WVNews

University High students learn bike assembly, repair, in new class at school in Morgantown, West Virginia

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — Project Bike Tech is a new class offered at University High School that teaches students how to become bike mechanics. As the Mountain State moves away from older industries, tourism has become one of the fastest-growing sectors, and mountain biking is a large part of that, said Josh Robinson, who teaches the class.
MORGANTOWN, WV

