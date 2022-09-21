ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anchorage, AK

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Alaska Beacon

On Losing My Best Childhood Friend to Gun Violence

On the early Saturday morning of Sept. 26, 1998, I woke up to my dad coming into my bedroom carrying the Anchorage Daily News. The front page headline was that my best childhood friend had been shot and murdered. I was 15 years old and still coming to terms with many things the wide world […] The post On Losing My Best Childhood Friend to Gun Violence appeared first on Alaska Beacon.
ANCHORAGE, AK
alaskasnewssource.com

Anchorage man indicted for Sand Lake homicide

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - An Anchorage grand jury has indicted a man on three charges in connection with a death of a woman whose body was found in the Sand Lake area earlier this month. Anchorage District Attorney Brittany Dunlop reported Tuesday that 33-year-old Antony Socarras was indicted on one...
ANCHORAGE, AK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Anchorage, AK
Anchorage, AK
Crime & Safety
State
Alaska State
Local
Alaska Crime & Safety
kinyradio.com

Justice Department funds to aid tribal law enforcement and help Indigenous victims of crime

Kuspuks of varying colors displayed at a tribal consultation meeting in Anchorage on Sept. 21 represent Indigenous victims of violence. (Photo by Yereth Rosen/Alaska Beacon) (Alaska Beacon) - The U.S. Department of Justice announced it will provide more than $246 million in grants to Native American and Alaska Native communities for improvements in law enforcement and justice.
ANCHORAGE, AK
radiokenai.com

Anchorage Woman Arrested In Sterling On Saturday For DUI

Alaska State Troopers on Saturday afternoon took multiple Report Every Dangerous Driver Immediately (REDDI) phone calls regarding a gray Hyundai Santa Fe. The driver was described as driving varying speeds and crossing center and fog lines while heading southbound on the Sterling Highway starting at approximately mile 48 in the Cooper Landing area. One of the callers observed the driver sideswipe a guard rail in the area.
STERLING, AK
alaskasnewssource.com

Anchorage police search for missing student near Service High School

Sunshine returned to western Alaska as residents and officials continued to assess full scope of storm's damage. Sunshine returned to western Alaska as residents and officials continued to assess full scope of storm's damage. Updated: 8 hours ago. Shine Project highlights people in Anchorage with Down syndrome. Anchorage man accused...
ANCHORAGE, AK
alaskasnewssource.com

9-year-old seriously injured in bear attack near Palmer

Alaska National Guard and Mongolian partners work to create further gender equity while responding to disasters. Alaska National Guard and Mongolian partners work to create further gender equity while responding to disasters. Dempsey-Anderson Ice Arena removed from list of shelter options, Sullivan back on the table. Updated: 8 hours ago.
PALMER, AK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Domestic Violence#Murder#Jewel#Violent Crime#Anchorage Superior Court
alaskasnewssource.com

beCAUSE: A fashion show benefiting Challenge Alaska

The Climb Out of the Darkness Walk takes place Saturday, Sept. 17, at the Goose Lake Shelter in Anchorage. Weekend Planner: Multiple events this weekend, plus Harry Potter Virtual Scavenger Hunt next weekend. Updated: Sep. 15, 2022 at 3:55 PM AKDT. There are multiple events to take part in this...
ANCHORAGE, AK
alaskasnewssource.com

Necropsy results indicate bear involved in Tuesday attack not the same as the one in Butte

PALMER, Alaska (KTUU) - A necropsy has been completed on the bear that attacked a 9-year-old boy and an adult male on Tuesday evening near Palmer. The two were hunting in the Palmer Hay Flats area when they stumbled across a sow and her cub. Regional Management Coordinator for the Division of Wildlife Conservation Todd Rinaldi said Thursday that he believes the individuals surprised the bear.
PALMER, AK
alaskapublic.org

Woman charged with bear-spraying 3, stabbing 2 in Fairview

Anchorage police say three people were bear-sprayed and two of them also stabbed Wednesday night at a Fairview hotel, where a woman initially evaded officers by hitching a ride. Police were called just before 6 p.m. to the Black Angus Inn at 1430 Gambell St., where 19-year-old Jade Clifton and...
ANCHORAGE, AK
globalgrasshopper.com

Top 10 Cool and Unusual Hotels in Anchorage 2022

Fascinating cultural sites, sparkling glaciers, winding trails, amusement parks, the glistening Northern Lights, abundant wildlife, and the world’s largest seaplane base make Anchorage one of the most visited cities in Alaska. Surrounded by Kenai, Chugach, and Talkeetna mountains, Anchorage is where you can explore the best of Alaska’s wilderness....
ANCHORAGE, AK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
PLANetizen

Opinion: Why Anchorage Should Eliminate Parking Minimums

In an opinion piece for the Anchorage Daily News, Kevin Cross, Amanda Moser, Eric Visser, Daniel Volland and Emily Weiser argue that, like many other U.S. cities, Anchorage has a parking problem. That is, there is too much of it. According to the authors, “Excessive parking obstructs housing development, impedes...
ANCHORAGE, AK
alaskasnewssource.com

Wettest stretch of weather since 1989 continues for Southcentral

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Anchorage has seen numerous rainfall records this summer and that trend will likely continue into fall. With the wet and cooler weather pattern showing no signs of letting up, it’s possible that Anchorage and surrounding areas could make a run at the wettest year on record.
ANCHORAGE, AK
alaskasnewssource.com

Businesses prepare to close doors after 24 years in downtown Anchorage

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - While work is still well underway on 4th Avenue in downtown Anchorage, the few businesses in one block of buildings preparing to be redeveloped by Peach Holdings LLC are getting ready to close their doors. Owner of Cabin Fever and Quilted Raven, Jana Hayenga — who...
ANCHORAGE, AK

Comments / 0

Community Policy