Read full article on original website
Related
kotatv.com
Oglala Sioux VP signs partnership resolution with national non-profit
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A national non-profit is partnering with the Oglala Sioux Tribe to help area indigenous youth. Friends of the Children, based out of Portland, Oregon, pairs children in poverty- and crime-stricken neighborhoods with adult mentors to help be a guiding force. Oglala Sioux Nation Vice President...
kotatv.com
South Dakota Mines celebrates M-Day
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The M above Rapid City has been around for more than 100 years and this year’s M-Day allowed the public to view the renovated landmark. To close out their Rocker Days, South Dakota Mines students, alumni, faculty, and staff enjoy a time-honored tradition of whitewashing the M and sliding down the hill. This year’s event featured a ribbon cutting for the newly-poured concrete M that sits on the hill above Rapid City.
kotatv.com
Rapid City mayor proclaims ‘Diaper Need Awareness Week’
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Mayor Steve Allender declared Sept. 26 to Oct. 3 as Diaper Need Awareness Week in Rapid City, kicking it off with a diaper drive. The average infant goes through a dozen diaper changes per day over three years and toddlers about eight changes. This means for many families the cost of diapers can be as much as $100 per month per child, especially impacting low-income families who cannot buy diapers with food stamps or WIC vouchers.
kotatv.com
Project 437, hits the pavement for Suicide Prevention Awareness Month
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Project 437 is a reminder for mental health and Suicide Prevention Month. Runners will run 437 miles across South Dakota, beginning in Belle Fourche on September 23 and ending in Sioux Falls on September 25. Running in 8 to 10-mile legs, Sioux Falls Mayor, Paul TenHaken took the first leg.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kotatv.com
Rapid City family receives care from Monument and Sanford Health; shares story of little girl’s medical journey
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - You’ve all heard the rhyme: “first comes love, then comes marriage, then comes a baby in a baby carriage.” Most parents have nine months to prepare to bring a bundle of joy into the world. But the reality for some is clouded by unknowns.
kotatv.com
South Dakota Mines students talk about suicide awareness
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - South Dakota Mines students held a suicide awareness event Thursday with several booths and inspirational messages on the paths for students to see on their way to class. With September being Suicide Prevention Month, South Dakota Mines counselors wanted to make sure the student community...
kotatv.com
Black Hills Energy celebrates national Drive Electric Week
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Today marks the first day of Drive Electric Week and Black Hills Energy is spotlighting the benefits they say come with making the switch to an electric vehicle. National Drive Electric Week is a celebration to raise awareness about the benefits of driving an EV,...
kotatv.com
Peak color change expected in Spearfish Canyon
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The peak color change in Spearfish Canyon is expected this week. The swath of trees near the hydro plant building at Devil’s Bathtub trailhead, the bowl at Savoy, and Roughlock Falls are the closest to nearing peak color change, according to a release from The Spearfish Chamber.
IN THIS ARTICLE
kotatv.com
Yellow Jackets improve to 4-0 with Swarm Week win
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - For the first time since 1970, the Black Hills State football team has achieved a 4-0 record after their comeback win over Colorado Mesa. Plus, South Dakota Mines put a bow on M Week with a victory over New Mexico Highlands. Ben Burns has highlights from both games.
kotatv.com
Swarm Week at Black Hills State University
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Black Hills State University celebrates Swarm Week as the homecoming brings students and athletes together. This year it runs from September 19th through Saturday the 24th, with BHSU football team taking on Colorado Mesa Saturday to cap the week’s celebrations. The atmosphere around the...
kotatv.com
A breezy start to the weekend
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Mostly clear skies will start off the night, but clouds will eventually return by morning. Temperatures will fall into the 40s and low 50s. Partly to mostly cloudy skies will be around for the morning hours, but clearing will begin midday and plenty of sunshine is expected through the afternoon. Highs will range from the 60s to 70s on Saturday with one final breezy day expected. Gusts could reach 40 mph at times. Sunday will be sunny with highs in the 60s and 70s.
kotatv.com
Live Interview with Lakota Tech head coach Joshua Homer
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -The Lakota Tech football team squared off with Rapid City Christian Friday night. Before the game we caught with Tatanka head coah Joshua Power to chat about the matchup and his team’s season.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
kotatv.com
Stevens volleyball team defeats Central
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -The Stevens volleyball team defeated Central 3-0 Thursday night. The victory gives the Raiders the regular season sweep over the Cobblers.
kotatv.com
Friday Night Hike, September 23, Part 2
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Rapid City Christian Comets are back over the .500 mark in Friday night’s win over Lakota Tech. Plus, the Douglas Patriots faced a tough test as the Brookings Bobcats traveled to Patriot Stadium on their Homecoming week. Vic Quick and Ben Burns breaks down those highlights in this edition of the Friday Night Hike.
kotatv.com
Hammon’s high school coach chats about her big accomplishments
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -Before Becky Hammon was a WNBA star and a championship winning coach she was a standout at Stevens high school. We caught up with her high school coach Ron Riherd to chat about her accomplishments and what it was like coaching a young Hammon.
Comments / 0