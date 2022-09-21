ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Troy, AL

Comments / 0

Related
wtvy.com

Lowndes Academy @ Abbeville Christian Academy | 2022 Week 5

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Catch the highlights of this 2022 Week 5 matchup, as Lowndes Academy takes on Abbeville Christian Academy. Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.
ABBEVILLE, AL
wtvy.com

Newton Elementary sees improved reading scores

NEWTON, Ala. (WTVY) - One Wiregrass school is working to put reading skills at the forefront of education. Newton Elementary School was recently named a National Blue Ribbon School of Excellence. That award is based off of their student’s test scores and they believe encouraging reading was a huge part...
NEWTON, AL
wtvy.com

Dothan hospital claims it is losing millions

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -Southeast Health will receive over two million additional taxpayer dollars annually after Houston County commissioners, without choice, approve a property tax increase for that Dothan hospital. “We are right now projecting a $10 million operating loss for this fiscal year that ends at the end of this...
DOTHAN, AL
wtvy.com

Friends of the Library in need of book donations for fundraiser

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Friends of the Dothan Library are in the midst of preparing for their big fall book sale. Through that preparation, they are asking for the community’s help with donations. They are looking for gently used book donations of all kinds. That includes adult, children, hard...
DOTHAN, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Government
City
Troy, AL
Troy, AL
Government
wtvy.com

WATCH: Dothan welcomes Baker to Rip-Hewes for Homecoming

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - As homecoming festivities are celebrated at Rip-Hewes Stadium tonight, a big 7A non-region clash will be happening in Week 5 of the 2022 season on the gridiron as the Dothan Wolves battle the Baker Hornets. The Wolves and Hornets will be meeting for the first time...
DOTHAN, AL
wtvy.com

Property taxes increasing to assist Southeast Health

Our top story this hour a woman is suing McDonald’s—accusing the Dothan restaurant of serving her chemicals instead of the coffee she ordered. News 4’s Ken Curtis digging into this multimillion dollar lawsuit and talking to the attorney who filed it. It is our virtual 5k your...
DOTHAN, AL
wtvy.com

Providence Christian @ Elba (FNF GAME OF THE NIGHT) | 2022 Week 5

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Catch the highlights of FNF’s 2022 Week 5 Game of the Night, as Providence Christian takes on Elba. Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.
ELBA, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Troy University#Public University#Scholarships#Rrb Military Times#The National Guard Army
wtvy.com

Saint James @ Charles Henderson | 2022 Week 5

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Catch the highlights of this 2022 Week 5 matchup, as Saint James takes on Charles Henderson. Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.
TROY, AL
wtvy.com

Houston Academy @ Abbeville | 2022 Week 5

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Catch the highlights of this 2022 Week 5 matchup, as Houston Academy takes on Abbeville. Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.
DOTHAN, AL
wtvy.com

Week 4 FNF Player of the Week: Dothan RB Raymon Blackmon

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Our Week 4 Friday Night Football Player of the Week is Dothan running back Raymon Blackmon. Blackmon rushed for over 230 yards and scored four touchdowns in Dothan’s win over Smiths Station. Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and...
DOTHAN, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States National Guard
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
wtvy.com

Pike County @ Headland | 2022 Week 5

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Catch the highlights of this 2022 Week 5 matchup, as Pike County takes on Headland. Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.
DOTHAN, AL
wtvy.com

Ozark Dale County Library’s new location opening in October

OZARK, Ala. (WTVY) - After months of renovations, moving, and setting up at their new location, the Ozark Dale County Library have announced the date for their official grand opening. In a PSA release from the library, they locked in a date of Thursday, October 27 at 10 a.m. for...
DALE COUNTY, AL
wtvy.com

Barbour County @ Daleville | 2022 Week 5

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Catch the highlights of this 2022 Week 5 matchup, as Barbour County takes on Daleville. Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.
DALEVILLE, AL
wtvy.com

Geneva County @ Geneva | 2022 Week 5

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Catch the highlights of this 2022 Week 5 matchup, as Geneva County takes on Geneva. Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.
GENEVA COUNTY, AL
wtvy.com

Baker @ Dothan (WTVY.com/MeTV GAME OF THE WEEK) | 2022 Week 5

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Catch the highlights of WTVY.com and MeTV’s 2022 Week 5 Game of the Week, as Baker takes on Dothan. Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.
DOTHAN, AL
wtvy.com

Dothan welcomes sweet new ATM

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Dothan has a sweet new ATM in town. Desserts by Jolando on Main Street is home to one of the only cake ATMs in the south. The new contraption holds sweet treats that you can get with just the push of a button. Teacher Jolando Butler...
DOTHAN, AL
wtvy.com

Ashford @ Slocomb | 2022 Week 5

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Catch the highlights of this 2022 Week 5 matchup, as Ashford takes on Slocomb. Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.
SLOCOMB, AL
wtvy.com

Slocomb man ejected during wreck dies

GENEVA COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) -A Slocomb man died early Saturday when the pickup truck he drove ran off a Geneva County roadway and overturned. Alabama State Troopers identified the victim as 21-year-old Brenton M. Stanley, who they say was not wearing a seat belt. Stanley was ejected and pronounced dead...
SLOCOMB, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy