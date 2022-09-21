Read full article on original website
Lowndes Academy @ Abbeville Christian Academy | 2022 Week 5
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Catch the highlights of this 2022 Week 5 matchup, as Lowndes Academy takes on Abbeville Christian Academy.
Newton Elementary sees improved reading scores
NEWTON, Ala. (WTVY) - One Wiregrass school is working to put reading skills at the forefront of education. Newton Elementary School was recently named a National Blue Ribbon School of Excellence. That award is based off of their student's test scores and they believe encouraging reading was a huge part...
Dothan hospital claims it is losing millions
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -Southeast Health will receive over two million additional taxpayer dollars annually after Houston County commissioners, without choice, approve a property tax increase for that Dothan hospital. "We are right now projecting a $10 million operating loss for this fiscal year that ends at the end of this...
Friends of the Library in need of book donations for fundraiser
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Friends of the Dothan Library are in the midst of preparing for their big fall book sale. Through that preparation, they are asking for the community's help with donations. They are looking for gently used book donations of all kinds. That includes adult, children, hard...
WATCH: Dothan welcomes Baker to Rip-Hewes for Homecoming
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - As homecoming festivities are celebrated at Rip-Hewes Stadium tonight, a big 7A non-region clash will be happening in Week 5 of the 2022 season on the gridiron as the Dothan Wolves battle the Baker Hornets. The Wolves and Hornets will be meeting for the first time...
FNF Live Game of the Week - Dothan vs. Baker
Play of the Night: Pike County plays to the whistle!. Houston Academy takes home this week's Team of the Night.
Property taxes increasing to assist Southeast Health
Our top story this hour a woman is suing McDonald's—accusing the Dothan restaurant of serving her chemicals instead of the coffee she ordered. News 4's Ken Curtis digging into this multimillion dollar lawsuit and talking to the attorney who filed it. It is our virtual 5k your...
Providence Christian @ Elba (FNF GAME OF THE NIGHT) | 2022 Week 5
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Catch the highlights of FNF's 2022 Week 5 Game of the Night, as Providence Christian takes on Elba.
Wiregrass non-profit holds yard sale fundraiser to benefit foster kids and families
HEADLAND, Ala. (WTVY) - Fostering Hope is a non-profit organization based out of Headland. Their mission is to provide support for foster families by offering a closet full of free supplies. Those supplies include clothes, shoes, school supplies, cribs, strollers, diapers, and more. They provide their services for free, so...
Saint James @ Charles Henderson | 2022 Week 5
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Catch the highlights of this 2022 Week 5 matchup, as Saint James takes on Charles Henderson.
Houston Academy @ Abbeville | 2022 Week 5
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Catch the highlights of this 2022 Week 5 matchup, as Houston Academy takes on Abbeville.
Week 4 FNF Player of the Week: Dothan RB Raymon Blackmon
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Our Week 4 Friday Night Football Player of the Week is Dothan running back Raymon Blackmon. Blackmon rushed for over 230 yards and scored four touchdowns in Dothan's win over Smiths Station.
Pike County @ Headland | 2022 Week 5
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Catch the highlights of this 2022 Week 5 matchup, as Pike County takes on Headland.
Ozark Dale County Library’s new location opening in October
OZARK, Ala. (WTVY) - After months of renovations, moving, and setting up at their new location, the Ozark Dale County Library have announced the date for their official grand opening. In a PSA release from the library, they locked in a date of Thursday, October 27 at 10 a.m. for...
Barbour County @ Daleville | 2022 Week 5
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Catch the highlights of this 2022 Week 5 matchup, as Barbour County takes on Daleville.
Geneva County @ Geneva | 2022 Week 5
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Catch the highlights of this 2022 Week 5 matchup, as Geneva County takes on Geneva.
Baker @ Dothan (WTVY.com/MeTV GAME OF THE WEEK) | 2022 Week 5
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Catch the highlights of WTVY.com and MeTV's 2022 Week 5 Game of the Week, as Baker takes on Dothan.
Dothan welcomes sweet new ATM
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Dothan has a sweet new ATM in town. Desserts by Jolando on Main Street is home to one of the only cake ATMs in the south. The new contraption holds sweet treats that you can get with just the push of a button. Teacher Jolando Butler...
Ashford @ Slocomb | 2022 Week 5
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Catch the highlights of this 2022 Week 5 matchup, as Ashford takes on Slocomb.
Slocomb man ejected during wreck dies
GENEVA COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) -A Slocomb man died early Saturday when the pickup truck he drove ran off a Geneva County roadway and overturned. Alabama State Troopers identified the victim as 21-year-old Brenton M. Stanley, who they say was not wearing a seat belt. Stanley was ejected and pronounced dead...
