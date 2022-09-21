ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego County, CA

chulavistatoday.com

Free San Diego County Sheriff's Department program lets elderly, disabled and shut-in residents to know they are never alone

The San Diego County Sheriff’s Department offers a free service program for elderly community members within the jurisdiction with its “You Are Not Alone” program. The program offers peace of mind and a sense of security for those who enjoy their independence but have no friends or family to check on them regularly. People in the YANA program can take care of their day-to-day needs, but recognize that a medical crisis could render them helpless.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
sanelijolife.com

The Questhaven Project consists of 76 single-family residential homes near San Elijo Hills

The Project includes a Tentative Map (PDS2020-TM-5643), a Site Plan (PDS2022-STP-22-018), and an Administrative Permit (PDS2020-AD-20-011). The Questhaven Project (Project) consists of a Tentative Map, Site Plan, Density Bonus Permit, and an Administrative Permit on approximately 89.23 acres (Figure 4). The Project consists of 76 single-family residential homes on 18.27 acres, recreation uses on 0.31 acres, and water quality detention basins on 2.4 acres. The Project also includes open space on approximately 63.9 acres that would provide for biological open space and fuel-modification zones. The Project is designed to cluster development in the northern portion of the Project site in order to allow for the development of residential uses while providing biological open space in the southern portion of the site. The Project also includes 0.09-acre of off-site clearing within an existing right-of-way. The Project proposes seven affordable housing units as part of the Density Bonus application. The Project density is consistent with the General Plan Designations of the property by calculating density on the property in accordance with the Density Bonus Program defined by State law and the County Zoning Ordinance (Figure 3). Zoning Use Regulations for the site is Rural Residential (RR) and Open Space (S80). The General Plan Designations for the Site are Semi-Rural (SR-1 and SR-10) and the General Plan Regional Categories for the site are Semi-Rural and No Jurisdiction. The Project is located in unincorporated San Diego County within the San Dieguito Community Plan Area on approximately 89.23 acres, immediately south and west of the City of San Marcos and east of the City of Carlsbad (Figures 1 and 2). Interstate 5 (I-5) is located approximately 5.3 miles west of the Project site. Specifically, the Project site is located south of San Elijo Road and east of Denning Drive. Access to the site would be from San Elijo Road to the north.
SAN MARCOS, CA
spectrumnews1.com

The slavery case in San Diego County riveted the nation

Seventy-five years ago, in the summer of 1947, slavery was remembered vaguely as a Southern thing, vanquished by the Civil War nearly a century earlier and buried in the dust of Dixie. Then Alfred and Elizabeth Ingalls got arrested in Coronado. Click the arrow above to watch the full segment.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
coolsandiegosights.com

Trolley Dances returns to San Diego!

The San Diego Dance Theater’s 24th Annual Trolley Dances are being held this year near several trolley Blue Line stations, in and around UC San Diego. Five dances are included in this extremely unique event. Mobile groups gather to watch a dance, then ride the trolley to view performances at other locations!
SAN DIEGO, CA
NBC San Diego

Hot Weather Rolling Through San Diego County

Although summer's officially over, a flashback to the all-too-recent dog days is in store for the San Diego area, starting this weekend. A high-pressure canopy over the region will deliver toasty temperatures through the beginning or middle of next week, with the highest heat expected Monday and Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
seniorshousingbusiness.com

KeyBank Provides $49.3M Construction Loan for Affordable Seniors Housing Property in San Ysidro, California

SAN YSIDRO, Calif. — KeyBank Community Development Lending and Investment has provided $49.3 million in construction financing to 4132 Beyer L.P., a collaboration between nonprofit affordable housing Metropolitan Area Committee on Anti-Poverty of San Diego County and Riverside-based Kingdom Development. The partnership will use the funds to develop Ventana al Sur, an affordable seniors housing community in San Ysidro, just across the Mexican border from Tijuana.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
KPBS

Roundtable: The current state of homelessness in San Diego

San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria has made homelessness his top priority but despite the city’s efforts, the downtown homeless population reached a new high in August. KPBS Roundtable host Matt Hoffman hosts a discussion on the state of homelessness in San Diego, as the city opens new shelters and continues its policy of “progressive enforcement.”
SAN DIEGO, CA
eccalifornian.com

La Mesa park plans in play

The city of La Mesa held a fourth community input meeting for the future park at Waite Drive on Sept. 14 during which Schmidt Design Group principal and landscape architect Glen Schmidt unveiled a design intended to feature a “native and natural” approach. So far, the city has...
LA MESA, CA
northcountydailystar.com

Free Trees in Escondido Pick your Tree

Last weekend, Urban Corps of San Diego canvassed neighborhoods in Escondido letting residents know about the City’s Free Tree Program. Councilmember Martinez joined their efforts in distributing materials. The free tree program provides a tree to residents if they qualify, at no cost. Urban Corps is partnering with the...
ESCONDIDO, CA

