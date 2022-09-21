Read full article on original website
This Flea Market Has the Largest Outdoor Yard and Garage Sale in OhioTravel MavenColumbus, OH
Football: No. 3 Ohio State leads wire-to-wire, defeats Wisconsin 52-21The LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Smith-Njigba unavailable, 10 Buckeyes listed on status report ahead of Wisconsin matchupThe LanternColumbus, OH
Writers’ Block poetry open mic at Kafe Kerouac to end in December, participants speak on its impactThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Soccer: Buckeyes play to scoreless draw at Michigan, shut out for third time in five gamesThe LanternAnn Arbor, MI
saturdaytradition.com
Marvin Harrison Jr.'s accessories are a topic of conversation during Ohio State's blackout
Marvin Harrison Jr. lets his game do most of the talking, but in the blackout game vs. Wisconsin, some of his accessories have the sports world talking. Early in the game against the Badgers, the broadcast booth of Kirk Herbstreit and Chris Fowler noted something strange about Harrison’s wardrobe. Harrison was rocking an Apple Watch while in competition, something you do not traditionally see on a football player during the game.
saturdaytradition.com
Clay Cundiff, Wisconsin TE, carted off following apparent serious injury vs. Ohio State
Wisconsin junior tight end Clay Cundiff had a scary moment as he went down with a scary leg injury in the Week 4 game against Ohio State. As Cundiff was being carted away, he appeared to mouth the words “it snapped.”. Cundiff went down after a hit to the...
saturdaytradition.com
Joel Klatt details 'prove it' game against Wisconsin for Ohio State in Week 4
Joel Klatt is very excited to see how Ohio State does against Wisconsin in its B1G opener. He spoke about the game on his podcast ‘The Joel Klatt Show: A College Football Podcast’. Klatt thinks that this will be a good test for the Ohio State offense, as...
saturdaytradition.com
Ryan Day praises freshman Sonny Styles' play on special teams
Ryan Day is high on highly-touted freshman Sonny Styles. The Buckeye head coach made his comments known on the 6-foot-4, 222-pound safety. Styles, out of Pickerington Central (OH), reclassified as a 5-star recruit in Ohio State’s 2022 recruiting class. Moreover, he was the 27th ranked player in his class by 247 Sports and the 2nd-best safety. He recorded 55 tackles and 2 interceptions for Pickerington Central in 2021. He added 4 picks as a sophomore to go along with 33 tackles in 7 contests. Styles enrolled at Ohio State back on June 1st.
saturdaytradition.com
Ryan Day says 'nobody expected' freshman RB TC Caffey to score long touchdown versus Toledo
Ryan Day described how Ohio State reacted to the unexpected touchdown run from freshman running back TC Caffey. In the 4th quarter, the game was already in Ohio State’s control and Caffey put the final touches on a blowout win over Toledo. It was an unbelievable play because it was expected to be stopped at the line of scrimmage.
saturdaytradition.com
Ohio State offensive linemen show off custom black suits to be debuted in Week 4
Ohio State’s offensive linemen have some new threads, and the big guys up front will be showing off those threads prior to the Week 4 blackout against Wisconsin. Thursday evening, Pursuit clothing brand put out a video of 18 Buckeye linemen donning brand new customized black suits. Per the release, the linemen will be donning the Pursuit suits, black shoes and more details for their outfits heading to the stadium.
saturdaytradition.com
CJ Stroud seen signing autographs, talking with service members following Buckeyes practice
Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud is a favorite among voters to win the 2022 Heisman Trophy. He’s also a favorite among fans for being one of the more likable players in college football. Following Wednesday’s practice, Stroud was seen signing autographs and taking pictures with members of the military...
