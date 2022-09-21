Read full article on original website
WJAC TV
Pennsylvania Parks Fund recruiting members to create more grants
(WJAC) — A nonprofit organization dedicated to improving parks throughout the Commonwealth is recruiting members in order to create more grants. The Pennsylvania Parks Fund is a fiscally sponsored project of the Social Good Fund. They aim to help over 6,000 national, state, and local parks within the borders...
WJAC TV
Laurel Highlands named Top 10 fall foliage destination for 3rd consecutive year
The Laurel Highlands has once again been named as a top destination for fall foliage enthusiasts. The region placed seventh in the "USA TODAY’s 10Best Readers’ Choice Awards for the Best Destination for Fall Foliage" contest. “GO Laurel Highlands is extremely honored to once again be recognized as...
