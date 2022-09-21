Read full article on original website
Is That Legal? New West Michigan Online Store Is Selling Human Bones
A West Michigan woman has a very interesting online business that might have you doing a double take and asking "Is That Legal?" Maggie Fowler of West Michigan is the owner of Etsy store BonedAppetite and while the name at first might sound like something tasty to eat what she's selling might make some people's stomachs turn.
Just in Time for Halloween, Michigan’s First Year-Round Horror Museum is Opening
If you love being scared; if you enjoy horror movies and stories in more than just the Halloween season, then this museum is just for you. Michigan's First Year-Round Horror Museum Opening Soon. Michigan is getting its first-ever year-round horror museum thanks to native Michigander, Nate Thompson. Nate Thompson is...
Michigan’s Native American Petroglyphs Are Believed to Be 300 to 1000 years old
I don't know about you, but when I hear the word "petroglyph" I think of ancient civilizations in Egypt or natives from the deserts out west-- not my own backyard of Michigan. Imagine my surprise when I learned that Michigan does in fact have a collection of historical petroglyphs and they're believed to be between 300 to 1000 years old!
These 26 Michigan Senior Citizens Are Escaped Convicts
There you have it. All of Michigan's 26 most wanted escapees. I would suggest that the police start looking for them at bingo halls or at restaurants with early bird specials.
What’s Up in Michigan This Weekend: Pumpkins, Hayrides & More
After a long, hot summer, there's now a chill in the air. It's finally fall in Mid-Michigan! Here are some fun things to do within a couple hours' drive of Lansing for the weekend of September 23-25, 2022. Campers at Van Buren State Park in South Haven will be able...
Take A Sip: Make Your Own Michigan Apple Cider Easily At Home
Fall is here, you can feel the crisp breeze blowing in the air as the leaves wave their colorful goodbye to us for the year. It's time to get ready for the colder half of the year and the holidays to come. I believe we all fall into two camps...
The Ghost Town of Copper Falls, Michigan
It seems that there’s a never-ending supply of ghost towns in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula…more and more seem to be found or hidden in past archives. Here’s one that’s another of the old mining villages: Copper Falls. Sitting in Keweenaw County, Copper Falls grew around the...
Michigan is not the happiest place on earth according to this study
Would you classify our state of Michigan as one of the happiest states to live in throughout the entire country?. Well...sorry to break your bubble if you said yes. Unfortunately, Michigan is not the happiest state in the United States. It is not within the top 10 or 20 states either.
The Largest Log Cabin in the World is in Michigan
It's been called “the largest log cabin in the world” but I wonder if it really is?. The place in question is Granot Loma, located on the shore of Lake Superior, sixteen miles northwest of Marquette. Now a National Historic Landmark, the story begins back in the 1800s....
Michigan’s Most Popular and Best-Loved “Trashy” Beer is No Surprise
Michiganders love their beer...they really love their beer. We've taken to crafting our own, selling our own brands, collecting beer cans, attempting to sample every Michigan beer out there...holy cow, it never ends. As the Detroit Free Press said, even Michigan's “trashy” beers have become iconic and popular.....and the most...
Did Blake Shelton Just Diss Michigan on “The Voice”?
Michigan native Sadie Bass has sailed through the Blind Auditions on the latest season of NBC's "The Voice", but not without a little drama surrounding something one of the coaches said about her home state. Sadie Bass' performance. Sadie performed her version of Keith Urban's 2006 hit "Stupid Boy" during...
5 Michigan Guys You’ll See Every Fall
We covered the 5 women you'll encounter every time fall begins in Michigan. See that here. Fall hits different (and not necessarily in a good way) for guys. See which of these men best describe your guy friends. #1 Rifle Rick. There's at least one in every family. The guy...
Panning For (and Finding) Gold At Lake Superior, Michigan
We’ve talked about gold being found in small quantities at Lake Superior before, and with that come the believers, the finders, and the pooh-poohers. Some people still don’t believe gold can be found at our Great Lakes, and others feel like “so what? It’s not enough to get rich on!”
How to Find Your Very Own Glowing Yooperlite Rocks in Michigan
While traveling in the Upper Peninsula of Michigan recently, I was reminded of an article I had read a few years earlier about "Yooperlite" rocks. So, I decided to hunt for my own, and it turns out, it's actually pretty easy to find them. It all started in a souvenir...
World’s Longest Timber Towered Suspension Bridge is in Michigan
Are you ready to see something absolutely spectacular? Skybridge Michigan, the world's longest timber towered suspension bridge opens to the public on Saturday, October 15 at 10 a.m. Where is Skybridge Michigan located? None other than Boyne Mountain Resort. I can't wait to see this incredible bridge!. And trust me...
Look Inside This Abandoned Factory In Northern Michigan
There was once a certain hum that used to fill the walls of this now crumbling building, that will never be heard again. Now, the building sits falling in on itself, left to those who want to tempt fate by exploring this building. Abandoned Michigan Factory. Take a look below...
Two Michiganders Find Abandoned Victorian Mansion in the New York Woods
This Victorian-style mansion got its construction underway by Nathaniel Alward but was actually completed in the late 1800s by John Failing Barber. Barber decided to name his home The Chestnut Place”, thanks to all the chestnut trees in the area.....the public referred to it as “The Barber House”.
5 Castles You Can Find in Michigan When You’re Feeling Medieval
For a midwestern state, Michigan seems to have a lot of castles. In the past, we've featured articles about castle-like homes in Michigan for sale:. And, we've given you fun facts about another castle-like home in Battle Creek:. But, as it turns out, there are plenty more castles to see...
Did You Catch the Connection Between Love is Blind and Michigan?
Have you caught up on 'Love is Blind: After the Altar' Season 2?. If not, I will definitely be keeping spoilers to an absolute minimum. And if that's the case, I highly recommend setting aside a few hours to catch up on it because boy oh boy is it juicy and drama-filled. And if you've ever seen any of the episodes of Love is Blind, you know what I mean.
Did You Know: Michigan Once Had a Booming Pearl Button Industry?
Well, I just learned something new! I was recently visiting the historical village at the Allegan County Fairgrounds and wouldn't you know, I actually learned something while exploring the one-room Jewitt schoolhouse:. Did you have any idea Michigan once had a booming mother-of-pearl button industry?. I'm sure you've seen the...
