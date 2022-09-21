ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

saturdaytradition.com

Julian Fleming breaks ankles, finishes Ohio State drive with hard-fought TD

No. 3 Ohio State continues to impress with its loaded receiver corp as junior wide receiver Julian Fleming made two stellar plays. On 3rd-and-4, Fleming caught a short pass from quarterback C.J Stroud as he ran for a big gain of 31 yards and made two defenders miss. Three plays later, Fleming ran a solid post-route where he slipped in between two defenders of Wisconsin to catch a 12-yard touchdown.
saturdaytradition.com

Ohio State blackout: Team entrance, fan atmosphere have been absolutely electric for Wisconsin showdown

No. 3 Ohio State not only opened B1G play of the 2022 season versus Wisconsin, but it was the Blackout game for the Buckeyes. The players, coaches, and fans of Ohio State came out in all-black as it showcased a marvelous display of apparel. From the warmups, team entrance and the reactions from the fans, the atmosphere has been electric for the home crowd.
saturdaytradition.com

Marvin Harrison Jr.'s accessories are a topic of conversation during Ohio State's blackout

Marvin Harrison Jr. lets his game do most of the talking, but in the blackout game vs. Wisconsin, some of his accessories have the sports world talking. Early in the game against the Badgers, the broadcast booth of Kirk Herbstreit and Chris Fowler noted something strange about Harrison’s wardrobe. Harrison was rocking an Apple Watch while in competition, something you do not traditionally see on a football player during the game.
saturdaytradition.com

Ryan Day praises freshman Sonny Styles' play on special teams

Ryan Day is high on highly-touted freshman Sonny Styles. The Buckeye head coach made his comments known on the 6-foot-4, 222-pound safety. Styles, out of Pickerington Central (OH), reclassified as a 5-star recruit in Ohio State’s 2022 recruiting class. Moreover, he was the 27th ranked player in his class by 247 Sports and the 2nd-best safety. He recorded 55 tackles and 2 interceptions for Pickerington Central in 2021. He added 4 picks as a sophomore to go along with 33 tackles in 7 contests. Styles enrolled at Ohio State back on June 1st.
saturdaytradition.com

Ohio State offensive linemen show off custom black suits to be debuted in Week 4

Ohio State’s offensive linemen have some new threads, and the big guys up front will be showing off those threads prior to the Week 4 blackout against Wisconsin. Thursday evening, Pursuit clothing brand put out a video of 18 Buckeye linemen donning brand new customized black suits. Per the release, the linemen will be donning the Pursuit suits, black shoes and more details for their outfits heading to the stadium.
