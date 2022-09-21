ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Justin Wilson sentenced to life in prison for first-degree murder

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Justin Wilson was sentenced to life in prison with all but 40 years suspended, but the state’s attorney’s office fought for life in prison without parole. After hearing testimonies from Egidio Ienzi’s siblings as well as two of his children, 28-year-old Wilson was found guilty for first-degree murder. […]
GERMANTOWN, MD
WTOP

Montgomery Co. police investigating woman’s attempted rape

Police in Montgomery County, Maryland, are investigating an attempted rape and burglary after they said a woman was sexually assaulted in Silver Spring on Friday morning. Montgomery County police said that the woman was attacked from behind by a male around 10:30 a.m. Friday, as she was entering her apartment in the 800 block of Northampton Drive, near Adelphi.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
mymcmedia.org

Man Facing Federal Charges In Fentanyl Overdose Death of Bethesda Teen

A man faces federal charges for distributing fentanyl resulting in the death of a Bethesda teen. A criminal complaint has been filed against Mikiyas Maryie Kefyalew, or “Mick”, 24, of Silver Spring, per a release this week from the Maryland U.S. Attorney’s Office. In April, he was...
BETHESDA, MD
WGMD Radio

Laurel Woman Arrested after Violation of No Contact Order & Resisting Arrest

A Laurel woman was issued a no-contact order with Laurel Elementary School after she allegedly slashed the tires of two school employees after a school-related disagreement, and threatened a school official. Several days later, Laurel officers spotted 36 year old Crystal Brummell parked near the school, but when officers attempted a traffic stop she drove off, but officers broke off the chase. Several hours later police again tried to stop Brummell who again sped off. Police deployed stop sticks which deflated her tires. She resisted arrest until she was tased. Police learned there were children in the car during the pursuit.
LAUREL, MD
Daily Voice

Silver Spring Drug Dealer Faces Life In Prison For Fatal Fentanyl OD Of Minor In Bethesda: DOJ

A Maryland drug dealer faces life in prison for selling the fentanyl that killed a minor who overdosed on a counterfeit “Percocet” pill, federal officials announced. Silver Spring resident Mikiyas Maryie Kefyalew, also known as “Mick,” 24, has been charged with the distribution of fentanyl that resulted in the death of teen Branden Hausman, of Bethesda, US Attorney Erek Barron announced.
BETHESDA, MD
Wbaltv.com

Judge denies bail for couple tied to homemade bomb found near Baltimore County school

TOWSON, Md. — A judge on Thursday denied bail for the couple accused of manufacturing ahomemade bomb found outside of Pine Grove Middle School on Tuesday. A Baltimore County judge called Joseph Vickery, 43, and his wife, Kristen Vickery, 39, a danger to public safety after an alleged plot involved explosive devices that ultimately led to the evacuation of the school. Both defendants appeared together in court Thursday.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
Daily Voice

Second Person Convicted Of Murdering Man During Armed THC Vape Cartridge Robbery In Bryans Road

A 21-year-old Maryland man may spend the rest of his life behind bars for a fatal THC drug robbery of a high school student in Charles County. Waldorf resident Mikayle Tahed Qawwee was convicted by a Charles County jury on a host of charges following an eight-day trial and less than 24 hours of deliberation over the murder of Bradley Brown in 2020, the Charles County State's Attorney announced.
CHARLES COUNTY, MD
WTOP

Federal charge in fentanyl death of Montgomery County high school student

The pill that a 16-year-old Walt Whitman High School thought was oxycodone was actually laced with fentanyl. Now, the man who sold the pill faces a new federal charge in connection with Landen Hausman’s death. In April, Mikiyas Maryie Kefyalew, 24, of Silver Spring, Maryland, was charged with the...
mocoshow.com

Silver Spring Man Arrested for Shooting During Dispute

Per MCPD For Immediate Release: Thursday, September 22, 2022: Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police have arrested and charged 34-year-old Elliott George Patterson, of Silver Spring, for a shooting that occurred on Tuesday, September 6, 2022, in the 1900 block of Treetop Ln. in Silver Spring. At approximately...
SILVER SPRING, MD
Source of the Spring

Police: 20-Year-Old Silver Spring Woman Missing Since Friday

Montgomery County Police are asking for the public’s help locating a 20-year-old Silver Spring woman who has been missing since Friday. Adelia Bonilla Lainez was last seen on Friday, September 23, 2022, at approximately 10 p.m., in the 1900 block of Seminary Rd. in Silver Spring, MCPD said in a news release. Lainez is approximately 5 feet, 1-inch tall, and weighs 108 pounds. She was last seen wearing a black jacket, red t-shirt, and red leggings.
SILVER SPRING, MD

