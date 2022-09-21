Read full article on original website
Richard Jefferson strongly suggests Ime Udoka’s relationship with Celtics staff member was anything but consensual
Former Cleveland Cavaliers forward Richard Jefferson commented in a series of tweets on the likely suspension of Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka for a relationship with a female team staffer. Jefferson’s confusion on the suspension is because the expected length will be a full year when the final decision...
TMZ.com
Ime Udoka Affair Was with Team Travel Planner, Organized Nia Long's Travel Too
The Celtics employee with whom Ime Udoka had an affair helped make all his travel arrangements ... and that job sometimes included organizing travel for his fiancee, Nia Long. Sources connected to the couple and the NBA franchise tell TMZ ... one of the staffer's duties included planning Udoka's team-related travel, and we're told she was also involved in booking travel for Nia to come to Boston or to road games.
Yardbarker
Jae Crowder Confirms His Departure From Phoenix Suns In Shocking Post
Whenever anyone talks about the Phoenix Suns, it is the superstars Devin Booker and Chris Paul who often stand out. But the Suns are much more than just Booker and CP3. Boasting some of the best role players, the Suns are a very balanced side. Among one of the most important role players on the team is Jae Crowder.
saturdaytradition.com
Trev Alberts weighs in on reports and rumors surrounding Nebraska's coaching vacancy
Trev Alberts is heading into a crucial head coaching search for Nebraska. After firing Scott Frost following an abysmal start to the 2022 season, the coaching carousel and rumor mill surrounding the Huskers has already been fired up. Some of those reports and rumors have included Urban Meyer, Kansas head...
saturdaytradition.com
Julian Fleming breaks ankles, finishes Ohio State drive with hard-fought TD
No. 3 Ohio State continues to impress with its loaded receiver corp as junior wide receiver Julian Fleming made two stellar plays. On 3rd-and-4, Fleming caught a short pass from quarterback C.J Stroud as he ran for a big gain of 31 yards and made two defenders miss. Three plays later, Fleming ran a solid post-route where he slipped in between two defenders of Wisconsin to catch a 12-yard touchdown.
saturdaytradition.com
Ohio State offensive linemen show off custom black suits to be debuted in Week 4
Ohio State’s offensive linemen have some new threads, and the big guys up front will be showing off those threads prior to the Week 4 blackout against Wisconsin. Thursday evening, Pursuit clothing brand put out a video of 18 Buckeye linemen donning brand new customized black suits. Per the release, the linemen will be donning the Pursuit suits, black shoes and more details for their outfits heading to the stadium.
saturdaytradition.com
Michigan approves request to name Michigan Stadium tunnel after Lloyd Carr
Michigan football will be running through Lloyd Carr tunnel ahead of football games in the near future. The Wolverines announced Thursday that the Stadium tunnel would be named after the legendary football coach. The tunnel will be dedicated on Oct. 15, 2022. Lloyd Carr was one of the great coaches...
saturdaytradition.com
Controversy in Ann Arbor? Michigan awarded INT on questionable call vs. Maryland
Michigan and Maryland are engaged in a nice battle to open B1G play in the Big House. That game has been back-and-forth in the first half, and Michigan came up with a key turnover in the second quarter. With the Terrapins up by a score of 13-10 and driving against...
saturdaytradition.com
Nebraska contract for interim coach Mickey Jospeh revealed
Mickey Joseph became Nebraska’s interim head coach earlier this month after the Husker’s Week 2 loss to Georgia Southern. On Friday, Joseph’s interim coaching contract was revealed. Joseph is picking up a monthly stipend of $33,350 for additional duties in addition to his salary as an assistant...
Yardbarker
The reason Jazz didn’t get a 1st-round pick in Bojan Bogdanovic trade
The Detroit Pistons pretty much came out of nowhere to swoop in on Bojan Bogdanovic from the Utah Jazz. The sharp-shooting veteran was heavily linked to the Los Angeles Lakers before the Pistons trade went down, and in the end, the Jazz settled for Kelly Olynyk and Saben Lee in exchange for Bogdanovic.
saturdaytradition.com
Billy Napier, Florida head coach, restrained by multiple assistants during game vs. Tennessee
It’s an electric atmosphere in Knoxville as the No. 11 Vols take on the No. 20 Gators on Saturday. Tennessee led Florida 17-14 at the half, thanks to a long touchdown drive that ended with a Hendon Hooker scoring pass with 7 seconds remaining. The Gators are attempting to...
Paige Spiranac Rooting Against 1 College Football Team Today
Earlier this week, Paige Spiranac made headlines when she made a few college football picks. On Friday morning, she posted a video revealing the two reasons people follow her on social media: her picks and her personality. "There’s two big reasons you follow me…my picks and my personality," she said in the caption of a video on Twitter.
saturdaytradition.com
Michigan State defense shredded by fans, media for second straight week due to disastrous start
Mel Tucker may be dealing with the effects of some roster turnover this season. His team is struggling once again, but this time it’s at home. Minnesota led the game 14-0 after the first quarter, and it was much more of the same in the second. Michigan State is coming off of a devastating loss on the road to Washington.
saturdaytradition.com
Ohio State assistant Perry Eliano delivers in pre-game with fiery speech to Buckeye faithful
Ohio State faces off against Wisconsin in a much-anticipated matchup on Saturday. The week leading up to the game has been a tit-for-tat of hype videos and heated exchanges between Buckeyes and Badgers on social media. Fans and players weren’t the only ones fired up. Ohio State assistant Perry Eliano...
saturdaytradition.com
Ryan Day says 'nobody expected' freshman RB TC Caffey to score long touchdown versus Toledo
Ryan Day described how Ohio State reacted to the unexpected touchdown run from freshman running back TC Caffey. In the 4th quarter, the game was already in Ohio State’s control and Caffey put the final touches on a blowout win over Toledo. It was an unbelievable play because it was expected to be stopped at the line of scrimmage.
saturdaytradition.com
Joel Klatt details 'prove it' game against Wisconsin for Ohio State in Week 4
Joel Klatt is very excited to see how Ohio State does against Wisconsin in its B1G opener. He spoke about the game on his podcast ‘The Joel Klatt Show: A College Football Podcast’. Klatt thinks that this will be a good test for the Ohio State offense, as...
saturdaytradition.com
Michigan releases appropriately themed hype video surrounding Blake Corum
Running back Blake Corum was featured in ‘corn kid’ themed video showing many of his highlights. The Michigan football Twitter account posted the video Thursday. Corum has been a solid spark in Michigan’s offense through 3 games. The 5-foot-8, 210-pound back has rushed for 235 yards on 34 attempts (6.9 average) and 7 touchdowns against subpar competition. His latest game against UConn saw him account for 71 yards on just 12 attempts and 5 scores in a 59-0 blowout victory.
saturdaytradition.com
Terrapin mascot Testudo gets drilled during Maryland's visit to the Big House
There were battlefield casualties in the war that was the Maryland vs Michigan game on Saturday. In the end, the Wolverines quite literally took down the Terrapins, including Maryland mascot Testudo. Apparently, the sideline isn’t a safe place for a Terrapin to be, and neither was the field on Saturday....
saturdaytradition.com
Mel Tucker acknowledges boos from Michigan State's home loss to Minnesota
Michigan State head coach Mel Tucker and his Spartans had a terrible game in the 34-7 home loss to Minnesota as the home crowd booed the team. Tucker is not worried about the discouraging reactions from the home crowd of Michigan State as he assures fans the team will get better.
saturdaytradition.com
JJ McCarthy taking 'full responsibility' for mishaps against Maryland
J.J. McCarthy knows that some of his throws weren’t his best in the Maryland game. He’s willing to take the blame for them per Alejandro Zúñiga of 247Sports. McCarthy finished the game with 220 yards passing and 2 touchdowns. There were some moments, especially in the first half, where the Michigan offense did not look its best. Michigan went into halftime only up 17-13, thanks to a Blake Corum score late in the 2nd quarter.
