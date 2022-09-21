Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
On Losing My Best Childhood Friend to Gun Violence
On the early Saturday morning of Sept. 26, 1998, I woke up to my dad coming into my bedroom carrying the Anchorage Daily News. The front page headline was that my best childhood friend had been shot and murdered. I was 15 years old and still coming to terms with many things the wide world […] The post On Losing My Best Childhood Friend to Gun Violence appeared first on Alaska Beacon.
alaskasnewssource.com
Anchorage man indicted for Sand Lake homicide
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - An Anchorage grand jury has indicted a man on three charges in connection with a death of a woman whose body was found in the Sand Lake area earlier this month. Anchorage District Attorney Brittany Dunlop reported Tuesday that 33-year-old Antony Socarras was indicted on one...
9-year-old boy seriously injured in bear attack while hunting in Alaska: Troopers
PALMER, Alaska — Two people, including a 9-year-old boy, were injured in a bear attack while hunting in Alaska, authorities said. The child suffered serious injuries, while a man sustained minor injuries, Alaska State Troopers said. The incident occurred Tuesday around 6:30 p.m. local time near Palmer, located about...
kinyradio.com
Troopers: Bear killed after it attacks juvenile, adult in Palmer Hay Flats
Palmer, Alaska (KINY) - A juvenile and adult were injured Tuesday after a bear attack near Palmer. On September 20, at 6:37 p.m., the Alaska State Troopers and Alaska Wildlife Troopers were notified of a bear attack near Mile 36 of the Glenn Highway, off Matanuska Road. Troopers and EMS...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kinyradio.com
Justice Department funds to aid tribal law enforcement and help Indigenous victims of crime
Kuspuks of varying colors displayed at a tribal consultation meeting in Anchorage on Sept. 21 represent Indigenous victims of violence. (Photo by Yereth Rosen/Alaska Beacon) (Alaska Beacon) - The U.S. Department of Justice announced it will provide more than $246 million in grants to Native American and Alaska Native communities for improvements in law enforcement and justice.
radiokenai.com
Anchorage Woman Arrested In Sterling On Saturday For DUI
Alaska State Troopers on Saturday afternoon took multiple Report Every Dangerous Driver Immediately (REDDI) phone calls regarding a gray Hyundai Santa Fe. The driver was described as driving varying speeds and crossing center and fog lines while heading southbound on the Sterling Highway starting at approximately mile 48 in the Cooper Landing area. One of the callers observed the driver sideswipe a guard rail in the area.
alaskasnewssource.com
Anchorage police search for missing student near Service High School
Sunshine returned to western Alaska as residents and officials continued to assess full scope of storm's damage. Sunshine returned to western Alaska as residents and officials continued to assess full scope of storm's damage. Updated: 8 hours ago. Shine Project highlights people in Anchorage with Down syndrome. Anchorage man accused...
alaskasnewssource.com
9-year-old seriously injured in bear attack near Palmer
Alaska National Guard and Mongolian partners work to create further gender equity while responding to disasters. Alaska National Guard and Mongolian partners work to create further gender equity while responding to disasters. Dempsey-Anderson Ice Arena removed from list of shelter options, Sullivan back on the table. Updated: 8 hours ago.
IN THIS ARTICLE
alaskasnewssource.com
beCAUSE: A fashion show benefiting Challenge Alaska
The Climb Out of the Darkness Walk takes place Saturday, Sept. 17, at the Goose Lake Shelter in Anchorage. Weekend Planner: Multiple events this weekend, plus Harry Potter Virtual Scavenger Hunt next weekend. Updated: Sep. 15, 2022 at 3:55 PM AKDT. There are multiple events to take part in this...
alaskasnewssource.com
Necropsy results indicate bear involved in Tuesday attack not the same as the one in Butte
PALMER, Alaska (KTUU) - A necropsy has been completed on the bear that attacked a 9-year-old boy and an adult male on Tuesday evening near Palmer. The two were hunting in the Palmer Hay Flats area when they stumbled across a sow and her cub. Regional Management Coordinator for the Division of Wildlife Conservation Todd Rinaldi said Thursday that he believes the individuals surprised the bear.
alaskapublic.org
Woman charged with bear-spraying 3, stabbing 2 in Fairview
Anchorage police say three people were bear-sprayed and two of them also stabbed Wednesday night at a Fairview hotel, where a woman initially evaded officers by hitching a ride. Police were called just before 6 p.m. to the Black Angus Inn at 1430 Gambell St., where 19-year-old Jade Clifton and...
globalgrasshopper.com
Top 10 Cool and Unusual Hotels in Anchorage 2022
Fascinating cultural sites, sparkling glaciers, winding trails, amusement parks, the glistening Northern Lights, abundant wildlife, and the world’s largest seaplane base make Anchorage one of the most visited cities in Alaska. Surrounded by Kenai, Chugach, and Talkeetna mountains, Anchorage is where you can explore the best of Alaska’s wilderness....
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
alaskasnewssource.com
Anchorage Assembly's winter shelter plan includes sprinkling beds throughout the city
Necropsy results indicate bear involved in Tuesday attack not the same as the one in the Butte. After many households experienced numerous chicken coup raids in the last week, residents were left wondering if it was the same bear that had been showing up in the Butte, but Fish and Game doesn’t believe it is.
deltanews.tv
AHA News: Waiting For Takeoff, Her Heart Stopped. Flight Attendants Came to the Rescue.
THURSDAY, Sept. 22, 2022 (American Heart Association News) -- Vonnie Gaither hated leaving a reunion of extended family in Baltimore. Still, she had to tear herself away to start the trek back home to Anchorage, Alaska. Her flight from Baltimore to Salt Lake City was uneventful. After boarding the plane...
alaskasnewssource.com
Assembly homeless shelter plan includes a smaller number of beds at locations around Anchorage
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Anchorage Assembly’s plan to provide emergency shelter this winter includes big spaces like the Sullivan Arena and the former Golden Lion Hotel, but also relies on adding a smaller number of beds to provide shelter for the estimated 350 people who will need it.
alaskapublic.org
Guest House’s purchase means more low-income housing for Anchorage’s formerly homeless
The ink is dry on the purchase of an old Anchorage hotel that’s been converted into a workforce housing complex. With more than 130 rooms available, the aim of the Guest House building in downtown is to help homeless people transition into more permanent housing. The Guest House purchase...
PLANetizen
Opinion: Why Anchorage Should Eliminate Parking Minimums
In an opinion piece for the Anchorage Daily News, Kevin Cross, Amanda Moser, Eric Visser, Daniel Volland and Emily Weiser argue that, like many other U.S. cities, Anchorage has a parking problem. That is, there is too much of it. According to the authors, “Excessive parking obstructs housing development, impedes...
alaskapublic.org
Anchorage Assembly’s tentative emergency shelter plan includes once again using Sullivan Arena
Anchorage’s Sullivan Arena may once again become a homeless shelter. During an Assembly Housing and Homelessness committee meeting on Wednesday, Assembly members worked through a plan to house roughly 350 homeless people through the winter. In August, the Assembly approved the creation of a task force to come up...
alaskasnewssource.com
Wettest stretch of weather since 1989 continues for Southcentral
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Anchorage has seen numerous rainfall records this summer and that trend will likely continue into fall. With the wet and cooler weather pattern showing no signs of letting up, it’s possible that Anchorage and surrounding areas could make a run at the wettest year on record.
alaskasnewssource.com
Businesses prepare to close doors after 24 years in downtown Anchorage
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - While work is still well underway on 4th Avenue in downtown Anchorage, the few businesses in one block of buildings preparing to be redeveloped by Peach Holdings LLC are getting ready to close their doors. Owner of Cabin Fever and Quilted Raven, Jana Hayenga — who...
Comments / 3