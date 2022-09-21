Read full article on original website
Sierra Arts Foundation hosts art sale this weekend
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -The Sierra Arts Foundation hosts it’s last Art Market at West Street Plaza this year to celebrate, create, and purchase some art! There will be local art and live music from Reno’s own, Colin Ross Music!. Bring your friends and family and come out and...
BAC Extends Rock & Roll Pinball Exhibit
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - The Brewery Arts Center has expanded the hours of the traveling Rock & Roll Hall of Fame pinball exhibit. That’s not all. It looks like it will be in Carson City for several months longer than expected. Mikey Wiencek visited KOLO 8 News Now to talk about what people can expect at the interactive exhibition that features more than just games.
Final “Music at the Marina” of the season
SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - Get your lawn chairs ready for another fun night out at the marina. The City of Sparks will host its final Music at the Marina event of the summer season. It takes place on Thursday, September 22, 2022 from 5 p.m. - 8 p.m. at the Sparks Marina. Julie Duewel with the City of Sparks visited KOLO 8 to talk about the fun activities and opportunities available at the event.
Sierra Arts Foundation
Participants and candy donations are needed for the 5th annual Dayton Library Trunk or Treat event. Truckee’s Helen Mino Faukner now holds the Fastest Known Time on multiple mountain runs in California. Monster Jam 2022. Updated: 6 hours ago. Monster Jam returns to Northern Nevada. Friday AM Weather. Updated:...
Street Vibrations return to Northern Nevada
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Street Vibrations returns to Northern Nevada Thursday. The free event is happening at The Sands Regency in Reno, as well as in Virginia City and Carson City. There’ll be several different events, including slow bike races, tattoo and beard competitions, and poker runs. Music will also...
Abduction Survivor Jaycee Dugard appears at Sonoma Speaker Series
Jaycee Dugard, an abduction survivor who endured 18 years of captivity in the Bay Area, will be the next featured speaker for the Sonoma Speaker Series on Monday, October 3. Dugard was just 11 years old when she was kidnapped in South Lake Tahoe while walking to her school bus-stop. For the next 18 years, she was held captive in a backyard shed by convicted sex offender, Phillip Garrido, and his wife, Nancy. During that time, she gave birth to two daughters, fathered by her captor.
Hot air balloons grace the Reno skies in yearly tradition
It’s a yearly tradition: Reno residents wake up bright and early in September, right as the weather starts to cool, and head up to Rancho San Rafael Regional Park, where hundreds of hot air balloons ascend above the city. As the brightly colored balloons filled the morning sky, spectators...
Food Bank of Northern Nevada hosting competition food drive
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Food Bank of Northern Nevada is holding a community food drive Friday, which will pit two businesses against one another. The drive, which coincides with Hunger Action Day, will be held at the Scheels at Legends Mall and Dick’s Sporting Goods and Meadowood Mall.
Willow Springs Center Unveils New Program For Teen Mental Health
The Willow Springs Center held a ribbon cutting ceremony to unveil their new intensive outpatient and partial hospitalization programs. The IOP and PHP Services are a continuation of the Dialectical Behavior Therapy modality Willow Springs provides for ages 12-17.
Liberty Dental offering free care at Adult Dental Days
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — LIBERTY Dental Plan of Nevada (LIBERTY), in partnership with Community Health Alliance, is hosting two Adult Dental Days to address gaps in oral health coverage in the community after the first was completely full. These free events will offer services including on-site dental screenings, fluoride varnish applications and select emergency services.
Monster Jam returns to Northern Nevada
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Starting today, Monster Jam is back at the Reno-Sparks Livestock Events Center. The crew is celebrating its 30th anniversary this year, Monster Jam features world-class athletes locked in intense competitions of speed and skill. Nevada motorsports fans will witness rivalries, stunts, and battles for the Event...
NV Energy is inviting the public to test drive an electric car this weekend
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - NV Energy is partnering with Nevada Franchised Auto Dealers Association to offer local residents the chance to test drive an electric car this weekend. The event will be on Sept. 24 from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at Mira Loma Park. The free event will give the public the chance to drive the car, learn about charging, and get information about future plans for public charging across Nevada.
Illegal fireworks started Stead brush fire
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -The Reno Fire Department said a 1-acre North Valleys brush fire Saturday was started by illegal fireworks. It happened about 3:45 p.m. in the area of Indigo Court and Peppermint Drive between Silver Lake Road and U.S. 395 in the Stead area. The fire department quickly extinguished...
Truckee runner sets record on Mt. Whitney
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Truckee’s Helen Mino Faukner now holds the Fastest Known Time on multiple mountain runs in California, including Mt. Whitney, the tallest mountain in the continental United States. “It feels really good,” said Mino Faukner. “Everyone was so nice on the way up and super encouraging.”...
Documentary on 1982 Alpine Meadows avalanche coming to Sparks, Carson City
A new documentary looking back at the 1982 Alpine Meadows avalanche that killed seven people is showing Thursday night in Sparks and Carson City. An early screening of "BURIED" will show at 7 p.m. and 10 p.m. Thursday at Galaxy Theaters’ Sparks and Carson City locations. It will continue showing at the theaters through Sept. 29. ...
Legends Bay Casino expects to draw customers from outside Sparks and Reno
In the week before it opened, operators of the Legends Bay Casino in Sparks had to turn potential customers away because the $120 million property wasn’t open. Olympia Gaming Regional President Court Cardinal understood the confusion. The construction fencing at Legends Bay has disappeared and The Outlets at Legends,...
Reno family shares child’s cancer journey to raise more awareness
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - September is Childhood Cancer Awareness Month. The average age of a child diagnosed with cancer is eight years old, according to the American Childhood Cancer Organization (ACCO). The goal of this month is to help raise funds for research and treatment. Getting a cancer diagnosis is...
Music, Magic, and Memories in Fallon
Fate and family can be curious things. Often intertwined, they can take us down paths we never imagined – or even better, down those paved with dreams born in childhood. Down dirt roads and long lonely highways, magic can spring out of the most unlikely places. Even out of the small crossroads town of Pahrump, Nevada.
Firefighter assistance grant given to North Lake Tahoe Fire District
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The North Lake Tahoe Fire Protection District has been awarded as the administrative agency for a federal grant of more than $1.7 million. The grant will be given to replace self-contained breathing apparatuses across several departments. The money is dispersed through the Department of Homeland Security’s Assistance to Firefighters Grant program.
