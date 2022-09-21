ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

100.7 WITL

Oh Dear: Michigan Driver Completely Unscathed as Deer Leaps Over His Car

A daredevil deer is on the loose in Michigan, caught on camera Thursday (9/22) jumping right over a car as it drove down a Michigan highway. The incident was captured on Trooper Anderson's dashcam video earlier this week. The Michigan State Police officer was patrolling near Lakeshore Drive in St. Joseph when a small herd of deer attempted to cross the road.
