DeSantis Moves to Prohibit Communist China From Buying Farmland, Land Around Military Bases
MIAMI—Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced that he will be working with the Republican-controlled state legislature to draft legislation targeting Communist China’s aggressive move of buying up American farmland and property around military installations. Gov. DeSantis pointed out that Florida has 21 different military installations around the state that...
Crist, Democrats Ditch Masks but Will Still Sell you one for $15
The DeSantis War Room continues its daily targeting of Democratic gubernatorial nominee Charlie Crist. The DeSantis campaign posted a video on social media of Crist criticizing Gov. Ron DeSantis for not wearing a mask during the COVID-19 pandemic, invoking other Democratic leaders, including President Joe Biden of wearing a mask to prevent the spread of the disease.
