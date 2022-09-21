Read full article on original website
Mother and Son Arrested in Failed Murder for Hire Plot to Kill WifeTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)El Cajon, CA
Hidden Gem Sushi Restaurant in San Diego - Saiko SushiDinh LeeSan Diego, CA
American Seafood Restaurant in San Diego - WatergrillDinh LeeSan Diego, CA
Vietnamese Restaurant Pho & More in San Diego - Pho Cao DaoDinh LeeSan Diego, CA
San Diego residents receiving up to $1,050 in new stimulus paymentJ.R. HeimbignerSan Diego, CA
eastcountymagazine.org
San Diego County motel voucher program
eastcountymagazine.org
CRIMINALS AND FUGITIVES AMONG HOMELESS HOUSED THROUGH COUNTY’S MOTEL VOUCHER PROGRAM IN EL CAJON
September 23, 2022 (El Cajon) Some people placed in El Cajon motels under the County of San Diego’s motel voucher program for the homeless had extensive criminal histories or were fugitives with arrest warrants, according to a statement issued by El Cajon Police Department. ECPD made the discovery after reviewing arrest records tied to the program.
lamesacourier.com
Supervisor Anderson requests MOU to address homelessness along San Diego River
In an internal memo to the Chief Administrative Officer, Helen Robbins-Meyer, Supervisor Joel Anderson, who represents East County communities of District 2, recently questioned if staff had looked into the possibility of establishing a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) between the County and jurisdictions along the San Diego River, such as the San Diego River Park Foundation, and the Cities of San Diego and Santee. The goal of this MOU would be to address homelessness along the San Diego River.
Rancho San Diego man arrested for alleged indecent exposure
A Rancho San Diego man was arrested this week on suspicion of exposing himself to women in Encinitas on three occasions last month.
chulavistatoday.com
Free San Diego County Sheriff's Department program lets elderly, disabled and shut-in residents to know they are never alone
The San Diego County Sheriff’s Department offers a free service program for elderly community members within the jurisdiction with its “You Are Not Alone” program. The program offers peace of mind and a sense of security for those who enjoy their independence but have no friends or family to check on them regularly. People in the YANA program can take care of their day-to-day needs, but recognize that a medical crisis could render them helpless.
Affordable housing requirement in four San Diego-area cities
New affordable housing mandates have taken hold in four cities after their lawsuit was declined to be heard at the California Supreme Court.
NBC San Diego
Imperial Beach Teen Who Died From Fentanyl Overdose Remembered by Friends and Family
A memorial was held Saturday for an Imperial Beach teenager who recently died from a fentanyl overdose. Friends and family of Marcelino Camarena gathered at Imperial Beach Sports Park for a day of skateboarding and outreach. They teamed up with San Diego County to host the “Mars Wrld Teen Empowerment and Wellness Resource Fair."
San Diego County officials talk about the implementation of 'Care Court'
SAN DIEGO — It has been a few weeks since California Governor Gavin Newsom signed a first-of-its-kind law that he says will expand the ways in which people with severe mental health disorders can tap into court-ordered treatment. San Diego County will be one of seven counties in the...
spectrumnews1.com
The slavery case in San Diego County riveted the nation
Seventy-five years ago, in the summer of 1947, slavery was remembered vaguely as a Southern thing, vanquished by the Civil War nearly a century earlier and buried in the dust of Dixie. Then Alfred and Elizabeth Ingalls got arrested in Coronado. Click the arrow above to watch the full segment.
SheKnows
Sandra Bullock Unloads $6 Million San Diego County Ranch With a Chicken Coop & a Citrus Grove
Sandra Bullock has been making all sorts of moves with her large real estate portfolio over the last year. She got rid of her coveted Sierra Towers condo while making one of her Malibu beach houses available to rent. Now, she’s listing her Valley Center, California ranch in San Diego County for $6 million.
2 San Diego County Campuses Named National Blue Ribbon Schools
Two San Diego County schools have been named National Blue Ribbon Schools – Helix Charter High School in La Mesa and Westview High School in Torrey Highlands. The designation rewards public and private elementary, middle and high schools that close achievement and opportunity gaps for students who move on to achieve high learning standards.
Vote Records Requests Deluge San Diego Registrar After MyPillow CEO’s Pitch
The San Diego County Registrar of Voters office is suddenly seeing a large jump in requests for election information through the state’s open records act. The big increase — 50 times normal — comes on the heels of national news stories about how registrars across the country are being inundated by requests for documents, apparently from supporters of former President Trump who don’t believe the 2020 election results.
sanelijolife.com
The Questhaven Project consists of 76 single-family residential homes near San Elijo Hills
The Project includes a Tentative Map (PDS2020-TM-5643), a Site Plan (PDS2022-STP-22-018), and an Administrative Permit (PDS2020-AD-20-011). The Questhaven Project (Project) consists of a Tentative Map, Site Plan, Density Bonus Permit, and an Administrative Permit on approximately 89.23 acres (Figure 4). The Project consists of 76 single-family residential homes on 18.27 acres, recreation uses on 0.31 acres, and water quality detention basins on 2.4 acres. The Project also includes open space on approximately 63.9 acres that would provide for biological open space and fuel-modification zones. The Project is designed to cluster development in the northern portion of the Project site in order to allow for the development of residential uses while providing biological open space in the southern portion of the site. The Project also includes 0.09-acre of off-site clearing within an existing right-of-way. The Project proposes seven affordable housing units as part of the Density Bonus application. The Project density is consistent with the General Plan Designations of the property by calculating density on the property in accordance with the Density Bonus Program defined by State law and the County Zoning Ordinance (Figure 3). Zoning Use Regulations for the site is Rural Residential (RR) and Open Space (S80). The General Plan Designations for the Site are Semi-Rural (SR-1 and SR-10) and the General Plan Regional Categories for the site are Semi-Rural and No Jurisdiction. The Project is located in unincorporated San Diego County within the San Dieguito Community Plan Area on approximately 89.23 acres, immediately south and west of the City of San Marcos and east of the City of Carlsbad (Figures 1 and 2). Interstate 5 (I-5) is located approximately 5.3 miles west of the Project site. Specifically, the Project site is located south of San Elijo Road and east of Denning Drive. Access to the site would be from San Elijo Road to the north.
News 8 KFMB
San Diego County pays $1.35M to mother whose son died during 2018 arrest in Fallbrook
Deputies used a stun gun on 29-year-old Marco Antonio Napoles and placed him in a restraining device called a "Wrap". Napoles died 36 hours later.
San Diego Restaurant Week returns with over 100 restaurants
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — San Diego Restaurant Week returns with over one hundred restaurants featuring delicious dining deals from Sunday, September 25, 2022 – October 2, 2022. With over 100 participating restaurants offering 2 or 3-course menu options throughout San Diego County, you're sure to find the...
Parents plan to sue Sweetwater School District over unsafe conditions
The family attorney's filed the legal complaints on Thursday and say their clients feel the district could have avoided these injuries.
lamesacourier.com
La Mesa’s Oktoberfest back for its 49th edition
As summer turns to fall, certain traditions show up. Kids go back to school, football returns to the gridiron, people start thinking about the holiday season and so on. Another tradition that many locals look forward to is La Mesa Oktoberfest. This year’s event takes place Sept. 30 – Oct. 2.
San Diego Channel
Chula Vista robbery ends in East County standoff, 2 suspects arrested
CHULA VISTA, Calif. (KGTV) — A robbery that began in Chula Vista ended in a standoff in El Cajon early Friday morning, authorities said. Chula Vista police responded to a reported robbery around 3 a.m. in the 800 block of 3rd Avenue. Officers say two suspects fled the scene with cash that included a tracking device.
waternewsnetwork.com
Neil Nagata is 2021 San Diego County Farmer of the Year
The San Diego County Farm Bureau named third-generation Oceanside farmer Neil Nagata its 2021 Farmer of the Year. The Farmer of the Year award is presented to an active or retired farmer who has had a positive impact on the agriculture industry, is active in the community beyond agriculture, and has represented the agricultural industry publicly on behalf of farming interests.
kusi.com
Update: Homeless shelters switched to processing center for migrants
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – San Diego’s homeless problem is out of control, with a record high 1,609 homeless people living in Downtown San Diego alone. City and County leaders, like Mayor Gloria and Supervisor Nathan Fletcher, insist on converting hotels/motels into homeless shelters, as they continue touting the openings as success.
