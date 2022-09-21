ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

TMZ.com

Ime Udoka Affair Was with Team Travel Planner, Organized Nia Long's Travel Too

The Celtics employee with whom Ime Udoka had an affair helped make all his travel arrangements ... and that job sometimes included organizing travel for his fiancee, Nia Long. Sources connected to the couple and the NBA franchise tell TMZ ... one of the staffer's duties included planning Udoka's team-related travel, and we're told she was also involved in booking travel for Nia to come to Boston or to road games.
Yardbarker

Jae Crowder Confirms His Departure From Phoenix Suns In Shocking Post

Whenever anyone talks about the Phoenix Suns, it is the superstars Devin Booker and Chris Paul who often stand out. But the Suns are much more than just Booker and CP3. Boasting some of the best role players, the Suns are a very balanced side. Among one of the most important role players on the team is Jae Crowder.
saturdaytradition.com

Julian Fleming breaks ankles, finishes Ohio State drive with hard-fought TD

No. 3 Ohio State continues to impress with its loaded receiver corp as junior wide receiver Julian Fleming made two stellar plays. On 3rd-and-4, Fleming caught a short pass from quarterback C.J Stroud as he ran for a big gain of 31 yards and made two defenders miss. Three plays later, Fleming ran a solid post-route where he slipped in between two defenders of Wisconsin to catch a 12-yard touchdown.
saturdaytradition.com

Ohio State offensive linemen show off custom black suits to be debuted in Week 4

Ohio State’s offensive linemen have some new threads, and the big guys up front will be showing off those threads prior to the Week 4 blackout against Wisconsin. Thursday evening, Pursuit clothing brand put out a video of 18 Buckeye linemen donning brand new customized black suits. Per the release, the linemen will be donning the Pursuit suits, black shoes and more details for their outfits heading to the stadium.
saturdaytradition.com

Michigan approves request to name Michigan Stadium tunnel after Lloyd Carr

Michigan football will be running through Lloyd Carr tunnel ahead of football games in the near future. The Wolverines announced Thursday that the Stadium tunnel would be named after the legendary football coach. The tunnel will be dedicated on Oct. 15, 2022. Lloyd Carr was one of the great coaches...
saturdaytradition.com

Nebraska contract for interim coach Mickey Jospeh revealed

Mickey Joseph became Nebraska’s interim head coach earlier this month after the Husker’s Week 2 loss to Georgia Southern. On Friday, Joseph’s interim coaching contract was revealed. Joseph is picking up a monthly stipend of $33,350 for additional duties in addition to his salary as an assistant...
The Spun

Paige Spiranac Rooting Against 1 College Football Team Today

Earlier this week, Paige Spiranac made headlines when she made a few college football picks. On Friday morning, she posted a video revealing the two reasons people follow her on social media: her picks and her personality. "There’s two big reasons you follow me…my picks and my personality," she said in the caption of a video on Twitter.
saturdaytradition.com

Michigan releases appropriately themed hype video surrounding Blake Corum

Running back Blake Corum was featured in ‘corn kid’ themed video showing many of his highlights. The Michigan football Twitter account posted the video Thursday. Corum has been a solid spark in Michigan’s offense through 3 games. The 5-foot-8, 210-pound back has rushed for 235 yards on 34 attempts (6.9 average) and 7 touchdowns against subpar competition. His latest game against UConn saw him account for 71 yards on just 12 attempts and 5 scores in a 59-0 blowout victory.
saturdaytradition.com

JJ McCarthy taking 'full responsibility' for mishaps against Maryland

J.J. McCarthy knows that some of his throws weren’t his best in the Maryland game. He’s willing to take the blame for them per Alejandro Zúñiga of 247Sports. McCarthy finished the game with 220 yards passing and 2 touchdowns. There were some moments, especially in the first half, where the Michigan offense did not look its best. Michigan went into halftime only up 17-13, thanks to a Blake Corum score late in the 2nd quarter.
