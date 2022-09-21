Read full article on original website
Harrison County (West Virginia) Schools sets menus for October
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Harrison County Schools’ menus for August and September, as provided by the office of Child Nutrition Director Bobbi Jo Harbert and Superintendent Dora Stutler. (Fruit, juice and milk also provided unless otherwise noted)
University High students learn bike assembly, repair, in new class at school in Morgantown, West Virginia
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — Project Bike Tech is a new class offered at University High School that teaches students how to become bike mechanics. As the Mountain State moves away from older industries, tourism has become one of the fastest-growing sectors, and mountain biking is a large part of that, said Josh Robinson, who teaches the class.
West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine assists MSHA with International Mines Rescue Competition
LEWISBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — When miners from eight nations came together in Beaver, West Virginia, to test their ability to respond to emergencies, the West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine was there to help. The school provided scenario design, staffing and state-of-the-art educational technology for the first aid...
