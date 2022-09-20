Slog PM: Diaz's Police Chief Is Now Permanent, Boeing Sending White-Collar Jobs to India, Do Not Cook Chicken in NyQuil

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Blinken urges calm on Taiwan in talks with China
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken called Friday for calm over Taiwan as he met his Chinese counterpart, as soaring tensions showed signs of easing a notch. - Taiwan the 'biggest risk' - In a sign that tensions have eased, Wang also met in New York with US climate envoy John Kerry, despite China's announcement after Pelosi's visit that it was curbing cooperation on the issue, a key priority for Biden.
Indigenous activists raise climate awareness on sidelines of UNGA
Uyukar Domingo Peas, an Ecuadorian Indigenous activist, says if there are still "reservoirs of natural resources" in the world, it is "because we have protected them for thousands of years." Peas was speaking at Environment Week, a series of independent events involving Indigenous peoples from around the world that is being held in New York on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly.
Comments / 0