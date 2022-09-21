Read full article on original website
KTAR.com
Planned Parenthood launches $1.5M electoral campaign in Arizona
PHOENIX — Planned Parenthood Votes launched a $1.5 million statewide electoral program in Arizona for the upcoming midterms on Friday, the same day a judge ruled Arizona can enforce a near-total ban on abortions. The funds will be invested into the campaigns of Sen. Mark Kelly, Democratic nominee for...
4 Best Arizona Cities To Retire on $2,500 a Month
With warm weather and relatively affordable living costs, Arizona has long been a popular destination for retirees. While the average monthly costs of the necessities (rent, groceries, healthcare and...
Candidates for top Arizona election job meet face-to-face in debate
A Republican lawmaker who embraces election conspiracies sparred with the Democrat who helped oversee the 2020 election in Maricopa County in a debate as they each seek the state’s top elections post.
Washington Examiner
Kayleigh's Law set to go into effect in Arizona on Saturday
(The Center Square) – A new law is set to go into effect in Arizona on Saturday this week that protects victims of abuse. Maricopa County attorney Rachel Mitchell held a press conference Wednesday talking about "Kayleigh's Law" (SB 1412) and how it could help victims of certain crimes.
Katie Hobbs vs. Kari Lake on education in Arizona: What are their plans?
While Republican gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake spends her days throwing barbs on Twitter at her Democratic opponent Katie Hobbs, and Hobbs does her best to avoid interacting with the media, their actual policy plans might be lost on voters. Both have released detailed education policy plans that, if implemented, would affect the more than 1.1 […] The post Katie Hobbs vs. Kari Lake on education in Arizona: What are their plans? appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
AZFamily
Kari Lake’s claims against opponent Katie Hobbs proved false
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Kari Lake, the Republican gubernatorial nominee, took to social media this week, baiting the promise of a political bombshell against Democrat opponent Katie Hobbs. Now, the bombshell is blowing up and sparking new questions. Lake hurled accusations at Hobbs in a 3-minute video posted on Twitter...
AZFamily
Kari Lake's Hobbs Allegations
Arizonans debating over Prop 308, which would allow in-state college tuition to Dreamers. Supporters of Prop 308 say it would transform the lives of thousands of undocumented immigrants who want to go to college, but others are against the measure. Arizona voters will decide if they want a Lieutenant Governor...
AP FACT CHECK: Lake distorts Hobbs’ education votes in Ariz.
Arizona Republican gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake is misrepresenting the voting record of her opponent, Democrat Katie Hobbs, charging in a video released this week that her work in government shows Hobbs is “Anti-American and Un-Arizonan.”. In a 3-minute social media video, set to dramatic music and featuring patriotic visuals,...
arizonasuntimes.com
Kari Lake Blasts Opponent Katie Hobbs for Dodging Interview Regarding Refusal to Debate
Kari Lake, Arizona’s Republican gubernatorial nominee, blasted her opponent Katie Hobbs for walking away from an interview questioning why she refused to debate Lake. “The world is not an easy place, and if she can’t stand up and debate me, then she can’t stand up against the cartels, she can’t stand up against the forces that are working against the people of Arizona. She needs to show that she has courage and get on that stage,” Lake said in a press release.
Phoenix New Times
Organizers in Final Push to Stop Arizona’s Expanded School Voucher Program
It’s Sarah Martino’s first year teaching. She works as a kindergarten and first grade special education instructor at a public school in Gilbert. Training provided by the district was minimal. Martino learned how to log into her computer, where to find her pay stubs, and what forms go where. But when it came to support or supplies, she was on her own.
NBC News
Mark Kelly leads Blake Masters in new Arizona statewide AARP poll
A new AARP statewide poll of Arizona voters finds that Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly leads his Republican challenger, Blake Masters by 8 percentage points, 50% to 42%. Kelly leads Masters among almost every demographic group, except men, where Masters leads Kelly 50% to 43% on a full ballot and 52 % to 45% when compared head-to-head. (The full ballot includes Libertarian candidate Marc Victor.)
fox10phoenix.com
Politicians, legal experts react to dueling abortion laws in Arizona
On Sept. 24, a 15-week abortion ban that was passed by the Arizona State Legislature came into effect in Arizona, but the day before, a judge in Pima County ruled that an injunction on the state's decades-old ban on almost all abortions is lifted, thereby putting the old law back in force once again. FOX 10's Marisssa Sarbak reports.
Ahwatukee Foothills News
Growing homeless camp in Phoenix sparks lawsuit against city officials
A group of residents and business owners just east of downtown have filed suit seeking a declaration of public nuisance in hopes the city will enforce laws in an area where several hundred unsheltered people have set up camp. “There’s no accountability, there’s no standard, there’s no enforcement of law,...
KTAR.com
Republican Mark Finchem leads Adrian Fontes in Arizona secretary of state poll
PHOENIX – Republican Mark Finchem, who doesn’t believe that President Joe Biden won in Arizona in 2020, leads Democratic opponent Adrian Fontes in the first notable poll for the secretary of state race. The OH Predictive Insights poll of likely Arizona voters released Wednesday shows Finchem leading 40%-35%,...
fox10phoenix.com
Arizona State Fair: DPS officials talk about their efforts to keep fairgoers safe
The Arizona State Fair is back in Phoenix as of Sept. 23. Besides the food and games, however, security is also an issue, for this and other events. FOX 10's Irene Snyder spoke with DPS officials on how they work to keep the fair safe.
KTAR.com
Prop 309 to add new requirements for voting by mail and in person in Arizona
An initiative on the November ballot would make changes to the way Arizonans vote by mail and in person. Proposition 309 would require voters to include either their state-issued ID number, such as a driver’s license or the last four digits of their social security number and their birthday on their mail-in ballot to prove their identity. Right now, only a signature is required.
fox10phoenix.com
Things to do in the Phoenix metro area this weekend: Sept. 23-25
PHOENIX - Check out all the fairs, music festivals and dance celebrations happening across the Phoenix metropolitan area for Sept. 23-25: Want your weekend event featured? Click the link here to send over your ideas. Fairs and festivals. Arizona State Fair - Phoenix. The Arizona State Fair comes back this...
Foes of Arizona school voucher expansion file to block it
Public school advocates who oppose a massive expansion of Arizona's private school voucher system enacted by the Republican-controlled Legislature.
fox10phoenix.com
Group turns in signatures for petition aimed at placing school voucher expansion on the ballot
The signatures were turned in to the Arizona Secretary of State's Office on Sept. 23, and if the signatures gathered meet qualifications, a school voucher expansion that was signed into law by Govenror Doug Ducey will be placed on hold, until voters weigh in during the 2024 elections. FOX 10's Brian Webb reports.
fox10phoenix.com
A desert 'tsunami,' NyQuil chicken, and 'Zillow Gone Wild': This week's heartwarming, offbeat headlines
PHOENIX - From Raising Cane's customers getting a surprise from actor Rob Schneider to a desert 'tsunami' in Death Valley, a Phoenix home decorated to look like an 80's movie, and a "Godzilla" scaling a Florida home, there was no shortage of intriguing tales this week. Here are some of our favorite heartwarming and offbeat stories from Sept. 17 - 24 that have helped make our days a little brighter - or at least, more interesting:
