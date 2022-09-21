Read full article on original website
Family Worried After Woman Never Returned Home From Road Trip And Car Found Abandoned In VirginiaThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedFairfax, VA
Texas Sends a Second Busload of Migrants to the Home of Kamala HarrisTom HandyTexas State
Pangiam's $3.1 million Fairfax expansion to add 200 tech sector jobsWatchful EyeFairfax, VA
Lawsuit for business fraud filed against Donald Trump and three of his adult childrenMargaret MinnicksWashington, DC
Sen. Maj. Leader Chuck Schumer Declares How He Feels Democrats Will Fare During November Mid Terms | OpinionWild Orchid MediaWashington, DC
Justin Wilson sentenced to life in prison for first-degree murder
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Justin Wilson was sentenced to life in prison with all but 40 years suspended, but the state’s attorney’s office fought for life in prison without parole. After hearing testimonies from Egidio Ienzi’s siblings as well as two of his children, 28-year-old Wilson was found guilty for first-degree murder. […]
WTOP
Montgomery Co. police investigating woman’s attempted rape
Police in Montgomery County, Maryland, are investigating an attempted rape and burglary after they said a woman was sexually assaulted in Silver Spring on Friday morning. Montgomery County police said that the woman was attacked from behind by a male around 10:30 a.m. Friday, as she was entering her apartment in the 800 block of Northampton Drive, near Adelphi.
wnav.com
Baltimore Cop Accused of Murdering his Son in Anne Arundel County Will be Tried by Judge
A 35-year-old police officer from Baltimore has chosen to have a judge hear his case as opposed to a jury trial. Eric Glenn Banks Jr is accused of killing his 15-year-old stepson Dasan Jones after the teen's body was found hidden in an upstairs loft at a Curtis Bay townhome in July 2021.
Accused Killer Arrested After Mortally Wounded Victim Drove To Maryland Business Seeking Help
Detectives have arrested a man accused of mortally wounding a victim who drove himself to a Chillum business seeking help before succumbing to his wounds in 2021, authorities say. Beran Samuels, 27, has been charged with the murder of Oshane Davis, 31, after allegedly shooting him on Nov. 3, 2021,...
mymcmedia.org
Man Facing Federal Charges In Fentanyl Overdose Death of Bethesda Teen
A man faces federal charges for distributing fentanyl resulting in the death of a Bethesda teen. A criminal complaint has been filed against Mikiyas Maryie Kefyalew, or “Mick”, 24, of Silver Spring, per a release this week from the Maryland U.S. Attorney’s Office. In April, he was...
Prince George's County Police Officer indicted on theft and misconduct charges
MARYLAND, USA — A veteran officer in Prince George's County has been suspended and indicted by a grand jury on charges of theft and misconduct in the office. Prince George's County Corporal Travis Fowble has been accused of conducting unauthorized activities while on duty dating back in 2018. The...
Smile, You're On Candid Camera: Shooting Suspect Caught On Tesla Cam Sentenced In Maryland
An unexpected sleuth helped detectives in Maryland bust a Montgomery County man who opened fire in downtown Silver Spring and will now spend more than a decade behind bars, the state's attorney announced. John Tomlinson was sentenced at the Circuit Court for Montgomery County to 30 years in prison with...
Police: Man arrested for deadly 2021 shooting in Prince George's Co.
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — Police have arrested a man in connection to a shooting in Prince George's County that left one man dead. According to the Prince George's County Police Homicide Unit, the shooting happened at an apartment building in the 5700 block of 16th Avenue on Nov. 3, 2021.
Feds Allege Man Obstructed Death Investigation Of University Of Maryland Football Coach's Son
A Maryland man is being accused of interfering with the investigation into the death of the son of University of Maryland football coach Mike Locksley, according to court documents. Meiko Locksley, 25, was shot in the chest and killed in September 2017 in Howard County in the 5500 block of...
WGMD Radio
Laurel Woman Arrested after Violation of No Contact Order & Resisting Arrest
A Laurel woman was issued a no-contact order with Laurel Elementary School after she allegedly slashed the tires of two school employees after a school-related disagreement, and threatened a school official. Several days later, Laurel officers spotted 36 year old Crystal Brummell parked near the school, but when officers attempted a traffic stop she drove off, but officers broke off the chase. Several hours later police again tried to stop Brummell who again sped off. Police deployed stop sticks which deflated her tires. She resisted arrest until she was tased. Police learned there were children in the car during the pursuit.
Silver Spring Drug Dealer Faces Life In Prison For Fatal Fentanyl OD Of Minor In Bethesda: DOJ
A Maryland drug dealer faces life in prison for selling the fentanyl that killed a minor who overdosed on a counterfeit “Percocet” pill, federal officials announced. Silver Spring resident Mikiyas Maryie Kefyalew, also known as “Mick,” 24, has been charged with the distribution of fentanyl that resulted in the death of teen Branden Hausman, of Bethesda, US Attorney Erek Barron announced.
Wbaltv.com
Judge denies bail for couple tied to homemade bomb found near Baltimore County school
TOWSON, Md. — A judge on Thursday denied bail for the couple accused of manufacturing ahomemade bomb found outside of Pine Grove Middle School on Tuesday. A Baltimore County judge called Joseph Vickery, 43, and his wife, Kristen Vickery, 39, a danger to public safety after an alleged plot involved explosive devices that ultimately led to the evacuation of the school. Both defendants appeared together in court Thursday.
Second Person Convicted Of Murdering Man During Armed THC Vape Cartridge Robbery In Bryans Road
A 21-year-old Maryland man may spend the rest of his life behind bars for a fatal THC drug robbery of a high school student in Charles County. Waldorf resident Mikayle Tahed Qawwee was convicted by a Charles County jury on a host of charges following an eight-day trial and less than 24 hours of deliberation over the murder of Bradley Brown in 2020, the Charles County State's Attorney announced.
Spit found on murder victim's face helps convict killer in Dundalk
It was three years ago Monday, when Melissa West was found shot multiple times outside her Dundalk home on Fairview Avenue.
WTOP
Federal charge in fentanyl death of Montgomery County high school student
The pill that a 16-year-old Walt Whitman High School thought was oxycodone was actually laced with fentanyl. Now, the man who sold the pill faces a new federal charge in connection with Landen Hausman’s death. In April, Mikiyas Maryie Kefyalew, 24, of Silver Spring, Maryland, was charged with the...
bethesdamagazine.com
Man sentenced to life in prison for stabbing woman to death in Silver Spring home
A Montgomery County Circuit Court judge sentenced a man to life in prison Tuesday for stabbing a woman to death and trying to kill two others in a Silver Spring-area home more than two years ago. Biet Van Tran, 65, was charged with killing Linh Pham, 23, in a home...
mocoshow.com
Silver Spring Man Arrested for Shooting During Dispute
Per MCPD For Immediate Release: Thursday, September 22, 2022: Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police have arrested and charged 34-year-old Elliott George Patterson, of Silver Spring, for a shooting that occurred on Tuesday, September 6, 2022, in the 1900 block of Treetop Ln. in Silver Spring. At approximately...
Police: 20-Year-Old Silver Spring Woman Missing Since Friday
Montgomery County Police are asking for the public’s help locating a 20-year-old Silver Spring woman who has been missing since Friday. Adelia Bonilla Lainez was last seen on Friday, September 23, 2022, at approximately 10 p.m., in the 1900 block of Seminary Rd. in Silver Spring, MCPD said in a news release. Lainez is approximately 5 feet, 1-inch tall, and weighs 108 pounds. She was last seen wearing a black jacket, red t-shirt, and red leggings.
Wbaltv.com
Man convicted of murder more than 30 years ago could be freed Friday, some disagree
This week, a Maryland law that played a big role in Adnan Syed's release, could result in a similar fate for a man in a very different case. On Friday, the Juvenile Restoration Act could help release a man convicted of murder more than 30 years ago. In 1988, 16-Year-Old...
foxbaltimore.com
Maryland's Most Wanted fugitive arrested after standoff in Cherry Hill, say police
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A fugitive featured on Maryland's Most Wanted was arrested after a standoff in south Baltimore, according to police. Police took 36-year-old Ricardo Cure Jr., into custody early this afternoon. He faces attempted murder charges after stabbing a coworker with a knife in April of 2022, according to investigators.
