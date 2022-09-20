ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Middletown, OH

WLWT 5

Princeton High School cancels after school practices, postpones football game

CINCINNATI — Princeton High School canceled its after school practices and postponed its football game after a false threat put the school on lockdown Friday. Police gave the all clear at Princeton High School after the school was put on lockdown due to a report of an active shooter that was found to be a hoax, according to Sharonville police.
CINCINNATI, OH
NJ.com

N.J.’s toughest coaches have to soften their approach. But is it a good thing?

The pack of toned, fidgety boys gathered every March 1 at Mountain Lakes High School in Morris County, prepared to be pushed to their physical and mental limits. But before they could cradle a ball, loft a pass, or finish a single drill, the teenagers first had to prove they had the fortitude to earn a spot on the school’s famed, high-octane lacrosse team. It meant finishing a five-mile run in brisk time — or faster than the best time their avid runner and head coach, Tim Flynn, had ran five miles that year.
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ
foxsportsradionewjersey.com

This N.J. Downtown Is In The Running To Be Named The Best In The U.S.

New Jersey has a plethora of booming downtown areas like Jersey City, Hoboken, Cranford, Asbury Park, and many more. However, only one is currently in the running to be named the best in the U.S. and it’s one of the more low-key cities in the Garden State. The Metuchen...
METUCHEN, NJ
WLKY.com

IU quarterback preparing to play road game in home state

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Saturday will be a special day for Indiana University quarterback Connor Bazelak. It will be a homecoming of sorts for the Dayton, Ohio. native when the Hoosiers (3-0) play the University of Cincinnati (2-1) on the road. "Next week with Cincinnati's going to be [an] unbelievable...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
themontynews

Antique Cars to Parade Through Rocky Hill and Montgomery

Catch a glimpse of a parade of antique cars that will roll through Rocky Hill and Montgomery on Tuesday, September 27 and again on Friday, September 30. "This will be a tour of nearly 120 pre-war automobiles, including a 1907 Model K Ford touring car. It is a Montgomery event worth seeing," says Skillman resident Daniel E. Ungar. He is coordinating a photography team that will be documenting the entire tour (and assembling a slideshow for the closing banquet).
MONTGOMERY, NJ
linknky.com

NKY philanthropist and local leader learn they are father and son

Editor’s note: This story is written by LINK nky contributor Patricia A. Scheyer, who was once married to Bill Scheyer, a main subject in this story. Typically such a close connection would prohibit one of our journalists from writing on the topic, but given the nature of the article pertaining to family connections, we permitted it and are disclosing the connection here.
COVINGTON, KY
WLWT 5

Reports of a structure fire on Cromley Drive in Milford

MILFORD, Ohio — Reports of a structure fire on Cromley Drive in Milford. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
MILFORD, OH
townandtourist.com

20 BEST Restaurants in New Brunswick, NJ (Too Much Great Food!)

Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. If you’ve been to New Brunswick, NJ, you’ll agree there’s a lot to love about the city. Also known as ‘The Hub City,” New Brunswick is one of the most culturally diverse cities in the northeastern state.
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
wvxu.org

Historic World War II warship to visit Cincinnati

A landing ship craft from the Second World War is returning to Cincinnati. LST 325 is a 328-foot long vessel that was used to carry troops and equipment to shore. LST 325 is typically on display in Evansville, Ind., but occasionally travels up and down the Ohio River. LSTs were built in Philadelphia, Pittsburgh and Seneca, Ill., as well as Jeffersonville and Evansville, Ind.
CINCINNATI, OH
saturdaytradition.com

ESPN's FPI predicts outcome for Iowa vs. Rutgers matchup in Week 4

ESPN’s FPI predicted the result for Iowa’s 1st road game of the season against Rutgers in Week 4. The FPI projected that Rutgers would be a slight underdog at home against Iowa on Saturday. The projection gave Iowa a 56.7% chance to win the game over Rutgers. As the underdog, Rutgers received a percentage of 43.3% to win the game.
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
WLWT 5

Sarah Jessica Parker visits Cincinnati to launch wine brand

Sarah Jessica Parker visited Cincinnati to launch her new wine brand. Parker met with staff at Kroger's downtown Cincinnati location to introduce the wine, Invivo X. She's an Ohio native, born in Nelsonville, Ohio, and attended Cincinnati's School for Creative and Performing Arts, which is located in the historic Over-the-Rhine neighborhood near the store.
CINCINNATI, OH

