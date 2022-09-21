Read full article on original website
Georgia football: Everything Kirby Smart said after Saturday's victory over Kent State
Saturday's game against Kent State wasn’t Georgia’s best performance of the season, but the Bulldogs made enough plays to avoid potential disaster. The No. 1 Bulldogs overcame an uncharacteristic three-turnover performance by relying on big plays from tight end Brock Bowers and leaning on a bend-but-don’t-break defensive effort on its way to a 39-22 win. Saturday’s victory stood as a so-so showing all around for Georgia, which had its share of miscues and had to settle for three field goals but still generated enough offense to keep Kent State in check in the second half.
Snap Judgments: Georgia football gets a wake-up call in another home victory
The Georgia Bulldogs returned to Sanford Stadium on Saturday for a showdown with MAC foe Kent State before the Bulldogs dive fully into SEC play. It wasn’t always pretty, but the Bulldogs ultimately did enough to get by with a 39-22 victory. Saturday’s performance is sure to be one...
NC State vs. Clemson game time, TV info set
NC State is 4-0 coming out of September. Clemson is 4-0 and 2-0 in the ACC coming out of September. As a result, the two will play on the brightest lights in all of college football -- the 7:30 p.m. kickoff slot on ABC. The two teams will matchup in...
Dabo Swinney discusses Clemson's 51-45 double overtime win over Wake Forest
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Following No. 5 Clemson's 51-45 double overtime win over No. 21 Wake Forest on Saturday, head coach Dabo Swinney met the media. The primary takeaways are below. — Opening comments:. "You hate for anyone to lose that game. It was an awesome college football game. "It's...
Georgia football: Champ Bailey explains how Kirby Smart ‘was built for this’
Twenty-six years ago, Kirby Smart and Champ Bailey were teammates and part of Georgia’s secondary. Bailey went on to NFL stardom after leaving Athens while Smart eventually turned to coaching. Looking back now, Bailey explained it was obvious back then that Smart was destined to pick up a headset.
