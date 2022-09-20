Slog PM: Diaz's Police Chief Is Now Permanent, Boeing Sending White-Collar Jobs to India, Do Not Cook Chicken in NyQuil

Uyukar Domingo Peas, an Ecuadorian Indigenous activist, says if there are still "reservoirs of natural resources" in the world, it is "because we have protected them for thousands of years." Peas was speaking at Environment Week, a series of independent events involving Indigenous peoples from around the world that is being held in New York on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 46 MINUTES AGO