2022. Dolores M. Eckel, 90, of Lakeside-Marblehead, OH passed away Tuesday, September 20, 2022 at Magruder Hospital, Port Clinton, OH. She was born Mary 4, 1932 in Toledo, OH the daughter of Russell and Bernice (Byers) Fuller. On May 5, 1949 she married the...
LAKESIDE MARBLEHEAD, OH
sent-trib.com

Kenneth G. Wilson

Kenneth G. Wilson, 73, of Weston, Ohio passed away September 13, 2022. He was born July 14, 1949 in Wheeling, West Virginia to Willis A. and Virginia C. (Miller) Wilson. Ken served his country proudly in the United States Navy during Vietnam. He started his working career in Texas, installing electric in new home builds. He went on to work in the Gulf on a supply boat where he obtained his First Mate and Captain’s licenses. Upon moving back to northwest Ohio, Ken worked as a machine operator at Teneco until his retirement.
WESTON, OH
sent-trib.com

Better BG Bash set for Sunday

The Better BG Bash is going out with a bang. The festival will be held Sunday from noon-6 p.m. at Wooster Green — for the last time. Organizer Will Pierce, who started the event in 2019, said this will be the last bash. It takes over 200 hours to organize; he is stepping down and has not been able to recruit a new leader.
BOWLING GREEN, OH
sent-trib.com

Lynette Louise Keiser

Lynette Louise Keiser, 76, of Bowling Green, Ohio passed away Wednesday September 21, 2022. She was born May 13, 1946 in Chicago, Illinois to the late Gerald and Margaret (Hobart) Haar. She married James Keiser on August 15, 1967 and he survives in Bowling Green. Along with her husband of...
BOWLING GREEN, OH
sent-trib.com

Eagle Scout builds dog park

STONY RIDGE — Nathan Pustay earned his Eagle Scout award on Aug. 25. Pustay is a member of Troop 332, Erie Shores Council, in Luckey. To become an Eagle Scout, he earned 63 merit badges and served his troop in a variety of leadership roles. To earn the rank...
STONY RIDGE, OH
sent-trib.com

Senior events: 9-22-2022

The following events will take place next week through the Wood County Committee on Aging/Wood County Senior Center. To register for any of the following programming, call the programs department at 419-353-5661 or 800-367-4935 or email programs@wccoa.net. To receive Zoom login info weekly, sign up for the email list by...
WOOD COUNTY, OH
sent-trib.com

Breaking the cycle: Domestic violence focus of academy

ROSSFORD — Advances in domestic violence prevention — from breaking the generational cycle of abuse to strangulation research — were the focus of the third week of the Rossford Police Department Citizen’s Police Academy on Wednesday. “It happens from generation to generation to generation to generation,...
ROSSFORD, OH
sent-trib.com

Yellow Jackets ‘take care of business,’ rout Cougars, 44-7

PERRYSBURG — Sylvania Southview came into Perrysburg’s Steinecker Stadium sporting a 4-1 record and having outscored opponents 212-43. The Yellow Jackets’ 44-7 win over Southview Friday likely put a damper on any Northern Lakes League championship hopes that the Cougars may have had. By halftime, the Yellow...
PERRYSBURG, OH
sent-trib.com

BG man accused of child endangering rejects plea offer

A Bowling Green man accused of child endangering and domestic violence has again rejected a plea deal. “At this point, we’re prepared to go to trial,” said Wood County Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Dexter Phillips in relation to the two cases against Jeremy Mull. Mull, 36, was transported from...
BOWLING GREEN, OH
sent-trib.com

Walter Kenneth Hall

Walter Kenneth Hall age 71 of Bowling Green, Ohio passed away Wednesday September 21, 2022, at his residence. Walter was born in the Philippines on August 6, 1951, to Paul and Elaine (Jose) Hall. He was very easy going and enjoyed spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren and his four-legged friend “MoMo”. Walter was a huge fan of the Atlanta Braves, Georgia Bulldogs, and the Atlanta Falcons.
BOWLING GREEN, OH

