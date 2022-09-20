Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WLWT 5
Princeton High School cancels after school practices, postpones football game
CINCINNATI — Princeton High School canceled its after school practices and postponed its football game after a false threat put the school on lockdown Friday. Police gave the all clear at Princeton High School after the school was put on lockdown due to a report of an active shooter that was found to be a hoax, according to Sharonville police.
Young N.J. football standout dies of apparent head trauma from Sept. 9 game
Tragedy struck in Union County for the second time in two weeks when Linden sophomore Xavier McClain died Wednesday from an apparent head injury sustained in a Big Central Conference game against Woodbridge Sept. 9. That fatal injury was suffered only one day after Rahway senior Ali Muhamad died in...
Statewide boys soccer group and conference rankings for Sept. 22
Here are the latest statewide boys soccer rankings in each group and conference, through games played on Wednesday, Sept. 21.
N.J.’s toughest coaches have to soften their approach. But is it a good thing?
The pack of toned, fidgety boys gathered every March 1 at Mountain Lakes High School in Morris County, prepared to be pushed to their physical and mental limits. But before they could cradle a ball, loft a pass, or finish a single drill, the teenagers first had to prove they had the fortitude to earn a spot on the school’s famed, high-octane lacrosse team. It meant finishing a five-mile run in brisk time — or faster than the best time their avid runner and head coach, Tim Flynn, had ran five miles that year.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
foxsportsradionewjersey.com
This N.J. Downtown Is In The Running To Be Named The Best In The U.S.
New Jersey has a plethora of booming downtown areas like Jersey City, Hoboken, Cranford, Asbury Park, and many more. However, only one is currently in the running to be named the best in the U.S. and it’s one of the more low-key cities in the Garden State. The Metuchen...
WLKY.com
IU quarterback preparing to play road game in home state
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Saturday will be a special day for Indiana University quarterback Connor Bazelak. It will be a homecoming of sorts for the Dayton, Ohio. native when the Hoosiers (3-0) play the University of Cincinnati (2-1) on the road. "Next week with Cincinnati's going to be [an] unbelievable...
How to Watch Indiana's Football Game Against Cincinnati on Saturday
Indiana (3-0) travels to Cincinnati (2-1) for a Week 4 matchup on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET from Nippert Stadium. Here's how to watch, with game time and TV information, the latest on the point spread and three things to see from Indiana.
2 brothers injured, one left unconscious, in fight after NJ high school football game
Two brothers were injured after being attacked and beaten during a large fight in a McDonald’s parking lot after a New Jersey high school football game Friday night.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Antique Cars to Parade Through Rocky Hill and Montgomery
Catch a glimpse of a parade of antique cars that will roll through Rocky Hill and Montgomery on Tuesday, September 27 and again on Friday, September 30. "This will be a tour of nearly 120 pre-war automobiles, including a 1907 Model K Ford touring car. It is a Montgomery event worth seeing," says Skillman resident Daniel E. Ungar. He is coordinating a photography team that will be documenting the entire tour (and assembling a slideshow for the closing banquet).
WLWT 5
University of Cincinnati grad goes viral for welcome sign mishap
CINCINNATI — A University of Cincinnati graduate went viral for a sign he has hanging on his house. It went viral not for what it says but for how it's spelled. Ever since he moved into his Oakley house, Josh Staley has had a Bearcat-themed welcome sign hanging by his front door.
Mason high schooler receives $10K for invention
Laalitya Achary, 18, invented Nereid, a low-cost, globally applicable device that can detect water contamination within seconds.
linknky.com
NKY philanthropist and local leader learn they are father and son
Editor’s note: This story is written by LINK nky contributor Patricia A. Scheyer, who was once married to Bill Scheyer, a main subject in this story. Typically such a close connection would prohibit one of our journalists from writing on the topic, but given the nature of the article pertaining to family connections, we permitted it and are disclosing the connection here.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Barstool’s Dave Portnoy reviews more NJ pizzerias — and discovers ‘tomato pie’
Dave Portnoy, of Barstool’s One Bite Pizza Reviews, is loving himself some New Jersey lately. He’s out with a new set of reviews this time featuring four pizzerias from the Mercer County area. Palermo's in Bordentown. His first stop was at Palermo’s in Bordentown, a restaurant whose name...
WLWT 5
Reports of a structure fire on Cromley Drive in Milford
MILFORD, Ohio — Reports of a structure fire on Cromley Drive in Milford. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
townandtourist.com
20 BEST Restaurants in New Brunswick, NJ (Too Much Great Food!)
Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. If you’ve been to New Brunswick, NJ, you’ll agree there’s a lot to love about the city. Also known as ‘The Hub City,” New Brunswick is one of the most culturally diverse cities in the northeastern state.
wvxu.org
Historic World War II warship to visit Cincinnati
A landing ship craft from the Second World War is returning to Cincinnati. LST 325 is a 328-foot long vessel that was used to carry troops and equipment to shore. LST 325 is typically on display in Evansville, Ind., but occasionally travels up and down the Ohio River. LSTs were built in Philadelphia, Pittsburgh and Seneca, Ill., as well as Jeffersonville and Evansville, Ind.
4 New Restaurants Coming To Quaker Bridge Mall This October
I know a lot of Mercer County residents are about to be excited about this! It’s official that the Quaker Bridge Mall is expanding its food options this fall, and they really covered all of the bases with their new additions. It’s been a little over 10 years since...
saturdaytradition.com
ESPN's FPI predicts outcome for Iowa vs. Rutgers matchup in Week 4
ESPN’s FPI predicted the result for Iowa’s 1st road game of the season against Rutgers in Week 4. The FPI projected that Rutgers would be a slight underdog at home against Iowa on Saturday. The projection gave Iowa a 56.7% chance to win the game over Rutgers. As the underdog, Rutgers received a percentage of 43.3% to win the game.
WLWT 5
Sarah Jessica Parker visits Cincinnati to launch wine brand
Sarah Jessica Parker visited Cincinnati to launch her new wine brand. Parker met with staff at Kroger's downtown Cincinnati location to introduce the wine, Invivo X. She's an Ohio native, born in Nelsonville, Ohio, and attended Cincinnati's School for Creative and Performing Arts, which is located in the historic Over-the-Rhine neighborhood near the store.
Fox 19
Legendary Mount Adams bar celebrates 85th anniversary this weekend
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Crowley’s in Mount Adams is turning 85 years old this weekend and has a celebration planned. Since opening in 1937, just a few years after prohibition, Crowley’s has been a family-owned bar. “Mom and dad married and 15 years later they didn’t have a penny...
Comments / 0