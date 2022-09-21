ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

WCVB

Final 'Open Streets Boston' event of year held on Dorchester Avenue

BOSTON — The final "Open Streets Boston" event of the year was held Saturday along a stretch of Dorchester Avenue. From 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., the two-mile section of Dorchester Avenue between Freeport Street and Gallivan Boulevard was closed to vehicle traffic. The street closure allowed people to...
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Dorchester Ave. to close Saturday for Boston's latest Open Streets event

BOSTON -- The city of Boston is hosting its latest Open Streets event in Dorchester on Saturday. A two-mile stretch of Dorchester Avenue will be closed to traffic between Gallivan Boulevard and Freeport Street. People are welcome to come and take part in games, face painting, and fitness classes. There will also be live music This is the third Open Streets event of the summer and it is the only one in Dorchester. 
BOSTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Woman hospitalized after West Roxbury rollover

BOSTON — A woman was transported to a local hospital Friday night after a car crash in West Roxbury. The Boston Fire Department says the accident happened around 7:30 p.m. at the intersection of Grove Street and Washington Street. Two cars collided, resulting in one car flipping over on its side.
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

Monday, September 26: Dining Around the World

NEEDHAM, Mass. — The Asian food scene is booming in Greater Boston, with many local restaurants focusing on region-specific dishes. Anthony Everett samples Thai “tapas” at Ma Hani Yom in Brookline. We visit old friends at Burmese restaurant Yoma in Allston. The popular Instagrammer known as “Boston Food Bae” takes us to her favorite udon restaurant, Futago in Boston. And we indulge in Korean dish Bibimbap at food truck Bibim Box. Those stops and more on tonight’s food journey.
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

Wednesday, September 28: Holes in the Wall

NEEDHAM, Mass. — Restaurants that are off the beaten path, out of the way, just your friendly neighborhood “hole in the wall” -- we found plenty! We hit Vinny’s at Night, an Italian kitchen in Somerville that was born in the back of a variety store, and Exodus Bagels in Roslindale - serving handmade bagels out of a literal hole in the wall. We stop for breakfast at Hidden Kitchen in Boston’s South End and head to Lowell for stick-to-your-ribs specials at a spot with “hole in the wall” (Eliu’s Hole in the Wall) right in the name. Bring your appetite and your nose for a great local find.
SOMERVILLE, MA
whdh.com

Crews investigating fire in Medford

MEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - Officials are investigating a fire that damaged a home in Medford. The Medford Fire Department reported that crews arrived to find heavy fire at the home on Webber Street Friday night. The cause of the fire is still under investigation but there were no reports of...
MEDFORD, MA
nbcboston.com

Overnight Shooting in Roxbury Sparks Police Response

Police officers responded overnight to a shooting in the Roxbury neighborhood of Boston that left one man hurt, authorities have confirmed. The Boston Police Department responded to a call for the shooting on Weaver Way just before midnight Thursday, an agency spokesperson told NBC10 Boston. Officers found a man with...
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

One person hospitalized after shooting in Roxbury

BOSTON (WHDH) - One person has been taken to the hospital after police responded to a shooting in Roxbury. K9s were on the scene sniffing the area near Weaver Way. Police also taped off a white SUV with crime scene tape and searched the area for clues. This is a...
BOSTON, MA
94.3 Lite FM

There Was a Loud Explosion South of Boston, Massachusetts No One Can Explain

Stories have popped up across the region of a loud bang or noise that occurred in Swansea in southern Massachusetts just shy of 4 p.m. Wednesday (11/17/21). Hundreds of comments kept the conversation flowing, everyone with their own take and opinion on identifying the foreign sound, but that's the nature of the Facebook beast. It was mostly Swansea town locals, and speculation quickly turned to theories with everyone thinking they had the answer.
SWANSEA, MA

