chulavistatoday.com
Free San Diego County Sheriff's Department program lets elderly, disabled and shut-in residents to know they are never alone
The San Diego County Sheriff’s Department offers a free service program for elderly community members within the jurisdiction with its “You Are Not Alone” program. The program offers peace of mind and a sense of security for those who enjoy their independence but have no friends or family to check on them regularly. People in the YANA program can take care of their day-to-day needs, but recognize that a medical crisis could render them helpless.
Nearly half of county hotel vouchers used in El Cajon, mayor wants change
"Shouldn't everybody be part of this program? Shouldn't Solana Beach, Encinitas and other municipalities?," asks Mayor Bill Wells. He states 45 percent of the program is being carried out in his city.
'Shop and Dine La Mesa' event puts small businesses on display
The La Mesa Chamber of Commerce is promoting small businesses with a fun event they held on Saturday.
NBC San Diego
From Pumpkin Patches to Beer Gardens, These San Diego Events Will Get You in the Fall Spirit
It can be hard to get into the fall spirit when we live in a climate that feels like it's summer nearly year-round (I mean, who's complaining). But if you really want to embrace the changing season in San Diego County this year, this roundup will help. From fun-for-the-whole-family activities...
SheKnows
Sandra Bullock Unloads $6 Million San Diego County Ranch With a Chicken Coop & a Citrus Grove
Sandra Bullock has been making all sorts of moves with her large real estate portfolio over the last year. She got rid of her coveted Sierra Towers condo while making one of her Malibu beach houses available to rent. Now, she’s listing her Valley Center, California ranch in San Diego County for $6 million.
sanelijolife.com
The Questhaven Project consists of 76 single-family residential homes near San Elijo Hills
The Project includes a Tentative Map (PDS2020-TM-5643), a Site Plan (PDS2022-STP-22-018), and an Administrative Permit (PDS2020-AD-20-011). The Questhaven Project (Project) consists of a Tentative Map, Site Plan, Density Bonus Permit, and an Administrative Permit on approximately 89.23 acres (Figure 4). The Project consists of 76 single-family residential homes on 18.27 acres, recreation uses on 0.31 acres, and water quality detention basins on 2.4 acres. The Project also includes open space on approximately 63.9 acres that would provide for biological open space and fuel-modification zones. The Project is designed to cluster development in the northern portion of the Project site in order to allow for the development of residential uses while providing biological open space in the southern portion of the site. The Project also includes 0.09-acre of off-site clearing within an existing right-of-way. The Project proposes seven affordable housing units as part of the Density Bonus application. The Project density is consistent with the General Plan Designations of the property by calculating density on the property in accordance with the Density Bonus Program defined by State law and the County Zoning Ordinance (Figure 3). Zoning Use Regulations for the site is Rural Residential (RR) and Open Space (S80). The General Plan Designations for the Site are Semi-Rural (SR-1 and SR-10) and the General Plan Regional Categories for the site are Semi-Rural and No Jurisdiction. The Project is located in unincorporated San Diego County within the San Dieguito Community Plan Area on approximately 89.23 acres, immediately south and west of the City of San Marcos and east of the City of Carlsbad (Figures 1 and 2). Interstate 5 (I-5) is located approximately 5.3 miles west of the Project site. Specifically, the Project site is located south of San Elijo Road and east of Denning Drive. Access to the site would be from San Elijo Road to the north.
spectrumnews1.com
The slavery case in San Diego County riveted the nation
Seventy-five years ago, in the summer of 1947, slavery was remembered vaguely as a Southern thing, vanquished by the Civil War nearly a century earlier and buried in the dust of Dixie. Then Alfred and Elizabeth Ingalls got arrested in Coronado. Click the arrow above to watch the full segment.
Parents plan to sue Sweetwater School District over unsafe conditions
The family attorney's filed the legal complaints on Thursday and say their clients feel the district could have avoided these injuries.
'Cash for Trash' is back | Program paying homeless to pick up trash in downtown San Diego
SAN DIEGO — An initiative paying the homeless to pick up trash is back in downtown San Diego. Cash for Trash pays people $2 for every bag of trash collected. "Gives folks a reason to wake up, opportunity to contribute to the cleanliness and overall environment around their surroundings," said Drew Moser, the Executive Director for the Lucky Duck Foundation.
coolsandiegosights.com
Trolley Dances returns to San Diego!
The San Diego Dance Theater’s 24th Annual Trolley Dances are being held this year near several trolley Blue Line stations, in and around UC San Diego. Five dances are included in this extremely unique event. Mobile groups gather to watch a dance, then ride the trolley to view performances at other locations!
NBC San Diego
Hot Weather Rolling Through San Diego County
Although summer's officially over, a flashback to the all-too-recent dog days is in store for the San Diego area, starting this weekend. A high-pressure canopy over the region will deliver toasty temperatures through the beginning or middle of next week, with the highest heat expected Monday and Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service.
KPBS
Valley Center Middle School celebrates California Native American Day
In honor of California Native American Day, students at Valley Center Middle School held a school-wide celebration Thursday. Members of the school's Native and Indigenous Club performed Native American dances led by Krystopher Chaipos. He is an enrolled member of the Quechan nation in Yuma, Arizona, but grew up on...
seniorshousingbusiness.com
KeyBank Provides $49.3M Construction Loan for Affordable Seniors Housing Property in San Ysidro, California
SAN YSIDRO, Calif. — KeyBank Community Development Lending and Investment has provided $49.3 million in construction financing to 4132 Beyer L.P., a collaboration between nonprofit affordable housing Metropolitan Area Committee on Anti-Poverty of San Diego County and Riverside-based Kingdom Development. The partnership will use the funds to develop Ventana al Sur, an affordable seniors housing community in San Ysidro, just across the Mexican border from Tijuana.
KPBS
Roundtable: The current state of homelessness in San Diego
San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria has made homelessness his top priority but despite the city’s efforts, the downtown homeless population reached a new high in August. KPBS Roundtable host Matt Hoffman hosts a discussion on the state of homelessness in San Diego, as the city opens new shelters and continues its policy of “progressive enforcement.”
Affordable housing requirement in four San Diego-area cities
New affordable housing mandates have taken hold in four cities after their lawsuit was declined to be heard at the California Supreme Court.
eccalifornian.com
La Mesa park plans in play
The city of La Mesa held a fourth community input meeting for the future park at Waite Drive on Sept. 14 during which Schmidt Design Group principal and landscape architect Glen Schmidt unveiled a design intended to feature a “native and natural” approach. So far, the city has...
American Seafood Restaurant in San Diego - Watergrill
Watergrill is a seafood-focused high-end restaurant located in Gaslamp Quarter of Downtown, San Diego. They are known to have some of the freshest seafood and an amazing dining experience with great service and environment.
KPBS
County to begin shuttering COVID-19 monoclonal antibody treatment centers
As the number of reported cases of COVID-19 continues to decrease and hospitals in the region have built more capacity for treatment of the virus, San Diego County announced it will begin closing its Regional Monoclonal Antibody Treatment operations. Three of the four operating Monoclonal Antibody Regional Centers will close...
News 8 KFMB
San Diego County pays $1.35M to mother whose son died during 2018 arrest in Fallbrook
Deputies used a stun gun on 29-year-old Marco Antonio Napoles and placed him in a restraining device called a "Wrap". Napoles died 36 hours later.
northcountydailystar.com
Free Trees in Escondido Pick your Tree
Last weekend, Urban Corps of San Diego canvassed neighborhoods in Escondido letting residents know about the City’s Free Tree Program. Councilmember Martinez joined their efforts in distributing materials. The free tree program provides a tree to residents if they qualify, at no cost. Urban Corps is partnering with the...
