Seattle, WA

NBC Sports

Wilfork wants to address Patriots ahead of Ravens game

Vince Wilfork will be immortalized in New England when he is officially inducted into the Patriots Hall of Fame on Saturday. Before the ceremony, the two-time Super Bowl champion hopes to send a message to the team. At Gillette Stadium for his Patriots Hall red jacket fitting, Wilfork expressed his...
BALTIMORE, MD
NBC Sports

Jimmy G's hilarious memory from first play back as 49ers' QB

SANTA CLARA -- Understandably, there were a lot of things going through Jimmy Garoppolo’s mind when he came into Sunday’s game against the Seattle Seahawks for an injured Trey Lance. And even though he didn’t see a single training camp rep with the team this summer, the veteran...
NBC Sports

Bills' Micah Hyde out for rest of season due to neck injury

The Buffalo Bills will be without one of their top defensive players for the rest of the year. Safety Micah Hyde will be placed on injured reserve due to a recent neck injury, ending his season, according to his agent, Jack Bechta. Bechta said that Hyde is expected to make...
NBC Sports

Mike Tomlin shoots down possibility of a quarterback change

The Pittsburgh offense isn’t producing enough points. But that isn’t enough to produce a quarterback change. Yet. After Thursday night’s 29-17 loss to the Browns, coach Mike Tomlin was unequivocal in his ongoing support of current starter Mitch Trubisky. When asked about the possibility of shifting from Trubisky to rookie first-rounder Kenny Pickett, Tomlin said, “The answer to that question is definitively no.”
PITTSBURGH, PA
NBC Sports

Rondale Moore out again for Cardinals

Cardinals wide receiver Rondale Moore will miss another game. Head coach Kliff Kingsbury said on Friday that Moore has been ruled out for Sunday’s home game against the Rams. Moore has not played yet in 2022 because of a hamstring injury that he suffered in practice in the days before the season opener.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
NBC Sports

Shanahan: Jimmy G one of ‘better throwers on this planet’

Jimmy Garoppolo will make his first start of the 2022 NFL season for the 49ers on Sunday against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High. The veteran quarterback took over for Trey Lance, who suffered a season-ending ankle injury in the 27-7 victory over the Seattle Seahawks in Week 2.
NBC Sports

Panthers sign Raheem Blackshear off Bills practice squad

The Panthers added a running back to their 53-man roster on Thursday. The team announced the signing of Raheem Blackshear. Blackshear had been on the practice squad in Buffalo. Blackshear was undrafted out of Virginia Tech this year and ran 24 times for 116 yards and two touchdowns during the...
CHARLOTTE, NC
NBC Sports

Our Eagles vs. Commanders predictions for Week 3

Reuben Frank (1-1) I’m thinking Carson Wentz puts up big numbers, gets the ball in the end zone a couple times, puts up 24 or maybe 27 points, has one gigantic screw-up and ultimately takes an L in his first game against his former team. Because I feel like the Eagles can score in the mid-30s against the Commanders, and I don't think Washington can match that sort of firepower. I love where the Eagles’ offense is right now, and maybe somebody can slow them down but I don’t think it’s Washington. I love the matchup between the Eagles’ running attack – 5th in the league at 5.2 yards per carry – and a Commanders run defense allowing 7.5 yards per carry, worst through two games by any NFL team since the 1951 New York Yanks. But I expect the Eagles to be able to move the ball in the air as well against the NFL’s 27th-ranked defense. The Eagles are 15-10 all-time at FedExField, including four wins in the last five years. I don’t think this will be a particularly easy game. Washington does have some talent on both sides of the ball. It never seems all that easy down there. But I’m thinking the Eagles and 20,000 of their fans head back north 3-0.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Sports

Did the Patriots blow it by passing on Lamar Jackson?

The New England Patriots will have their work cut out for them when they take on Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday. Since being drafted by the Ravens with the 32nd overall pick in 2018, Jackson has developed into one of the most dynamic quarterbacks in football. The former Louisville star won the NFL MVP award in 2019 and has made teams regret not selecting him earlier in the first round.
BALTIMORE, MD

