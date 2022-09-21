Read full article on original website
Oklahoma State’s Big 12-Opener against Baylor Set for 2:30 p.m. Kick on FOX
For the first time this season, the Cowboys will start a game before the evening time slot. Oklahoma State and Baylor will play at 2:30 p.m. next Saturday at McLane Stadium in Waco. The game will be televised on FOX. Baylor, the reigning Big 12 champ, had an impressive performance...
The Best of Social Media after a Big 12 Shakeup During OSU’s Bye Week
The Cowboys were safely nestled into their off week while the rest of the Big 12 went nuts. No. 6 Oklahoma lost its conference opener to Kansas State in Norman. No. 22 Texas fell to Texas Tech. And Kansas keeps winning with a victory over Duke. The Jayhawks are 4-0 for the first time since 2009 and sit atop the league. Let’s see what the internet has to say about all that craziness.
Cowboys’ Inexperienced Secondary Prepping for First Big 12 Test in Baylor
STILLWATER — The Cowboys’ secondary has been put under a microscope this season, as the inexperienced group has tried to mesh together through Oklahoma State’s nonconference slate. Oklahoma State doesn’t have a game this weekend, but the Cowboys prep for Big 12 play and a conference title...
OSU Max: Gundy Breaks Down Film of Arizona State Game
The Cowboys don’t play this week, but the fine people at OSU Max provided us with some content to share with you all. For the uninitiated, OSU Max is a video subscription services through OSU Athletics that brings a ton of behind-the-scenes content like mini documentaries following OSU’s teams and athletes, sit-down interviews with coaches, players and former players, and exclusive film breakdowns.
Daily Bullets (Sept. 23): Who Can Make Bedlam Happen, Gundy’s Rant Turns 15
Thanks for stopping by – here’s your daily dose of Oklahoma State sports news. • Mike Gundy’s infamous rant turned 15 years old yesterday. • Pretty insightful take on the four groups who can make Bedlam Football happen in the future. • SEC talking head Paul Finebaum...
ESPN's Paul Finebaum on Bedlam Split: 'Nobody Cares. We're Talking About Stillwater, Oklahoma'
I’d throw the Iron Bowl in his face and have him try to tell me it’s any different than his description of Bedlam. he has no credibility anyway, has his radio show which is a joke with all the Bama v Auburn clowns calling in, totally regional, nobody outside of the southeast knows who he is.
