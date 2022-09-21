Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
kentuckytoday.com
Levis provides big plays to help Wildcats hold off gritty Huskies
LEXINGTON, Ky. (KT) — The candidates for the prestigious Heisman Trophy award have yet to be determined, but based on the first four games, Kentucky quarterback Will Levis should be included in the mix this season. The senior signal caller continued to show why he’s one of the best...
kentuckytoday.com
High court throws out computer conviction charged from Walmart self-serve checkout
FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – The Kentucky Supreme Court has thrown out an unlawful access to a computer conviction against a woman who scanned bar codes of items cheaper than the ones she was taking from a Walmart self-serve checkout. According to Court documents, on Oct. 5, 2018, Chasity Shirley...
Comments / 0