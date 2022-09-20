ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

KOLD-TV

New law takes effect, changing some AZ teacher training requirements

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Arizona is the fourth-worst state in the country for teachers, according to a study out this week from WalletHub. It takes into account things like pay, student ratio, and spending per student. So, it’s no surprise that the national teacher shortage is even more...
KOLD-TV

Arizona State Fair opens with new rides, food options

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — The Arizona State Fair officially opened at 11 a.m. on Friday, featuring rides, entertainment, a carnival midway, and of course, food. Arizona’s Family reporter Ian Schwartz stopped by the fairgrounds on Friday morning to check out what’s new. There’s no shortage of food options, with plenty of creative options to choose from. That includes the Cinnamon Toast Crunch Churro, deep-fried cheesecakes, Captain Crunch Funnel Cake, and let’s not forget the Hot Cheeto Chicken Burger. Check out the video below for more.
