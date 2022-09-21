ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

NY lays out rules for growing cannabis at home post-legalization

By Curtis Brodner
1010WINS
1010WINS
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38JStQ_0i3dVhwU00

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) — The New York Cannabis Control Board approved regulations for growing cannabis at home for medical patients and caregivers on Tuesday.

Non-patients will have to get cannabis for recreational use from licensed dispensaries — which the state has promised will be open by the end of the year — but for those using marijuana for medical purposes, growing at home can be a much more affordable option.

“Today’s approval of the medical home grow regulations is a monumental step forward in improving New York State’s medical cannabis program,” said Tremaine Wright, Chair of the Cannabis Control Board. “We are creating opportunities for patients across the state to access the medicine they need on their own terms, giving those individuals guided autonomy over how they choose to get their medicine, whether it be from the comfort of their own backyards or at their neighborhood medical dispensary.”

Starting Oct. 5, patients will be allowed to grow up to three mature and three immature cannabis plants at one time.

Designated caregivers, those who are growing on behalf of patients who are unable to do so on their own, can grow double the number of mature and immature plants as long as they’re serving multiple patients.

Mature plants are those that have flowering buds, while immature plants have not yet flowered.

How much each plant yields depends on the genetics of the seeds, the skill of the cultivator and whether the plant is grown inside or outside, but the cannabis lifestyle website Leafly estimated an indoor plant should yield about 112 grams and an outside plant should yield roughly 224 grams.

That’s a lot of weed. Though cost is bound to change as the legal market establishes itself in New York, the Oxford Treatment Center estimated in May the average price of an ounce of cannabis in New York is $337, which shakes out to just under $12 a gram.

That cost is not factoring the premium prices people pay for high quality cannabis and taxes.

“What we are building in New York is not exclusive to business opportunities. We are also ensuring that this plant is for the people, especially when it comes to our medical cannabis patients,” said Office of Cannabis Management Chief Equity Officer Damian Fagon. “If today symbolizes anything, let it be a win for the communities throughout the state who have historically been barred from accessing proper health care.  I hope we can give peace of mind to those medical patients whose access to this plant is a fundamental human right.”

In order to become a patient, New Yorkers first need certification from a health care provider. A certified patient can then register online with the OCM, at which point they’ll receive a registry ID card that will allow them to legally grow at home.

For more information, potential patients can read the state’s FAQ on home cultivation .

Comments / 0

Related
96.1 The Breeze

“Get Ready Now” – New York’s Governor Warns Home Owners

The fall is here and much of New York State is already feeling the cooler temperatures. In fact, there are some places in the northern part of New York State that have already sipped in to the 30 degree range! Now is the time to think about the costs to heat your home and Governor Hochul has some advice for you if you own a home.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Medical Marijuana#Cannabis Cultivation#Medical Home#Creating Opportunities#Politics State#Politics Legislative
101.5 WPDH

How Does New York State Legally Define What Stalking Is?

Is there someone that is creeping you out? Do they show up where you are? Do they send you emails? Notes? Gifts that make your skin crawl?. You might refer to them as your 'stalker,' but what does New York State define stalking as? Legally, that is. When can you know that you need to speak up and get the police involved?
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
Boston 25 News WFXT

DNA test confirms wolf killed in upstate New York

ALBANY, N.Y. — In 2021, a hunter shot what was thought to be a coyote 40 miles west of Albany, but DNA testing has revealed that it was an endangered wolf. Experts from the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation revealed Thursday the DNA of the shot animal was that of a male wolf.
ALBANY, NY
wwnytv.com

What Clayton plans to do with $10M from New York state

CLAYTON, New York (WWNY) - New York is set to do another round of its economic competition. Communities try for big bucks to improve their downtowns. Clayton wants the money and we learn what’s on the wish list for the village along the St. Lawrence River. Improvements big and...
CLAYTON, NY
NEWS10 ABC

NY State Troopers head to Puerto Rico

50 New York State Troopers are on their way to Puerto Rico on the morning of September 24. The Troopers are going to help the island nation as it recovers from the devastation left behind in the wake of Hurricane Fiona.
POLITICS
96.9 WOUR

A New License Plate In New York State

There is nothing like taking a long ride around New York State in the fall. From Buffalo to Long Island, there are some amazing things to see and do. We are blessed here in New York State to have some of the most picturesque views in Autumn. Pumpkin picking, fresh cider and decorating for Halloween are all so fun! But there is something new this fall that some drivers are very excited about.
TRAVEL
103.9 The Breeze

Don’t Throw This Out! New York State Is Mailing Families $100s

As we end September and head into the homestretch of 2022, New Yorkers are feeling an increased amount of stress for upcoming holiday expenses. If you’re worried about how inflation is going to affect your seasonal traditions, make sure to keep an eye on what comes in the mail – New York may be sending you a pleasant surprise.
POLITICS
WIBX 950

This $343 Upstate New York Airbnb Is Larger Than Central Park

If I asked you to picture New York’s largest Airbnb, what would you guess? Maybe a sprawling mansion in the Hamptons with 32 bedrooms, two pools, and 15,000 square feet? You’re not even close. In Upstate you can rent an Airbnb bigger even than NYC’s Central Park – and I guarantee it’ll cost you less than any Long Island home.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
longisland.com

Almost Half a Million New Yorkers Drinking PFAS-Polluted Water, Left Out of Current and Proposed NYS Protections

Today, advocates urged Governor Hochul and the NYS Department of Health (DOH) to bring New York’s drinking water standards on toxic PFAS in line with new EPA health advisories. They called for current standards on two PFAS chemicals, PFOA and PFOS, and proposed standards on 23 additional PFAS to be lowered to as close to zero as possible. This would ensure that New Yorkers would be directly notified about what’s in their water, and that dangerous contamination would be eliminated.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
informnny.com

Farmers facing more than just physical dangers

PRATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WETM) – Farmers across Upstate New York are facing more than just physical hazards, and it’s making agricultural safety advocates concerned. September 18 was the start of the National Education Center for Agricultural Safety’s National Farm Safety and Health Week. Between working long hours in the heat and cold and working around equipment and animals, farm workers face constant danger.
PRATTSBURGH, NY
1010WINS

1010WINS

New York City, NY
44K+
Followers
13K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from NYC.

 https://www.audacy.com/1010wins

Comments / 0

Community Policy