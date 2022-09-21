ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Comments / 23

Related
KTAR.com

Planned Parenthood launches $1.5M electoral campaign in Arizona

PHOENIX — Planned Parenthood Votes launched a $1.5 million statewide electoral program in Arizona for the upcoming midterms on Friday, the same day a judge ruled Arizona can enforce a near-total ban on abortions. The funds will be invested into the campaigns of Sen. Mark Kelly, Democratic nominee for...
ARIZONA STATE
Washington Examiner

Kayleigh's Law set to go into effect in Arizona on Saturday

(The Center Square) – A new law is set to go into effect in Arizona on Saturday this week that protects victims of abuse. Maricopa County attorney Rachel Mitchell held a press conference Wednesday talking about "Kayleigh's Law" (SB 1412) and how it could help victims of certain crimes.
ARIZONA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chandler, AZ
Local
Arizona Elections
Chandler, AZ
Elections
State
Arizona State
City
Tempe, AZ
Local
Arizona Government
Chandler, AZ
Government
Arizona Mirror

Katie Hobbs vs. Kari Lake on education in Arizona: What are their plans?

While Republican gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake spends her days throwing barbs on Twitter at her Democratic opponent Katie Hobbs, and Hobbs does her best to avoid interacting with the media, their actual policy plans might be lost on voters.  Both have released detailed education policy plans that, if implemented, would affect the more than 1.1 […] The post Katie Hobbs vs. Kari Lake on education in Arizona: What are their plans? appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
ARIZONA STATE
AZFamily

Kari Lake’s claims against opponent Katie Hobbs proved false

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Kari Lake, the Republican gubernatorial nominee, took to social media this week, baiting the promise of a political bombshell against Democrat opponent Katie Hobbs. Now, the bombshell is blowing up and sparking new questions. Lake hurled accusations at Hobbs in a 3-minute video posted on Twitter...
ARIZONA STATE
AZFamily

Kari Lake's Hobbs Allegations

Arizonans debating over Prop 308, which would allow in-state college tuition to Dreamers. Supporters of Prop 308 say it would transform the lives of thousands of undocumented immigrants who want to go to college, but others are against the measure. Arizona voters will decide if they want a Lieutenant Governor...
ARIZONA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Katie Hobbs
arizonasuntimes.com

Kari Lake Blasts Opponent Katie Hobbs for Dodging Interview Regarding Refusal to Debate

Kari Lake, Arizona’s Republican gubernatorial nominee, blasted her opponent Katie Hobbs for walking away from an interview questioning why she refused to debate Lake. “The world is not an easy place, and if she can’t stand up and debate me, then she can’t stand up against the cartels, she can’t stand up against the forces that are working against the people of Arizona. She needs to show that she has courage and get on that stage,” Lake said in a press release.
ARIZONA STATE
Phoenix New Times

Organizers in Final Push to Stop Arizona’s Expanded School Voucher Program

It’s Sarah Martino’s first year teaching. She works as a kindergarten and first grade special education instructor at a public school in Gilbert. Training provided by the district was minimal. Martino learned how to log into her computer, where to find her pay stubs, and what forms go where. But when it came to support or supplies, she was on her own.
ARIZONA STATE
NBC News

Mark Kelly leads Blake Masters in new Arizona statewide AARP poll

A new AARP statewide poll of Arizona voters finds that Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly leads his Republican challenger, Blake Masters by 8 percentage points, 50% to 42%. Kelly leads Masters among almost every demographic group, except men, where Masters leads Kelly 50% to 43% on a full ballot and 52 % to 45% when compared head-to-head. (The full ballot includes Libertarian candidate Marc Victor.)
ARIZONA STATE
fox10phoenix.com

Politicians, legal experts react to dueling abortion laws in Arizona

On Sept. 24, a 15-week abortion ban that was passed by the Arizona State Legislature came into effect in Arizona, but the day before, a judge in Pima County ruled that an injunction on the state's decades-old ban on almost all abortions is lifted, thereby putting the old law back in force once again. FOX 10's Marisssa Sarbak reports.
ARIZONA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Governor#Election Local#The Pledge Of Allegiance#Gop
Ahwatukee Foothills News

Growing homeless camp in Phoenix sparks lawsuit against city officials

A group of residents and business owners just east of downtown have filed suit seeking a declaration of public nuisance in hopes the city will enforce laws in an area where several hundred unsheltered people have set up camp. “There’s no accountability, there’s no standard, there’s no enforcement of law,...
PHOENIX, AZ
KTAR.com

Prop 309 to add new requirements for voting by mail and in person in Arizona

An initiative on the November ballot would make changes to the way Arizonans vote by mail and in person. Proposition 309 would require voters to include either their state-issued ID number, such as a driver’s license or the last four digits of their social security number and their birthday on their mail-in ballot to prove their identity. Right now, only a signature is required.
ARIZONA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Arizona State University
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
fox10phoenix.com

Things to do in the Phoenix metro area this weekend: Sept. 23-25

PHOENIX - Check out all the fairs, music festivals and dance celebrations happening across the Phoenix metropolitan area for Sept. 23-25: Want your weekend event featured? Click the link here to send over your ideas. Fairs and festivals. Arizona State Fair - Phoenix. The Arizona State Fair comes back this...
PHOENIX, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

A desert 'tsunami,' NyQuil chicken, and 'Zillow Gone Wild': This week's heartwarming, offbeat headlines

PHOENIX - From Raising Cane's customers getting a surprise from actor Rob Schneider to a desert 'tsunami' in Death Valley, a Phoenix home decorated to look like an 80's movie, and a "Godzilla" scaling a Florida home, there was no shortage of intriguing tales this week. Here are some of our favorite heartwarming and offbeat stories from Sept. 17 - 24 that have helped make our days a little brighter - or at least, more interesting:
PHOENIX, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy