Read full article on original website
Brett
4d ago
As long as it doesn't kill or injure, I'm okay with male sports hazing. I had it done to me many times, and I've done it many times. It builds strong bonds within the young men. That's why we do it. I hope it continues on. That's male life.
Reply
2
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Sehome principal asks for trust as school works through ‘difficult’ football hazing event
The Washington Interscholastic Activities Association requires coaching education classes be taken by all paid and volunteer coaches every three years.
High School Football: Game highlights of Week 4
Watch Week 4 highlights of high school football around the region with KIRO 7′s Chris Francis. It was another week of high school football rivalries, and the Friday night gridiron action between Sumner and Puyallup was not much different from when the teams first played one another in 1920.
Bellingham Public Schools investigation confirms football hazing activity at Sehome High School
BELLINGHAM, Wash. — An investigation confirmed a hazing incident involving the football team at Sehome High School, according to Bellingham Public Schools. As a result, the school's football team had to forfeit last week's game. Due to student privacy laws, the district will not share details about what happened....
Chronicle
Winlock Beats Rainier in Five
Winlock trailed 2-1 but came back to beat Rainier in five sets, 12-25, 25-20, 16-25, 28-26, 15-12, in 2B volleyball action Thursday night at home. Brianna Ochoa had five solo blocks and four kills for the Cardinals, while Kindyl Kelly had eight kills and five aces. Lacey Allen added five kills and five aces.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
amateurgolf.com
Hanson wins Washington Senior Men’s Amateur
Erik Hanson of Kirkland, Wash. shot rounds of 74-71-73 to win the 36th Washington Senior Men’s Amateur Championship; while Jim McNelis of Gig Harbor, Wash. fired rounds of 72-72-81 to win the 15th Washington Super Senior Men’s Amateur at Desert Canyon Golf Resort in Orondo, Wash. Hanson entered...
q13fox.com
‘I was crushed, panicking’: Kentridge High School students "sold out" of homecoming
KENT, Wash. - A hard start to the Kent school year with some students at Kentridge High School left without tickets to attend this year's homecoming dance. The event, scheduled for Saturday night, sold out in less than a week leaving many seniors out. The situation became a difficult reality...
MyNorthwest.com
Westbound I-90 bridge to Seattle now closed all weekend due to ‘extreme traffic conditions’
MERCER ISLAND, Wash. — The Washington State Department of Transportation has now closed all lanes of the westbound Interstate 90 bridge from Mercer Island to Seattle in hope of relieving some of the congestion experienced by travelers on both I-90 and Interstate 405. WSDOT says the decision for the...
Chronicle
Washington State Patrol Trooper Drives Himself to Hospital After Being Shot
A Washington State Patrol trooper was being treated at Harborview Medical Center in Seattle Thursday night after being shot hours earlier in Walla Walla. Late Thursday night the Regional Special Investigations Unit released the identity of the trooper, Dean Atkinson Jr., a five-year veteran of the WSP. WSP Chief John...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Body recovered from Lake Washington near I-90 bridge
SEATTLE — A body was recovered in Lake Washington after a rescue diver was called for a water response overnight. The Seattle Fire Department said emergency crews were called for a water rescue response at the mid-span of the eastbound I-90 bridge in Lake Washington. A rescue swimmer brought...
Chronicle
In Loving Memory of Deanna Wasson: 1940-2022
Deanna J. Wasson, age 82, passed away Sept. 13, 2022, at Providence St. Peter Hospital in Lacey, Washington. She was surrounded by love during her final days. Deanna was born Aug. 16, 1940, in Tacoma, Washington to Darrell and Lorraine Tunks. She grew up in La Grande, Washington with her twin sister, Donna, and younger sister Carol.
5 Highest Rated “Diners, Drive-Ins, & Dives” In Washington State
Not only have these Washington restaurants been featured on the hit show "Diners, Drive-Ins, & Dives" but they are the highest rated on the list. All the restaurants on the list are amazing, but with 26 in total I had to shrink it down to only the best. I looked at google reviews for ranking and if any were tied I ranked the businesses by the most reviews. So what are the highest rated restaurants featured on the show in Washington State?
Warmest summer on record for Seattle since 1890s, driest since 1930
The heat felt relentless at times for western Washington over the summer, as Seattle experienced 13 days with temperatures that were 90 degrees or hotter. KIRO 7 Chief Meteorologist Morgan Palmer said that was the most on record. Palmer said it was the warmest summer on record overall as high...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Chronicle
Washington Is Stuck With a Travel Nurse Dilemma, Pitting Care Against Costs
When Kevin Saavedra landed at Seattle's Harborview Medical Center in February, it became the sixth hospital he's worked at in less than three years. He drives from place to place, his two Rottweilers in tow, and has a growing list of states he'd be eager to return to. Saavedra is...
KUOW
Redistricting pulled thousands of voters east of Seattle into one of the state's most competitive races
Kevin Ashe pulled out his unused primary ballot and opened it, scanning the races for a familiar face. He couldn’t remember who represents him in Congress. Was it Suzan DelBene? Or Rick Larsen? Either way, he didn’t vote for them. After a moment, he realized it was neither....
3 Great Burger Places in Washington
While it is fairly easy to prepare a delicious burger in the comfort of your home, we all love to go out with our friends from time to time. If you are looking for new restaurants to try, here are three amazing burger places in Washington that will definitely enjoy.
KUOW
Fall is here. What to expect in the PNW after an especially dry summer
It's officially fall — the first full day of the new season — and lots of people are already appreciating or looking forward to the cooler temperatures. But will autumn, like summer, serve up some surprises?. Washington State Climatologist Nick Bond spoke to KUOW's Angela King about what...
The complicated process of recycling batteries in Washington state
At first glance, you might think Phil Currie is holding the world’s least appetizing bar of chocolate. But the damaged computer battery — glossy, dark and segmented into bulging squares within a large Ziploc — presents a much bigger health risk than a Hershey’s. “We can’t...
MyNorthwest.com
Dori: Seattle Schools have no way to pay for new post-strike teacher contract
Barely a week since Seattle Public Schools educators ended their week-long strike, it appears there is no money in the current budget to cover the new agreement. The new three-year contract will tack an additional $228 million to the school district’s current $1.14 billion operating budget – without any certain way to cover these costs, Washington Policy Center’s education director Liv Finne told The Dori Monson Show on Friday.
Here’s how the Port of Bellingham is honoring the Lummi Nation
Animals and symbols on the new installation tell stories about morality, responsibility and integrity.
hackaday.com
Animated LED Arrows Point The Way
Visitors at the Garden D’Lights in Bellevue, Washington had a problem. While touring the holiday lights show, they kept straying off the path. The event organizers tried some simple LED arrows, but they were just more points of light among a sea filled with them. This is when [Eric Gunnerson] was asked to help out. He’s apparently had some experience with LED animations, even cooking up a simple descriptor language for writing animations driven by an ESP32. To make the intended path obvious, he turned to a PVC board with 50 embedded WS2812 pixels –RGB controllable LEDs. The control box was a USB power adapter and an ESP8266, very carefully waterproofed and connected to the string of pixels. The backer board is painted black, to complete the hardware. Stick around after the inevitable break, to get a look at the final.
Comments / 4